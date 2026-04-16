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British designer redefines "kid-proof."

Elevated & Livable: A Designer’s Guide to the Ultimate ‘Family-Friendly’ Home

Bedroom, living area, and kitchen with unique wallpapers and modern decor.
Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 16, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

British-born designer Sam Donnelly of L.A. design firm Mercantile and Merchant is redefining what “family-ready” looks like. Her latest project—a fully gut-renovated five-bedroom home in Studio City for two young creatives expecting their first child—strikes the perfect balance between elevated and totally livable.

Expanding the footprint by over 1,500 square feet, Sam preserved the home’s original vaulted front room as a nod to its roots, using it as a foundation for everything that followed.

"Honestly, everything started with that vaulted room, "she said. "Once I walked through the door, that little vaulted space just stopped me in my tracks. It had this quiet charm and beautiful architectural detail that I couldn’t let go of. It became the emotional anchor for the whole renovation."

Take a look inside this gorgeous home!

Cozy living room with a beige sofa, armchair, fireplace, and large windows.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

"There was also a very practical bonus: the fireplace," Sam said of preserving the vaulted room. "In Los Angeles, you can’t install new mains gas in new construction, but because this was a renovation, I was able to preserve the original fireplace and retrofit it with a gas fire. That allowed me to keep the traditional warmth and soul of the home—both literally and aesthetically."

Cozy bedroom with French doors, floral wallpaper, and elegant decor elements.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

Furnished with an effortlessly eclectic mix—from CB2 staples to vintage finds—the home embraces a collected-over-time sensibility. It’s stylish without trying too hard, polished without losing its soul—and perfectly suited for the beautiful, messy rhythm of new family life.

Cozy room with floral wallpaper, daybed, pillows, and wooden dresser near a window nook.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

From there, Sam layered in warmth and texture—think wood, painted paneling, stone, and handcrafted tile—to create a space that feels like a home with quiet confidence, where nothing feels too precious and everything feels considered.

Modern kitchen with wood island, black chairs, white subway tiles, and greenery.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

The kitchen strikes a perfect balance between timeless and quietly bold, anchored by a warm wood island lined with sleek Crate & Barrel counter stools. Warm white brick and an arched range alcove nod to the home’s traditional roots, while soft, sculptural lighting from Soho Home adds a modern layer overhead. Just beyond, a pink-burgundy pantry offers an unexpected pop of color—bringing depth, personality, and a sense of play to the otherwise neutral palette.

Modern kitchen with white cabinets, a wooden island, and potted greenery by a window.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

When it came to materials, durability and lived-in beauty were top of mind. As Donnelly puts it, she gravitates toward finishes that “age well and can take a beating,” especially in the most-used areas of the home.

"I always start with the feel of a space: how it’s going to be used, how it needs to function, and how I want it to age, she said. "For this home, we made a big shift from wood to stone flooring in the kitchen and living areas. That decision brought in a rustic sensibility, but it was also about practicality. With kids running in and out from the backyard, I didn’t want to worry about water damage or scuffing."

Cozy kitchen corner with red cabinets, wooden shelves, books, and decorative kitchenware.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

Working alongside architect Ryan Perella, Donnelly also took a more thoughtful approach to layout, steering away from the typical all-in-one open plan.

"Families need moments of connection and places to retreat, she said. "We always prioritize quiet zones, cozy nooks, and—for me, non-negotiably—a generously sized scullery or pantry. It’s the ultimate antidote to daily chaos."

Cozy dining room with round wooden table, chairs, and floral wallpaper.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

With a mix of hand-selected vintage pieces throughout, the home feels cohesive and fluid. Each room feels distinct yet connected, honoring the home’s past while fully embracing modern family life.

Cozy living room with fireplace, natural wood furniture, and potted plants.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

"I always like to throw in a healthy dose of vintage—it brings in character and prevents a space from feeling overly polished or too “done,” said Sam.

Cozy room with wooden bench, pillows, abstract art, and plant.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

In the entryway, Sam and her team found a just-rustic-enough vintage bench. "It’s not precious—it invites you to throw your bag down, take your shoes off, and exhale."

Bedroom with yellow bedding and blue butterfly wallpaper on a white paneled wall.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

The homeowners loved the wallpaper and the moments of whimsy Sam layered in. "Those are often the boldest choices—the ones that can feel intimidating when you’re making them—but they’re also the ones that bring the most joy," she said.

Cozy bedroom with floral wallpaper, beige accents, and a tufted bench by a sunlit window.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

"Once the rooms came together and they could see how those patterns played with light, color, and mood throughout the day, they were thrilled. It felt personal, playful, and full of discovery. I think that’s when a house really starts to feel like a home," she adds."

Green bathroom with vintage sink, wall mirror, and framed artwork on beige walls.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

One detail Sam loved was the wooden paneling in the downstairs bathroom. "It’s warm, tactile, and totally forgiving. That room has to straddle function and form—it welcomes guests but gets heavy use—so the paneling feels like the perfect, timeless solution," she says.

Minimalist bedroom with large window, soft rug, and earthy tones.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

On the more practical side, Sam layered in pieces from places like CB2 and Zara Home. "But I kept the palette neutral and earthy, which allows everything to live together without clashing. When you focus on texture, shape, and utility, rather than labels, the mix just works," she said.

Rustic bathroom with a freestanding tub, wood vanity, and checkered floor tiles.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

Here are Sam's tips for creating a home that feels collected and soulful:

  • Start with the pieces that will work the hardest—your sofa, your bed, the dining table. These are the anchors of a room and where it pays to invest in quality and comfort.
  • From there, build outward with pieces that tell a story. I’m a huge fan of vintage dining tables and chairs—they bring a sense of charm and history to everyday moments.
  • The beauty of older furniture is that it already carries the patina of life—it’s not too precious, and it instantly adds depth and character to a new space. A “collected” look doesn’t happen overnight, and that’s the point—it’s meant to evolve with you.
Stylish bathroom with blue tiles, pedestal sink, and decorative table by a window.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

Finally, she said, have fun with your home. "Don’t design it around resale value or trends—design it around you. I genuinely believe homes have a soul, and when you spend time in a space, you start to intuitively understand what it needs."

Vintage motorcycle in cozy, rustic room with "YALL" sign.

Joe Schmelzer of Treasurebite Studios

"Keep the foundation classic, but don’t be afraid to add a sense of play—especially in smaller spaces like powder rooms or kids’ bedrooms. That contrast between timeless architecture and unexpected touches is where the magic happens."

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