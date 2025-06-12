There are plenty of crime thrillers on your favorite streamers to keep you entertained this year, and Paramount+ is no exception. In addition to all their Western goodness (I'm still not over that 1923 ending), their new crime thriller MobLand is generating some serious buzz. And if you've been missing the mob & family drama of The Sopranos, then this is the show for you.

Here's everything you need to know about MobLand, streaming on Paramount+ now.

Where can I watch the MobLand series? Jason Bell/Paramount+ All episodes of MobLand is now available to stream on Paramount+.

How many episodes are there of MobLand? Luke Varley/Paramount+ There are 10 episodes of MobLand in total: Season 1, Episode 1 "Stick or Twist" premiered March 30, 2025

"Stick or Twist" premiered March 30, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Jigsaw Puzzle" premiered April 6, 2025

"Jigsaw Puzzle" premiered April 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Plan B" premiered April 13, 2025

"Plan B" premiered April 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "Rat Trap" premiered April 20, 2025

"Rat Trap" premiered April 20, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Funeral for a Friend" premiered April 27, 2025

"Funeral for a Friend" premiered April 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "Antwerp Blues" premiered May 4, 2025

"Antwerp Blues" premiered May 4, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "The Crossroads" premiered May 11, 2025

"The Crossroads" premiered May 11, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "Helter Skelter" premiered May 18, 2025

"Helter Skelter" premiered May 18, 2025 Season 1, Episode 9 "Beggars Banquet" premiered May 25 2025

"Beggars Banquet" premiered May 25 2025 Season 1, Episode 10 "The Beast in Me" premiered June 1, 2025

What is MobLand about? Sophie Mutevelian/Paramount+ Mobland follows two separate crime families (the Harrigans and the Stevensons) whose empires — and lives — are at stake. But as the families clash, "fixer" Harry Da Souza finds himself in the middle of battle. But only time will tell whether Harry's able to protect the Harrigans...and prevent a gang war.

Who's in the MobLand cast? Luke Varley/Paramount+ The MobLand cast features some amazing names: Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza: The Harrigans' fixer.

as Harry Da Souza: The Harrigans' fixer. Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan: The Harrigan crime family leader.

as Conrad Harrigan: The Harrigan crime family leader. Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan: The Harrigan matriarch.

as Maeve Harrigan: The Harrigan matriarch. Daniel Betts as Brendan Harrigan: The eldest Harrigan son.

as Brendan Harrigan: The eldest Harrigan son. Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan: The second Harrigan son.

as Kevin Harrigan: The second Harrigan son. Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan: Conrad's daughter.

as Seraphina Harrigan: Conrad's daughter. Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson: The Stevenson crime family leader.

as Richie Stevenson: The Stevenson crime family leader. Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall: a former Director of Central Intelligence looking to dismantle the Harrigan family.

as Colin Tattersall: a former Director of Central Intelligence looking to dismantle the Harrigan family. Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan: Kevin's wife.

as Bella Harrigan: Kevin's wife. Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan: Kevin's and Isabella's son.

as Eddie Harrigan: Kevin's and Isabella's son. Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza: Harry's wife.

as Jan Da Souza: Harry's wife. Jasmine Jobson as Zosia: Harry's friend.

as Zosia: Harry's friend. Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister: a woman working in the cartel.

as Kat McAllister: a woman working in the cartel. Jordi Mollà as Jaime Lopez: the Mexican cartel leader.

Where was MobLand filmed? Luke Varley/Paramount+ MobLand was filmed around London, England.

Will there be a season 2 for MobLand? Luke Varley/Paramount+ We haven't gotten an official season 2 announcement, but everyone is hopeful for another installment! And Tom Hardy even has some ideas. “Does it become international? There are international elements to organised crime, which are touched on in season one," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power.” “It would be wonderful to have a second season," Pierce Brosnan adds in an interview with GQ. "I've been around the track so many times and had my hopes and dreams dashed, hither and thither on the expectations."

Stay tuned for any potential MobLand season 2 news, and let us know what you're binge watching on Facebook!