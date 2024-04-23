I'm An IRL Mom — Here Are 27 Gifts For Mother's Day That Moms Will Actually Want
Before I became a mom, I had no idea which gifts for Mother's Day would actually make a mom feel appreciated. I've often heard that it's the thought that counts, but how many cards and homemade meals can moms get? The unfiltered answer to that is "Keep them coming," but there's also the desire to receive something that feels personalized. Gifting her something that speaks to who she is outside of being a mom is the chef's kiss she's probably waiting for.
But, what about when you're shopping for your sister, bestie, or even yourself if you're pregnant? Chances are the moms you know aren't all alike, so it's safe to assume they don't want the things...unless we're talking about sleeping in 👀. Aside from that, here's 27 gifts for Mother's Day that'll speak to all moms in your life. Take it from a real mom, it's time to get a little more personal this year.
Gifts For Mother's Day That'll Move Your Grandma To Happy Tears
Vivee Home Alexis Blue Vase
Visiting your grandparents' homes as a kid usually meant you were going to see some cool and quirky home decor choices. From bright color schemes to odd-shaped vases, you could count on your grandma to be the happy culprit behind whatever you saw. That's why it's important to make sure the gifts for Mother's Day you choose for her are a nod to her quirks and not-so-secretly cool taste.
Vivee Home's Alexis Blue Vase immediately comes to mind when I think about my maternal and paternal grandmothers. For some reason, both of them gravitated towards the color blue and often found ways to incorporate it in their lives daily. If your grandma fancies this color and has a thing for having fresh flowers in her home, she'll adore this pop of porcelain.
Its design is meant to invoke creativity and daydreaming while housing everything from sunflowers to tulips. Plus, you'll feel good knowing that 5% of your purchase goes to The Art Therapy Project!
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Cookbook Holder with Metal Ledge
Chances are that your grandma has a plethora of cookbooks that she references and lets you know she's passing down to you. If she doesn't have a way to look at them without bending over to peer at the small text in them, gift her this beautiful wooden cookbook holder by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia!
The slanted ledge is angled so cookbooks are eye-level for most cooks while the metal stand reinforces the sturdiness of the holder. Overall, the design has a farmhouse rustic feel to it that may trigger happy memories for your grandma if she grew up on a farm.
And guess? This cookbook holder is only $20 at Target!
Caraway Cookware + Set (Sage)
Does your grandma have a hard time parting ways with things even if they're beyond worn? Welcome to the club! Seriously though, our grandparents are from a time where it wasn't necessarily easily to buy new things just because they wanted them so it's not hard to understand why they're reluctant to let go of things.
If your grandma's beloved pot set is beyond repair, surprise her with Caraway's Cookware Set! The pots and pans are super easy to store, and they can withstand up to 500 degrees of heat! Prayerfully your grandmother doesn't cook her meals on that high of a temperature, but this still should give her a piece of mind that her new shiny pot set won't burn even if she still has a gas stove.
You can snag this beautiful set for less than $200 at Caraway.
Image via Compartés
Compartés Pink Chocolate Covered Oreos
Grandma still has a sweet tooth doesn't she? I know because my grandma does too. She was known for keeping packs of gum, peppermint and Werther's caramel candy in her purse so I'm sure you grandma had her snacks of choice too.
If your grandma has a thing for Oreos no matter how they're packaged, she'll love Compartés Pink Chocolate Covered Oreos. She'll got a dozen in this cute little box and will giggle with delight once she sees how pretty the pink chocolate frosting is.
This is a limited edition box so you'll want to make sure you order these for her in time for Mother's Day!
Gifts For Mother's Day That Prove To Your Mom You Do Pay Attention To Her
Udreamer Vinyl Record Player (Wireless)
Chances are that your mom grew up listening to her favorite records on a record player like mine and she may often reminisce about that time if she no longer has one. Surprise her with a more compact version of the one she remembers like this wireless design! It has built-in speakers that'll give any record she listens to a retro sound, but it also has an RCA outlet so she can connect external speakers to it.
One of the best features IMO are the three input options — bluetooth, USB, and AUX — that are also included with the record player. This means she choose songs to play from her iPad, CD player (if she still has one), her laptop, and more! Have no fear though! If she prefers to keep it old school by listening to actual vinyl records, she still has the option to do so!
The grand beauty of it all is that you'll be spending less than $100 to bring a piece of nostalgia to your mom's home.
Eileen Fisher Selle Suede Ballet Flats (Cassis)
If your mom is spending less time in her high heels these days, surprise her with a new pair of ballet flats by Eileen Fisher! They're classically chic so your mom will be able to pair them with anything — jeans, dress slacks, dresses, you name it.
They have a leather outsole with a rubber pod that makes for an extremely comfortable fit despite the appearance of the squared toe areas (they're padded). This is great if you mom works a 9 to 5 job that requires her to be up and down throughout the day.
Armitron The Tilly Bracelet Set
This is one of those gifts for Mother's Day that makes my heart skip several beats because my mom wore a very similar watch similar to the one in this Armitron set for years. When I used to watch her get dressed for work in the morning, I'd always know she was ready for her day when she slid her watch on.
Aside from the vivid memories I have of my own mother wearing a watch, this bracelet maintains a timeless appeal that I've always loved. It has the perfect two tone blend of gold and silver that adds to the overall sleekness of the duo. As much as modern advances are welcomed in fashion, the Roman numerals on the watch's face will never go out of style.
When it comes to aesthetics, a two-toned watch and bracelet set that can be passed down from generation to generation.
You'll spend less than $100 too!
Gifts For Mother's Day To Surprise Your Mother-in-Law (Yes, It Matters)
Made By Mary Birth Flower Stacker Necklaces
Whether you have a good relationship with your mother-in-law or a neutral one, finding gifts for Mother's Day that make her feel appreciated is a pretty nice gesture. It doesn't have be super big or expensive either!
If you've noticed that your mother-in-law tends to wear dainty gold jewelry, follow her lead by gifting her with Made By Mary's hand-drawn stacker necklaces. You have the option of personalizing them or you can order as is. They're tarnish-resistant and hypoallergenic, making them perfect for daily wear.
You won't have to worry about putting a huge dent in your wallet because you can buy them for only $58.
UrbanStems The Pink Champagne
Not into the idea of gifting your mother-in-law jewelry for Mother's Day? I get it and think there's always another option. You can't go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Aside from roses, she'll find mini calla lilies, hypericum, and ruscus flowers in her new pretty spread that's sure to brighten any surface she places them on.
Gifts For Mother's Day That Reminds Your Sister She's *Still* That Girl
Old Navy EveryWear Graphic T-Shirt
If your big sister is like mine, chances are she's a few kids in and works hard in her career. There's nothing wrong with this, but it's possible she doesn't always get time to pour into herself. Sometimes moms need a reminder that they're not doing anything in vain, especially after rough seasons in their lives.
I'm not saying that your sister is going to turn into superwoman if she wears this graphic t-shirt by Old Navy, but it'll help her remember that she's still that girl because your sister is not just a mom; she's a cool mom.
And you'll be an even cooler sister since you'll only spend $10 for this cute shirt.
Gigi Pip Sal Crochet Bucket Hat
The sun has been sharing it's glorious rays with us which means your sister needs something to shield her already tired eyes. This cute bucket hat is one way she can do that on top of adding an extra appeal to her casual mom outfit of an oversized tee, leggings, and new samba sneakers.
Longchamp Sunglasses (Red)
Did your sister recently lose her favorite pair of sunnies and has been having a hard time recovering from her loss? Make a mental note and see if it's in your budget to gift her this pair of Longchamp sunglasses. They're bold, but she'll especially love them if she has a thing for red frames.
They'll bring a pop of color to her casual outfit and serve as the perfect cover if she's out running errands but doesn't really want to talk to many people. There's something about shades that serve as a perfect deterrent in public sometimes.
Clevr Coffee Superlatte
Coffee is life when you're a mom because you it seems like you need as much energy as you can get. If your sister has older sister syndrome, maneuvers motherhood daily, and puts out fires at her job, she needs Clevr's Coffee Superlatte!
It has all the features of an oat milk latte except it also includes adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics that make for a soothing drink. No one wants to drink coffee and feel extremely wired later because that can add to unnecessary stress that your sister may want to get rid of.
For just $28, your sister can enjoy 14 lattes that just two grams of sugar in them! What's not to love?
Rhode Skin Lip Case
One thing I know is that my sister believes in keeping her phone case on and a moisturizing lip product nearby. She's never said they're mandatory things but I've yet to see her without both of them. I'd be lying if I said it's easy for her to keep up with her lip balms or glosses, hence why I included this innovative gift.
Pair it with Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment so your sister doesn't feel frustrated when she realizes her other lip products don't go with this particular case. As far as we're concerned, she won't think twice after trying the peptide treatment because her lips will be the softest they've ever been.
Candier Girl, Make Waves and Turn The Tide
Your sister's been dreaming of going on vacation again hasn't she? *Sigh* So has the editorial and social team at Brit + Co.
This candle deserves a spot in your sister's room, bathroom, or reading nook because it's sure to make her feel like she's on vacation each time she takes a deep breath. It smells like fresh ocean air, citrus, musk, and pink sea salt — hence the candle's title.
Since your sister is sure to fall in love with this candle, it's important that you tell her it's made without carcinogens, parabens, and phthalates.
Did I mention that its $29 at Ulta?
Gifts For Mother's Day That Book Lovers Won't Get Enough Of
Amazon Kindle 6" E-Reader
I know you have at least one friend that loves reading books and would spend her entire day reading if she didn't have anything else to do. I'm secure enough to say that I'm that mom friend and would absolutely love if someone gifted me a kindle for Mother's Day.
I love physical copies of books, but sometimes I wish I had something that didn't take up so much space. One thing I know is that kindles allow you to comfortably read books without worrying that you're going to fall asleep and lose your place because you dropped your book just as things were getting good.
With Kindle Unlimited, I'd get access to over 2 million books and I wouldn't feel overwhelmed because they'll all be on this compact device.
This version is $100 at Target!
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Book lovers need something to carry their essentials in books in like this cute canvas tote bag by Kate Spade. It's fairly reliable despite how lightweight it is and that's always a great sign. It also has an interior pocket to store small essentials like gum, pens, and more.
For a Kate Spade design, the $28 price tag feels like a steal!
Papier "The Little Things" Reading Journal
Your solo book club isn't complete with a reading journal! You'll be able to review 32 books with plenty of space to write as many details per review. You'll also be able to write down your TBR list on 8 different pages, document the books you've borrowed or let others read, and answer journal prompts.
I almost forgot but the team at Papier has also included their book recommendations in it! I feel like this is one of the most thorough reading journals I've come across.It's currently in-stock for $38.
Mystery Book Owl Blind Date With a Book
Do you know a mom who loves books and wouldn't mind being surprised because she received a mystery read? She'll love this gift by Mystery Book Owl Blind Date With a Book. Each package comes wrapped with an external pocket that has a space for your pen, a reading log, stickers, and more.
You'll be able to pick the genre for her and the rest will be history as they say!
Gifts For Mother's Day That Wine Lover Will Savor
Sophie James Wine Co Sparkling Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir
It's wine. Of course your wine drinking mom friend will love this sparkling rosé! It's perfect for the mom who appreciates women owned businesses that are sustainable and are 100% organic! She'll immediately smell sweet blends of white strawberry and white flowers that have a hint of mandarin peel along with briche. And the texture? You can bet she'll thoroughly enjoy that too!
The Bamboo Abode Pink Wine Glasses Gift Set
Keep the pink theme going with The Bamboo Abode's pink wine glasses to complement your rosé wine bottle. You'll get a gold metal wine opener as well as wine stoppers to keep your wine stored in style. And what's wine and cute wine glasses without a charcuterie board set to go along with it?
YETI Wine Chiller
Okay, the wine lover's gifts for Mother's Day aren't complete with a wine cooler! The mom you gift this too will probably giggle heartily when she realizes you're keeping her love for wine in mind. Don't be surprised when she brings it along during your next brunch picnic!
Gifts For Mother's Day That The Beauty-Obsessed Will Reach For Daily
Kosas Wet Lip Trio
I'm biased so Kosas stays on my radar with their skincare-driven makeup products. I've even shared the brand with my older sister because we tend to swap beauty finds with each other. If you have a similar relationship with you sister, be sure to buy this lip gloss trio for her.
They're full of moisturizing hyaluronic acid, lip-plumping peptides, and evening primrose oil that protects lips from icky environmental smog. Trust me, your sister will have a hard time choosing which shades are her favorite because all of them work well on any complexion.Get this limited edition trio for $59 at Kosas!
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
We're in our eye patches eras ladies and that means the beauty-obsessed mom in your life probably is too. I'm a fan of Peter Thomas Roth's products because he understands that one's skincare routine should feel luxuriating. His Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are infused with real 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help improve the under eye area, but that's not all!
They're great for all skin types and are anti-aging as well. Basically they're the top tier beauty products that a mom needs if she's been dealing with a few sleepless nights lately.
Grab a pack of 30 for $75!
Sonäge Skincare Bare Essentials Duo
Gift this skincare duo to a mom who's been looking to find her glow again. She'll appreciate the soothing hydration she'll get from the Hydrating Cleanser that easily removes makeup and other debris from her face. Once she follows up wit the Glow To Go Glycolic Acid Peel Pads, her skin will feel nice and exfoliated. The pads also treat large pores and dark spots so if she's been looking to heal her hyperpigmentation, do her a big favor please!
You'll spend less than $75 when you buy this duo from Sonäge Skincare!
Dermstore Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Mineral SPF 40
There's a reason why this sunscreen keeps making rounds! It's literally the best sunshine protection you'll get in a bottle and it's universal. It has a weightless, cloud-like formula that doesn't feel tough to rub into the skin and it works well for those with really sensitive skin. If the mom in your life who can't seem to find a good sunscreen or primer is like me, she'll appreciate that this sunscreen doubles as both.
Let's give a huge shout out to the bamboo extract found in this amazing bottle.
Mermade Hair 1.25" OG Waver
Tell your mom friend that her favorite hair curler has met it's match with Mermade Hair's OG Waver. It's designed specifically for those who are looking for a boost of curls and volumes that they usually have a hard time achieving. Since summer is right around the corner, this is a perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom you know will be going on vacation soon. She'll get effortlessly beachy and glam curls that'll completely the shag hairstyles she's been eyeing.
And get this — it's celebrity hairstylist-approved for $79.
Which gifts for Mother's Day are you thinking about adding to your list? Let us know and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more shopping inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead mage via Compartés
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.