10 Iconic Movies To Watch Before They Leave Netflix This Month

Now that it's officially December (and even snowing like crazy in some places!), we have the perfect excuse to bundle up on the couch while hosting movie marathon nights with our closest friends. So go ahead and grab some popcorn along with your favorite blanket, because we're about to binge some of the greatest films before they leave Netflix this month.

Warner Bros. How To Be Single This is my absolute favorite feel-good flick that automatically lifts my spirits whenever I’m down. I love the non-stop energy in this film, as well as the nuanced take on what it’s really like to be a single woman in the 21st century. Hint: it’s not nearly as bad as society wants you to believe. In fact, in some cases, it’s downright fun.

Touchstone Pictures 10 Things I Hate About You Who doesn’t love this iconic rom-com starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles? It’s the perfect modern spin on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, with enough biting wit and fleshed-out storylines to make it a cult classic to this day.

Universal Pictures 50 Shades Of Grey Admit it. You secretly love this movie. It took the world by storm when E.L. James’ story was first adapted into a film franchise, and all these years later, we still can’t get enough of it.

Universal Studios Bridesmaids No movie has made me laugh harder than Bridesmaids. In fact, when I saw it in theaters way back in 2011, I laughed so hard during that iconic airplane scene that I literally spewed raspberry slushie out of my nose. I know I’ll be streaming this before it leaves Netflix by the end of the month.

Touchstone Pictures Sister Act Here’s another hilarious flick starring Whoopi Goldberg that’ll have you busting out laughing from the very first scene. It centers around a woman on the run from a dangerous mob who disguises herself as a nun to avoid being identified. Sister Act is filled with hilarious twists and turns that’ll have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

Don't Worry Darling I’m a sucker for dystopian movies about messed-up societies that we’d never want to see the light of day in real life. Don’t Worry Darling feels like a modern take on The Stepford Wives, exploring the dangers of misogyny that has seeped into the 21st century.

Touchstone Pictures Runaway Bride I’m always down to watch a movie starring Julia Roberts, and Runaway Bride is the perfect ‘90s flick to satisfy that itch. It may have come out in 1999, yet it still holds up as an engaging film all these decades later.

Warner Bros. The Little Things Perhaps you’re in the mood to get your heart racing with a psychological crime thriller? If so, you’re not gonna want to miss out on The Little Things, starring Rami Malek and Denzel Washington.

Sony Pictures Entertainment The Sweetest Thing It’s hard not to love Cameron Diaz, and she brings on the charm as per usual in this cult classic 2002 rom-com, The Sweetest Thing. Pure escapist fun!

Warner Bros. Life Of The Party It’s pretty impossible not love a film with Melissa McCarthy as its lead. This film, about a housewife who goes back to college after her husband leaves her, is full of fun, but it also tells a crucial story about how it’s never too late to change your life.

