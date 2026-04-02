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This home renovation is all about Southern comfort.

7 Designer Secrets For A Cozy Modern Home

Cozy living room with marble fireplace, soft seating, and modern decor.
Andrew Welch Photography
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 02, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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Mississippi-based designer Claire Thompson, principal of her eponymous firm, completely reimagined a dated lakeside home in Madison, Mississippi, turning it into a warm, modern sanctuary that still feels rooted in Southern comfort.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home underwent a full gut renovation, including a 600-square-foot expansion, creating a space that feels elevated and entirely livable for a family of five. Claire shares her design approach, including lowering the ceiling to carve out additional square footage above while creating a cozier, more intimate feel on the first floor.

Take a peek inside this lakeside home's gorgeous transformation.

1. Treat Dated Details As A Blank Canvas

Spacious room with wooden shelves, French doors, and a ceiling fan.

Before courtesy of Claire Thompson

Instead of getting stuck on what wasn’t working (which you can see a lot was not in this 'Before' photo), Claire approached the home with a fresh perspective. “I really didn't harp on the dated details. I knew the home was a blank slate, which was exciting!" That mindset allowed the team to move quickly into reimagining the layout and aesthetic, rather than trying to “fix” the past.

2. A Double-Height Living Room Became A Cozy Hub...

Cozy living room with arched doorway, brown couch, marble fireplace, and wall-mounted TV.

Andrew Welch Photo

One of the boldest, and smartest, moves was transforming an overwhelming double-height living space into something warm, inviting and cozy while turning that extra space above into a kid space.

Minimalist living room with a marble fireplace, beige sofa, and coffee table with a plant.

Andrew Welch Photo

“It was an instant yes for everyone! The double-height living space felt a little overwhelming and lacked some character. Lowering the ceiling really created a warm and inviting living room experience," says Claire.

...With A New Space For Kids Above

Yellow bunk bed with stairs, floral wallpaper, and pink bedding.

Andrew Welch Photo

They converted the upper volume into a pattern-filled bunk room and playroom. ”The design added both square footage and functionality, something every family home can benefit from," says Claire.

3. They Used Marble To Make A Statement

Modern kitchen with marble accents, island seating, and unique pendant lighting.

Andrew Welch Photo

If there’s one thing this home does exceptionally well, it’s using stone as a storytelling element. It never overwhelms the space, instead creating eye-catching moments that read more like art than material.

From Calacatta Viola in the kitchen to Breccia Capraia at the fireplace and Calacatta Vagli in the primary bath, each material moment adds just enough drama.

Luxurious kitchen with marble backsplash, gold-accented stove, and fruit bowl on counter.

Andrew Welch Photo

“I had gone to Dallas a few months prior to start this project and saw the Viola slab at Aria Stone Gallery and completely fell in love. With the layout of the house, the stones really play well to each other and connect the whole house without feeling redundant.”

All of the stone used throughout the home is from Aria Stone Gallery, anchoring key spaces with rich veining and depth.

4. The Material Mix Keeps Things Minimal and Warm

Elegant marble bathroom with oval mirror, vanity, and soft drapes.

Andrew Welch Photo

Minimalism can easily veer cold, but not here. Claire balanced sleek finishes like large-format marble flooring on the main level with softer elements like white oak on the staircase and upper floors. In the master bathroom, drapery adds warmth and style.

5. Livability Was Designed From The Start

Modern bedroom with curved bed, polka dot pillows, and brass wall lights.

Andrew Welch Photo

This isn’t one of those homes where you’re afraid to sit down. “We used furniture and textiles that are cozy and inviting, and made sure that none of the seating elements look too precious but that everything is approachable.”

Clean-lined, Italian-made pieces and custom upholstery bring polish but nothing feels off-limits. It’s a space designed to be used, not just admired.

6. Durable Materials Make It Family-Proof (Without Sacrificing Style)

Cozy bedroom with floral wallpaper, velvet bed, and round ceiling light.

Andrew Welch Photo

With three young children, durability was essential, but so was a sense of play. This pattern-on-pattern moment, from walls to windows to bedding, feels whimsical yet still elevated.

bathroom design

Andrew Welch Photo

“We chose durable rugs and textiles for the furnishings," says Claire. "We were in love with the marbles too. There's nothing like natural materials and letting them do their thing!” It’s a refreshing take: Instead of avoiding materials like marble, the design embraces how they evolve over time.

7. Lighting & Textiles Add Personality

Cozy beige bedroom with a patterned wall, plush bed, and soft lighting from large curtains.

Andrew Welch Photo

To soften the architecture and add visual interest, Claire layered in sculptural lighting from Apparatus and Urban Electric, along with playful wallcoverings and textiles from Schumacher—especially in the kids’ spaces.

These details keep the home from feeling too serious, adding just the right amount of personality.

Cozy bedroom with geometric wallpaper, plush bed, warm lighting, and thick curtains.

Andrew Welch Phot

This home nails a balance that’s surprisingly hard to achieve: it’s modern but not cold, elevated but not untouchable, and family-friendly without sacrificing design integrity. By leaning into natural materials and prioritizing how the home actually lives, Claire created a space that feels as good as it looks, which actually is the ultimate goal.

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