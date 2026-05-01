9 Designer Secrets For A Dreamy California Coastal Aesthetic

Jackie Kosnett and Martina Biegel, principals of Galerie Design + Build , redesigned a 1920s Spanish home in one of Venice’s most charming pockets. It’s long been a magnet for creatives and design lovers (even Bradley Cooper once lived across the street), but still feels private, low-key, and has that California coastal energy. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath space balances old-world charm—think arched windows and coved ceilings—with the kind of light-filled, flexible layout perfect for modern life.

The result? A home that respects the past but is totally in sync with how we live now. Ahead, the designers walk us through the smartest moves they made, and how to steal the look.

Take a look inside this California coastal home!

Tessa Neustadt Keep architectural character, but bring in the light. Homes from this era tend to feel a bit darker inside and more compartmentalized—smaller rooms and layouts that don’t always match how we live today. The goal here was to open things up, invite in more light, and create a flow that feels easy and modern without losing that original charm. That meant keeping the coved ceilings and arched windows. “We wanted to preserve the 1920's Spanish architecture but modernize the layout and fill the home with light,” says Jackie. Translation: keep the charm, lose the constraints by using original details as the anchor, then build in light and flow.

Tessa Neustadt They they layered in more arches, higher ceilings, and plaster walls to brighten things up. The quiet luxury vibe reads California coastal, but elevated. "The neutral palette honors the home’s heritage while accommodating for a modern lifestyle and a backdrop for art and furnishings," added Jackie.

Tessa Neustadt Never underestimate the power of one layout shift Sometimes, one smart change does the heavy lifting for the entire home. Opening up a once-cramped kitchen changed how the home feels. “We moved walls to open up the galley kitchen and added huge windows over the countertop so the kitchen feels bright and airy along with the much larger footprint," says Martina.

Tessa Neustadt I’m always a fan of banquette seating, and this tiled version feels like a fresh, modern nod to classic Spanish design. The sculptural brass lighting adds a subtle LA-retro touch, while the dark wood table grounds the space—bringing warmth and contrast without taking away from the light, airy feel.

Tessa Neustadt Rethink “coastal” (hint: skip the clichés) No seashell overload here. This is coastal California, refined: warm woods, tactile finishes, and a little bit of restraint. “Opting for a neutral palette and layering organic materials like linens, woods, venetian plaster and greenery. The key is restraint and to not veer toward bleached wood, mass market coastal," says Jackie. "When I'm on vacation I relax best at a beautifully designed hotel and that's the balance we're after: relaxed but with standout, elevated pieces that make the space feel considered."

Tessa Neustadt Lean into materials that actually age well Trends come and go, but materials with history stick around for a reason. Tumbled stone, oak, plaster are beautiful, and get better over time.“I think people are getting sick of the rapidly changing nature of trends and look towards investing in pieces that bring a sense of authenticity and permanence," says Jackie. "These are all materials that have been around for hundreds of years and still are captivating even with the patina and imperfections. Let's call it quiet luxury."

Tessa Neustadt Treat lighting like art In this home, lighting is more of a focal point than an afterthought. Sculptural fixtures, vintage finds, and custom pieces add personality in every room, from the entry’s modern wall lamp to the primary bedroom’s more whimsical, art-forward picks. The takeaway: swap builder-grade lighting for something with a point of view. It changes everything. In this home, lighting is more of a focal point than an afterthought. Sculptural fixtures, vintage finds, and custom pieces add personality in every room, from the entry’s modern wall lamp to the primary bedroom’s more whimsical, art-forward picks. The takeaway: swap builder-grade lighting for something with a point of view. It changes everything.

Tessa Neustadt In the home’s entrance is a nod to French modernism with Blueprint’s Piatto wall lamp while in the primary bedroom, the bedside ceiling lamps are by Jason Koharik, an LA based fantastical artist, while a Cubosfera table lamp sits at the foot of the bed.

Tessa Neustadt Don’t sleep on millwork If there’s one detail that quietly elevates everything, it’s custom cabinetry, built-ins, and thoughtful storage that make a home feel finished. “If we had to point to one element, it would be the millwork throughout the home. Thoughtfully designed cabinets and built-in's not only integrate essential storage but also bring a level of craftsmanship and customization that makes a space feel bespoke," says Jackie.

Tessa Neustadt Small updates can shift the entire vibe Not ready for a full gut reno? You don’t need one. “Replacing lights with vintage pieces, ideally collected over time to ensure each one feels intentional," says Martina. "Second, painting a room in an unexpected color can transform the mood and add personality. Grounding it with more restrained furniture and textiles creates a balanced contrast. Lastly, changing hardware on doors and cabinetry is a subtle yet powerful way to update your home with minimal effort.”

Tessa Neustadt Mix vintage with modern for that “collected” feel Jackie and Martina completely gut renovated the home and reconfigured the interior layout, covering the detached recreation room to a fully permitted ADU. The space proves that nothing feels more elevated than a space that didn’t come from one click. From a reupholstered vintage iron chair to eclectic lighting, the home layers relaxed, modern silhouettes with pieces that carry history. The result feels timeless, with just enough edge to keep it interesting.

Tessa Neustadt Blur the line between indoors and out That effortless California vibe? It’s all about connection to the outdoors. “Installing new expansive windows and glass doors showcasing the surroundings bring in natural light blurring the boundary between interior and exterior," says Martina.

Tessa Neustadt "Beyond that, the goal is to also bring the outdoors in with large potted trees or bringing in materials typically seen outdoors like a limestone table or planter which reads both collected and elevated.”

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