18 Unique Mother's Day Gifts For New Moms
Whether your baby's at the wee stage of sleeping all day (but not all night) or gracefully moving into crawling stage, Mother's Day is the perfect time to take pause and savor the feeling of being a mom (a novelty that will last beyond toddlerhood). Post-partum life can be tough though as new moms are catapulted into sleepless nights and worrying about a life other than their own. This year, send a little bundle of joy her way with a gift especially for her.
Dainty Mama Necklace by Caitlyn Minimalist ($28)
Gift her this badge of honor in sterling silver, gold or rose gold.
Holly & Tanager The Pro Backpack ($290)
Having free hands is essential when you're holding a little one 24-7. This bag is designed with parents in mind with a top compartment for things you need quick, three slip pockets for other essentials and one zip pocket for safety, all made in an environmentally-friendly recycled nylon.
The Ellie Nap Dress ($125)
They tell you to nap when baby's napping but that doesn't always go smoothly IRL. A nap dress can make her feel pretty out or at home nonetheless.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask ($29)
Give her what she needs most: some shut-eye with a silky smooth eyemask.
Tatiana Scrunchie Set ($24)
Keep her hair out of baby's eager reach with this colorful collection.
Mommy and Me Rompers ($28)
Choose from 17 prints to suit her (and her little's) personality.
Parachute Home Speckled Waffle Robe ($129)
A.K.A. new mom uniform.
Karhu Mestari Sneakers ($100)
New walking shoes will get her out and about with her little in style.
Alliance of Moms Essential Mother T-Shirt ($30)
We love a tee with purpose and this one pays it forward to other new moms. Proceeds support the Alliance of Moms' mission to empower young moms in foster care during a time when they need it most. Order it by April 28th to get it by Mother's Day!
Roller Rabbit Hearts Sleep Set ($118)
A cozy set of PJs that also makes her feel put together - win-win.
Mama Calm Soothing Coconut Bath Soak ($38)
Help her find her zen with this mineral-rich bath soak.
Brighten her day with Pink Himalayan salt crystals in cacao deep milk chocolate, yum!
Glo Membership ($18/month)
Yoga, meditation and pilates classes will inspire a little "me" time.
Birth Month Flower Paint-by-Number Kit ($30)
Paint her a print of her baby's birth month flower or give her this kit to make her own if she's a creative mama.
Atlas Coffee Club ($28/month)
Give sleepy moms a pick-me-up with this coffee of the month club, offering single-origin coffee from more than 50 countries.
Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant ($130)
This sound machine + sunrise alarm + smart light + meditation app will help her sleep more soundly, when she can.
Upbring Subscription Box ($99)
Selfmade alum Lisa Wojcik-Kiser founded this baby goods subscription service. The curated kits are designed for first-year parents with babies from 0-12 months. Now score 15% off on your UpBring purchase with code BRITKIT.
Stagg Electric Pour-Over Kettle ($149)
This stylish kettle takes the guesswork out of brewing coffee and tea at precise temps, ranging from 104°F to 212°F, so she can have a perfect cuppa every time.
Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker ($100)
Busy mamas need a pressure cooker to make meals you *can* forget on the cooker.
Happy Mother's Day to all the new mamas!
