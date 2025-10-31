Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Cheers!

Actually Good Box Wines You Can Get Right Now

Box Wine 2025
Total Wine
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 31, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

In my mid-20s, I became a bit of a wine snob. After visiting Europe and trying some of the most sophisticated Bordeaux, France, I’d scoff at any standard Barefoot wine or cheap variations found at seedy American drugstores. But I’d especially turn up my nose to boxed wine, since it’s widely considered the low-brow alcohol one associates with sorority parties and college get-togethers after just turning 21. While it can be fun to feel all nostalgic and university-chic, it’s not exactly classy.

But ever since I’ve tried out these actually good boxed wines, I’ve changed my opinion entirely. The quality has gone up, and the prices have gone down, my friends. Here are the best boxed wines my besties and I are loving right now.

Scroll to see all our favorite box wines you can get in 2025!

La Vieille Ferme Rose Box Wine

Total Wine

La Vieille Ferme Rose Box Wine

Remember how I was raving about European wine? This rosey beverage from France tastes like you’re sipping drinks on the terrace of Paris while gazing out at the sparkling Eiffel Tower at nighttime. Best sipped while listening to “La Vie En Rose” on full blast.

La Delizia Pinot Grigio Box Wine

Total Wine

La Delizia Pinot Grigio Box Wine

Additionally, for all my Italy lovers, this sophisticated Italian wine will make you feel like you’re surrounded by old-world European class, sparkling blue waters, gondola boats, and ancient Gothic churches of Veneto. Simply bellisimo!

Big Sipper Bold Cabernet Sauvignon California Box Wine

Total Wine

Big Sipper Bold Cabernet Sauvignon California Box Wine

It’s not hard to see why this Cabernet Sauvignon is the top-selling item at Total Wine & More. The blackberry flavor and effortless taste make this wine a perfect addition for any meal, adding a dash of class for a very low price, indeed.

Big Sipper Red California Box Wine

Total Wine

Big Sipper Red California Box Wine

There's no other wine I could more highly recommend for all the red wine lovers of the world. This one has a silky texture with its raspberry flavor that makes it impossible to tell just how affordable it is.

Big Sipper Velvety Merlot Box Wine

Total Wine

Big Sipper Velvety Merlot Box Wine

Obsession is the only word I could think to use to describe how much I love Big Sipper Velvety Merlot. If I could be a spokesperson for the drink, I would. The most I can do for now is include it in my life. Everything from the freshness to the black cherry and plum flavors has me swooning! 11 out of 10, would purchase again.

Pour Haus Bold Cabernet Box Wine

Total Wine

Pour Haus Bold Cabernet Box Wine

I’m obsessed with this bold Cabernet. Everything from the artful packaging that genuinely belongs in a museum to the plum and mocha flavors has me hooked. It’s quite a unique taste, which is precisely why I’m such a fan. You’ll never experience anything like it, so it’s perfect for people who want to try something bold and new.

Looking for more food & drink news? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

foodfood newswinedrinks
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Halloween Food Deals 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Treat Yourself With These 7 Epic Halloween Food Freebies & Discounts

Stocking Stuffers For Men
Gifts

9 Small (But Seriously Cool) Stocking Stuffers For Men

Anthropologie New Arrivals October 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

8 New Anthropologie Styles You Can't Miss For Stunning Fall Outfits

halloween movies to stream this weekend
Movies

The Best Halloween Movies To Watch This Weekend

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit