Actually Good Box Wines You Can Get Right Now

In my mid-20s, I became a bit of a wine snob. After visiting Europe and trying some of the most sophisticated Bordeaux, France, I’d scoff at any standard Barefoot wine or cheap variations found at seedy American drugstores. But I’d especially turn up my nose to boxed wine, since it’s widely considered the low-brow alcohol one associates with sorority parties and college get-togethers after just turning 21. While it can be fun to feel all nostalgic and university-chic, it’s not exactly classy.

But ever since I’ve tried out these actually good boxed wines, I’ve changed my opinion entirely. The quality has gone up, and the prices have gone down, my friends. Here are the best boxed wines my besties and I are loving right now.

Scroll to see all our favorite box wines you can get in 2025!

Total Wine La Vieille Ferme Rose Box Wine Remember how I was raving about European wine? This rosey beverage from France tastes like you’re sipping drinks on the terrace of Paris while gazing out at the sparkling Eiffel Tower at nighttime. Best sipped while listening to “La Vie En Rose” on full blast.

Total Wine La Delizia Pinot Grigio Box Wine Additionally, for all my Italy lovers, this sophisticated Italian wine will make you feel like you’re surrounded by old-world European class, sparkling blue waters, gondola boats, and ancient Gothic churches of Veneto. Simply bellisimo!

Total Wine Big Sipper Bold Cabernet Sauvignon California Box Wine It’s not hard to see why this Cabernet Sauvignon is the top-selling item at Total Wine & More. The blackberry flavor and effortless taste make this wine a perfect addition for any meal, adding a dash of class for a very low price, indeed.

Total Wine Big Sipper Red California Box Wine There's no other wine I could more highly recommend for all the red wine lovers of the world. This one has a silky texture with its raspberry flavor that makes it impossible to tell just how affordable it is.

Total Wine Big Sipper Velvety Merlot Box Wine Obsession is the only word I could think to use to describe how much I love Big Sipper Velvety Merlot. If I could be a spokesperson for the drink, I would. The most I can do for now is include it in my life. Everything from the freshness to the black cherry and plum flavors has me swooning! 11 out of 10, would purchase again.

Total Wine Pour Haus Bold Cabernet Box Wine I’m obsessed with this bold Cabernet. Everything from the artful packaging that genuinely belongs in a museum to the plum and mocha flavors has me hooked. It’s quite a unique taste, which is precisely why I’m such a fan. You’ll never experience anything like it, so it’s perfect for people who want to try something bold and new.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.