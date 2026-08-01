When you think of a mountain home, heavy logs and antler chandeliers often come to mind, but designer Kristyn Starr of MHM Living had a completely different vision for this Colorado retreat. "A key reason we fell in love with the property was being able to step outside the door and immediately be immersed in nature, the river, and the mountains," Starr says. That meant letting the surrounding wilderness take center stage while the design quietly receded into the background.

Though the owners were only casually browsing for a second home, their English Bull Terrier, Bruno, quickly sealed the deal. "Watching him race through the meadow and splash in the creek confirmed this was where we wanted to build," Starr shares. "It reminded us that the home wasn't just about taking in the views, but experiencing the landscape every single day."

Now affectionately dubbed 'Bruno's Place,' the newly completed retreat completely reimagines modern mountain living with clean lines, endless natural light, and panoramic views as the architecture steps back so nature can take the spotlight.

Here are 6 design ideas I'm stealing from this dreamy mountain home!

1. Frame Nature As Art Robert Tsai Warm hickory floors lead your eye straight to full-height glass doors and directly into the Colorado wilderness while the expansive windows turn nature into living artwork. "Rather than interpreting Colorado through rustic materials, we wanted to express it through light, proportion, natural textures, and uninterrupted views. The goal was for the landscape to become the artwork of the home," says Starr.

2. Acoustics Matter In a Quiet Retreat Robert Tsai If you'd rather listen to the rustle of trees than the roar of your HVAC, smart acoustic design can make all the difference. "One of the first things people notice when stepping inside is how light, airy, and remarkably quiet it is. The home was actually a bit of an experiment in building science, and the investment paid off completely," says Starr. Thanks to hydronic radiant floor heating and thermal insulation, the home offers complete stillness without a single noisy furnace or forced-air blower.

3. Intentionally Design For Rest Robert Tsai Designed for slow mornings and quiet rest, the minimalist bedroom serves as a peaceful sanctuary. Windows frame the surrounding forest, while a neutral "quiet luxury" palette extends the home's calm, grounded energy. "While you could call the design minimalist (there’s no fussy trim or visual clutter), every space was truly intended to be a quiet retreat. It’s a place to be still and let your mind wander while taking in the views," says Starr.

4. The River-Inspired Kitchen: Design With Nature in Mind Robert Tsai "The property has both a creek and a river on it so pulling in that sense of water movement was key in our design," says Starr. That inspiration directly shaped the kitchen, which serves as the natural focal point of the home. The stunning waterfall kitchen island features Bianco Everest stone sourced from Aria Stone Gallery, perfectly paired with warm walnut cabinetry to anchor the space. "We were looking for stone with movement and would be sculptural art," she adds. "The veining echoes the flow of the river outside, while the greens, charcoal, and warm earth tones pull the surrounding landscape into the heart of the home."

5. Study The Natural Light For Energy Efficiency Robert Tsai "We carefully planned the windows for maximum views of nature and did a light study to have the right natural light depending on time of day and season. For example in the cold winter months sunshine fills the home, while in the summer since the sun is higher, we don't get the heat gain from the sun and the home naturally stays cool." That clever design choice keeps the home naturally energy-efficient, offering a gesture of respect back to nature. Textures like a CB2 Socca Sheepskin Upholstered Bench, Nourison Illusions Mirage carpet in Seaglass, and CanvasArtPortrait Wabi Sabi Textured Painting, not to mention the gorgeous stone island, all make the minimal design more visually interesting and tactile too.

6. Design A Bathroom As A Restorative Retreat Robert Tsai "The large soaking tub and steam shower are both restorative, especially after a fun day of hiking or skiing. Soaking in the tub and being able to see a fox or dear walk past the window is certainly a retreat from everyday life," says Starr.

Kristyn Starr's Tips For Designing A Cozy, Mountain Home Robert Tsai Start with the mindset of clean lines, blank canvas and thoughtfully add texture and color. Contemporary mountain homes rely on clean architecture and a limited material palette, allowing natural textures to stand out rather than compete. Pick your focal point that will anchor the inside to the outside. This helps the eye blend the two together and welcomes the mountainous nature feel inside without being enveloped in logs. Plan your natural light as best as possible and let the windows display the artwork of nature for you.

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