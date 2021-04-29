10 Creative Classes to Give Mom for Mother’s Day
Skip the flowers this year and give Mom a gift that (actually) keeps on giving in the form of a creative online class! What has your creative mom always wanted to do but never did because she was taking care of YOU for 18+ years? Chances are there's a class out there that's right on the money (and will get you major “best kid ever" points for thinking of it). Leave all your classic “mom hobby" generalizations at the door and get her something for Mother's Day that goes way beyond her expectations and is actually FUN :)
Intro to Travel Photography Online Class
Now that she can visit you for the first time in a year improve her photo game for summer travel.
Color + Pattern for Interior Design Online Class
Help her get her home styled for happy living with this color + pattern interior design class.
Cake Decorating
You can reap the benefits of having mom take this cake decorating class! #lickthebowl
Jewelry Making + Metalworking Online Class
This class taught and designed by Tiffany Whipps will give her everything she needs to make hammered wire and beaded earrings for herself (and likely all of her friends).
Watercolor Painting Online Class
Jenna Rainey walks you through mixing colors, making different brushstrokes, painting beautifully natural floral designs.
Flower Arranging Online Class
Farmgirl Flowers teaches mom everything she needs to know about selecting, processing and arranging her own unique florals!
Calligraphy 101 Online Class
Lauren Essl of Blue Eye Brown Eye gives mom a way to practice her penmanship and tap into this oh-so-hot-right-now lettering trend.
Leatherworking Online Class
Transport mom back to summer camp in the 70's. In this class, taught by Natalie Davis of Canoe Goods, she'll learn how to add textured designs to leather and construct this handy tray for keys, jewelry and other bits 'n' bobs.
Jewelry-Making Online Class
Mother-daughter duo Nur-E Gulshan and Nur-E Farhana Rahman own the awesome jewelry company Knotty Gal, which gives us serious mother-daughter relationship goals. Take this class together!
Letterpress Online Class
Our friends at Hello!Lucky will teach mom how to print her very own cards for every holiday with a handy-dandy tabletop letterpress machine.
