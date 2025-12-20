8 Coziest Ways To Romanticize Your Life This Winter

I know I’m not the only one who deals with Seasonal Affective Disorder (aka SAD) that sparks into full bloom during the winter months. Whenever wintertime rolls around, I get hit with an extra dose of depression due to the lack of sunlight and general feeling of emptiness ignited by being trapped in the endless slush of snow.

Because of my negative reaction to winter, I try my hardest to mentally prepare in advance so that I can romanticize the season as much as possible. It’s honestly pretty effortless to romanticize this particular time of year, due to all the sparkly holiday decor and festive activities surrounding wintertime.

Without further ado, here are the best ways to have the most aesthetic, Pinterest-worthy winter imaginable so that you can get the most out of the season.

Chic plaid style with a cozy, layered look. Free People Invest In A New Winter Coat Nothing lifts my spirits like expressing myself through fashion. One of the best ways to make it through the winter months is to invest in a coat, like this top-rated Riley Car Coat from Free People, that you’ll feel good about wearing. After all, you’ll be wearing it a lot since the winter always seems to last forever. There are many other great brands like Canada Goose, Moncler, and Lululemon. However, if you don’t want to break the bank to look stylish, there are plenty of affordable options out there. You can even try scoring one of these coats at a discounted price from a resale app like Poshmark or Depop.

Pinterest Create a Winter Wonderland Pinterest Board In the modern world, there’s no better way to romanticize your life than by creating an aesthetic Pinterest board that captures the spirit of the season. A gallery of pics that embody the whimsy and mystical nature of wintertime is the perfect way for you to get into a wintery mood.

Shutterstock Explore Winter Markets My friends and I love strolling through these adorably festive markets, filled with handcrafted trinkets, twinkly fairylights, and delicious hot chocolates.

Netflix Binge-Watch Winter-Themed Films These types of movies are the best for getting you into the winter spirit. I recommend A Christmas Melody and The Christmas Cottage on the Hallmark Channel as the coziest movies you'll ever see! The Holiday and Bridget Jones's Diary are also wintry fun. Go ahead and grab a cup of cocoa while curling up with these festive flicks.

Catch Up On Your Book List I love reading lighthearted romcoms. Nothing cozier than cracking open one of these binge-worthy books while reading by the crackling fireplace! Bonus points if you brew a cup of peppermint tea to sip on while reading.

Shayna Douglas on Unsplash Incorporate Hygge Into Your Daily Routine Hygge is a popular way of life in Danish culture that prioritizes coziness over all else. (BRB, I’m moving to Denmark.) So go ahead and light your Christmas scented candles, sip your hot cocoa, and wear your favorite pair of fuzzy socks.

YouTube | Calmed By Jazz Play Winter Ambience In The Background On Your TV Set Here’s the ultimate way to romanticize your winter. Simply turn on your TV, open the YouTube app, and type in "Cozy Winter Ambience." Go ahead and select the video you like most, and light a cool peppermint scented candle while you’re at it. So toasty!

Byrdie Experiment With Mistletoe Makeup Have you guys heard of the new makeup trend, mistletoe makeup? The intention is to pull off that lovestruck appearance we all get after we’ve been kissed by our crush underneath the mistletoe. It’s meant to make you look flushed, slightly bashful, and wonderstruck. Simply apply copious amounts of your favorite pink blush to achieve the aesthetic, along with white eyeshadow for a mystical, wintery effect. Check out this Byrdie guide to mistletoe makeup. Gorgeous! What’s your favorite way to romanticize winter?

