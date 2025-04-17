1923 season 2 left fans pretty heartbroken when a certain favorite character died at the end of the finale. But even though the 1923 season 2 ending feels like saying goodbye to characters like Alex, Spencer, and Jacob, there's actually a good chance we'll see Spencer again, because a brand new show called 1944 is on its way.

Yes, we're getting a new Yellowstone spinoff called 1944. The show will take place 21 years after 1923, and since Elsa (Isabel May) told us via voiceover that Spencer dies around 1969, there's a good chance we'll see Spencer Dutton again — as well as how the Dutton family operates during World War II.

We don't have a 1944 release date just yet, but based on the timeline for 1923, we could see it in early 2026. 1923 was announced in February of 2022, and the first episodes premiered on Paramount+ in December 2022. Stay tuned for the official date.

Brandon Sklenar played Spencer Dutton in 1923, but there's a good chance we'll see a new actor bring the character into the '40s and beyond. However, if Taylor Sheridan wanted Brandon to return, he'd be more than willing. “Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter . “I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy.”

Is John Dutton related to Spencer Dutton?

The end of 1923 sees a whole new generation ushered into the show as Alex gives birth to a son before dying in the hospital, and we learn Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is pregnant. But technically, we still don't officially know who's the ancestor to Kevin Costner's John Dutton III.

“I guess we’ll have to wait for 1944," Brandon Sklenar told THR. "Hopefully, they’ll reveal that in the first episode, and we won’t have to wait an entire series for confirmation of who John Dutton III’s grandfather is.”

“Everyone is like, ‘Well surely you know what happens by the end.’ If someone says they do, they’re lying. I think Taylor [Sheridan] is keeping it secretive for a reason," Michelle added. “The fantasy in my head is that I’m still alive and could be in 1944 somehow; they do incredible prosthetics.

But Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater, also feels confident we'll see a new generation of Rainwaters in 1944. “She has to be pregnant. I definitely have thought about that, and I hope that it is Pete’s if she is,” she said in another interview with THR.

“I really hope [Teonna] does have a full life, because I’m so over having Native historical stories end so early and seeing these people not having full lives,” she continued. “There are so many Natives still out there. People of all BIPOC communities, even through adversity and struggle, they still have full lives. So I would love for Teonna to have a full life. I’ve dreamt of that for her.”