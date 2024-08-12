12 Popular TV Shows On Paramount+ That Can't Be Missed
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'll admit I started binge watching Paramount+'s 1923 last week because I saw It Ends With Us and immediately needed to see Brandon Sklenar in another project. And now I am very, very invested. Suddenly I want to know everything this streaming service has to offer so I can cozy up in bed and only get up to make myself more pasta. If you're looking for the perfect watch, but would rather tackle a season or two with the same characters than a few different movies, you came to the right place. Here are the best Paramount+ TV shows to watch in 2024!
1923
Paramount+
As they grapple with the effects of World War I, the Dutton family has to navigate the Great Depression, Prohibition, and an increasingly industrial world — without giving up their power. This high-stakes historical drama is the perfect prequel to Yellowstone, and features phenomenal performances from every single cast member.
1923 stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Michelle Randolph, and Isabel May.
Ghosts
CBS/Paramount
This comedy might follow a couple who inherits a haunted mansion, but it's far from horrifying. Sam and Jay don't realize they have supernatural company, and decide to turn their new country estate into a bed and breakfast. What could go wrong?
Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Danielle Pinnock.
SEAL Team
Paramount+
SEAL Team takes a deeper look into the emotional and psychological effects dangerous missions have on Navy SEALs. This Paramount+ TV show is a standout because of the way it mixes relatable issues in their personal lives with the high-stakes mission world.
SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks.
Elementary
CBS/Paramount
Sherlock Holmes fans will want to press play on this series, which brings our favorite detective to modern day New York City. Sherlock is a recovering addict, and works as a police consultant in the city with Dr. Joan Watson, a surgeon who lost her license and now works as his sober companion. These two might not be perfect, but they're exactly what the NYPD needs.
Elementary stars Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn, and Jon Michael Hill.
The Good Fight
Paramount+
Diane Lockhart and her mentee Maia Rindell lost everything to a financial scam. Even though the women have to build their reputations, their careers, and their bank accounts from scratch, they're determined to keep fighting. And when they join Lucca Quinn at Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad, things finally start to look up.
The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Nyambi Nyambi, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, and Rose Leslie.
Special Ops: Lioness
Paramount+
Spy thrillers have nothing on this Paramount+ TV show, which follows Joe as she tries to strike a balance between her personal life and leading the CIA's war on terror. She's joined by a new recruit when the Lioness Program finds Cruz to join the team undercover.
Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Stephanie Nur, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jill Wagner.
Californication
Showtime/Paramount
What Happens Later's David Duchovny stars as Hank, who's trying his best to raise his daughter Becca, work on his writing, and figure out his very complicated love life all at the same time. Although, to be honest, the rest of his relationships are pretty complicated too — including his agent, his ex, and his ex-wife — but who doesn't have complicated relationships?
Californication stars David Duchovny, Natascha McElhone, Evan Handler, Pamela Adlon, Madeline Zima, and Madeleine Martin.
Undercover Boss
CBS/Paramount
Are reality TV shows more your speed? There are plenty of Undercover Boss episodes to choose from — and there is PLENTY of drama, too. This show follows top executives who go into their workplaces in disguise to see what life for their employees is actually like.
Undercover Boss features a new boss every episode.
Tulsa King
Paramount+
Dwight Manfredi was a high-ranking Mafia member...until he was sent to prison. Now, 25 years later, Dwight's mob boss sends him from New York City to Tulsa, Oklahoma to expand their reach. But Dwight's learned his lesson and starts building his own crew. Because he isn't trusting anyone — not even his own mob family.
Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Dana Delany, Andrea Savage, Tatiana Lia Zappardino, Garrett Hedlund, and Scarlet Rose Stallone.
Fire Country
CBS/Paramount
Northern California's prison release firefighting program is unconventional, high-risk, and very high-reward. The program sends former golden boy Bode back to his hometown five years after he burned all his bridges. Now, he's carrying both the hope for a second chance and a huge secret.
Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Billy Burke, and Jordan Calloway.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars
Paramount+
This is the ultimate RuPaul's Drag Race because in this Paramount+ TV show, Drag Queens you love from around the world are competing against each other. And the stakes are higher than ever because whoever wins gets the title of "Queen of the Entire World." No big deal!
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars stars RuPaul.
Freaks and Geeks
NBC
The year is 1980 and Sam, Bill, and their friends are at the bottom of the social food chain. These kids are incredibly smart, but unfortunately, high school bullies don't care about brains. This series tackles so many adolescent issues and experiences, but it also launched a bunch of our favorite actors into the zeitgeist, which is just another reason it's a must-watch TV show!
Freaks and Geeks stars Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, John Francis Daley, Martin Starr, Busy Philipps, and Samm Levine.
