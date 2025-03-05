Make your dining nook cozy.
15 "Gorgeous" Kitchen Banquette Designs To Cozy Up Your Dining Nook
I'm currently obsessed with kitchen banquettes and on a mission to find the perfect nook for one in my own space. Right now, we have an IKEA island with two wooden stools, which is great for busy mornings before I rush my kiddo to school. But when guests come over or we want to slow down and get cozy on weekend mornings, stools just don’t cut it. Enter banquettes: the kitchen trend everyone’s loving, and for good reason. They create a relaxed, inviting space (the ultimate “stay a while” vibe) and come in styles to suit any aesthetic, from cottage to modern. Here are ones from West Elm, Pottery Barn, McGee & Co., Target and more that I'm eyeing right now, plus cool custom inspiration!
Scroll to see the 15 gorgeous kitchen banquette designs we love right now!
West Elm
West Elm Novak Banquette
This sleek, curved unit offers customizable designs to perfectly fit your space — whether compact or spacious. With its vertical tufted backrest, it gives off a subtle '60s Bond-era sophistication. Plus, you can choose from a wide range of fabrics and even add built-in power to charge your devices before starting, or ending, the day!
Studio McGee
McGee & Co. Olivier Slipcover Dining Bench
Talk about comfort — this slipcovered dining bench has cushions filled with a dreamy feather-and-down blend, making every meal feel extra cozy. Plus, the linen cover gives it that perfect mix of laid-back and refined style.
Target
Threshold Cora Dining Banquette
This budget-friendly banquette from Target features a sturdy wooden frame and upholstered fabric in a charming cottage stripe. The corner unit is a great space saver and the fabric complements a range of styles, from modern to farmhouse.
Serena & Lily
Serena & Lily Belgian Club Loveseat
This petite loveseat doubles as a space-saving banquette. With its gently rolled arms and inviting curves, it creates a cozy, relaxed spot for dining — perfect for lingering over a delicious meal.
West Elm
West Elm Shelter Storage Banquette
A banquette with built-in storage? Game changer. The pillow-soft seats make it a cozy spot to gather, while its modular design makes it perfect for most spaces. Bonus: it's made from sustainably sourced wood.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Layton Upholstered Banquette
This banquette is the perfect mix of relaxed and refined, combining cozy upholstered seating with the rustic charm of exposed wood. It has a curved design (love) so you can make the most of your space, whether it's a breakfast nook or an open dining area — perfect for laid-back meals and long, cozy gatherings.
West Elm
West Elm Hargrove Banquette
This similar banquette is a fresh take on modern farmhouse style, or even coastal California design with its oak wood frame.
Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Dining Upholstered Banquette
This customizable banquette in a French-inspired ticking is the perfect nook to sip coffee in the morning, enjoy a casual lunch, or gather with friends for a laid-back dinner. Plus, its space-saving design means you get extra seating without taking up too much room!
Banquette Inspiration
Cordonné Paint
Cordonné Príncipe Paint
I adore this built-in curvy banquette with a pop-of-red cushion. It really feels so French and lovely. The checkered floor is another detail that charms the space. The pretty green paint color ties it all together!
Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia Florent Dining Chair
Swooning over this floral upholstered banquette that isn't afraid to show its curves. Paired with these cute wavy-back chairs, this setup is divine in my book.
Nickey Kehoe
Nickey Kehoe Banquette Inspiration
A rich, reddish leather in a sleek design gives this piece a modern twist on a traditional look.
The LifeStyledCo
The LifeStyledCo Kian Dining Chair
I love how this banquette wraps around both sides, creating plenty of space to gather. Paired with the Kian dining chair and a pile of cozy pillows, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a sunny breakfast with your favorite people.
AYR Barns
AYR Barns Coates Dining Table
A reclaimed pine table paired with a tufted upholstered banquette strikes the perfect balance between rustic charm and refined elegance — an elevated look I absolutely love.
Le Maé
Le Maé Roxie Dining Table
This geometric table pairs beautifully with the corner banquette, which features a unique fluted wood detail at the base. Not only does the banquette maximize seating in a cozy, space-saving way, but it also adds a stylish focal point that elevates the entire dining area.
Brook & Lou
Brook & Lou Sloane Chandelier
This wood-framed banquette is a refined take on the classic cottage-style design, bringing warmth and charm with an elevated touch. Paired with a bold natural-fiber chandelier and cottage-inspired plates on the wall, it creates a cozy-yet-stylish dining nook that I admire.
