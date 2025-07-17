5 "European Countryside" Design Ideas I’m Stealing From This Stunning Texas Home

Sometimes even the grandest homes — ones I definitely can’t afford — offer the best design inspiration. I love flipping through print design magazines (especially British and other Euro ones) and dreaming up ways to bring those high-end ideas into my own space, in a way that still feels true to my aesthetic (but maybe just a little more elevated). This Belgian-inspired beauty in the heart of Texas is no exception.

Designed by Evan Krenzien and Pierce Jordan of design firm Shane and Pierce, this newly built 5-bedroom, 7-bath home reimagines classic Belgian countryside style with a dose of Southern charm — and the result is full of inspiring, steal-worthy moments.

Here are five design ideas I’m stealing from this Texas renovation!

1. Drape An Antique Textile To Warm Up A Modern Aesthetic Michael P.H. Clifford The duo leaned into the natural, earthy materials of Belgian estates. Centuries-old tapestries and marble urns blend with modern pieces like the Giopagani Recontre Moi sofa, creating a vibe that’s more Brussels apartment than Texas mansion. The key? Keep scale and texture in mind, and avoid looking overly designed or trendy. "We are always looking at the tension between the old and the new, looking for pieces that blend the two," says Evan. "Antique or vintage tapestries are the perfect embodiment of this. They have beautiful wear and patina, but their large scale makes them the perfect focal points on large open walls." Design idea: Drape an antique textile across a modern bench or layer an old-world mirror above a sleek console.

Michael P.H. Clifford "The classic Belgian style was the perfect fit for the neighborhood," says Pierce, about the Preston Hollow area known for large, timeless, and classical style estates. The fireplace, art, and tapestry are all sourced from PITTET ARCHITECTURALS in Dallas's design district.



Michael P.H. Clifford "While rooted deeply in history, this home style lends itself to the big windows, high ceilings, and airy spaces we love in homes today," says Evan. Architectural details like large windows that flood the space with natural light and rustic wood beams create a warm, inviting space.

Michael P.H. Clifford Sunlit, timeless, and Nancy Meyers-level kitchen goals.

2. Turn A Staircase Into A Design Moment Michael P.H. Clifford With a 23-foot entry ceiling, the design team knew the staircase had to hold its own. Instead of going grand and glossy, they created a sculptural yet understated moment with natural stone steps, plaster walls, and a half-rail design that tones down the drama without sacrificing elegance. "The space is grand, but by mixing a short pony wall with a half railing concept, it allows the staircase to be a special moment, but more subtle. The Four Seasons quartzite on the first couple of steps and the French limestone on the floors introduce the natural materials and set the tone for the rest of the home." says Pierce. Furniture at the staircase is from the Shane and Pierce Collaboration with Article of Virtu furniture maker in Los Angeles. Design idea: Use subtle materials like limestone or textured plaster to turn an everyday architectural feature into a design statement.

3. Embrace Natural Imperfections Michael P.H. Clifford Venetian plaster walls are having a moment and I'm so not mad about it. "Plaster walls create a texture with movement, but create a very soft visual aesthetic," says Pierce. "We embrace the imperfections these natural materials often have, such as the imperfect limestone floors that are tumbled and have a "worn look," to the dramatic movements of marble and quartzite slabs. Venetian plaster is one of the best uses to blend luxe texture to create casual comfort, because of the depth, layers, and reflections it creates." The understated design allows the darling rattan pendants from The understated design allows the darling rattan pendants from Maison Flaneur to truly stand out.

Michael P.H. Clifford Plaster walls in a soft blush hue warm up the bathroom—and honestly, I’ve never met a blush I didn’t love.

4. Create A Mood With Statement Lighting And Wallpaper Michael P.H. Clifford Details like rattan pendants from Maison Flaneur and this bold House of Hackney wallpaper in the powder bath prove you don’t need a ton of square footage to make an impact. These layers add personality and a bit of whimsy to an otherwise neutral palette. Design idea: Pick one hallway, bathroom, or nook to go bold—whether it’s with wallpaper, a unique pendant, or both.

Michael P.H. Clifford Architectural details like expansive windows and rustic wood beams carry over from the kitchen and dining room into the primary bedroom, bringing the same warmth and charm.

Michael P.H. Clifford But what can we steal on a budget? Think: a rattan table lamp, a checkered wool throw, and a mix of cool pottery and candlesticks that you can source at thrift and vintage shops.

Michael P.H. Clifford The plaster paint continues into the office in a stunning blue-green hue, paired with more eye-catching statement lighting. "We are die-hards about getting layouts right and making sure flow and proportions are correct, as those are things that really drive the intangible look and feel of a home," says Evan. "We try to be less serious about furnishings. We want things to feel practical and comfortable, but unique."



Michael P.H. Clifford And this brass table? SWOON. "We like to think through the lens of classic European countryside homes and Chic historic apartment houses in Paris, Milan, or Madrid," says Evan. "In those centuries-old homes, you often see modern furnishings juxtaposed against classic detailing, and it always works."

