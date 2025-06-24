Welcome back to Silver Falls.
Surprise! The 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2 First Look Is Here.
My Life With The Walter Boys is finally coming back to Netflix for season 2 and we have the first look! Netflix dropped brand new images on June 24 ahead of the second season premiere, and all I can think is "FINALLY!" It's been too long since we've seen Jackie and the boys, and after she left for New York at the end of season 1, I simply need to know what happens next (especially before we get into season 3!).
Here's your first look at My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, coming to Netflix in 2025.
Is there a season 2 of My Life with Walter Boys?
Netflix
Yes, we're getting My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix this year. Season 1 saw both Alex and Cole fall for Jackie when she moved in with the Walter family and it looks like things might be tense between the brothers.
What is My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 about?
Netflix
Jackie returns to Colorado after a summer in New York City with one goal: find her place in the Walter family. And that includes making things right with Alex and keeping Cole at a distance. But Alex has changed a lot (he's now in the rodeo, FYI) and Cole is starting to return to old habits. And Jackie's going to have to make a decision that could ruin everything.
Who's in the My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 cast?
Netflix
The My Life With the Walter Boys cast for season 2 features all the actors you fell in love with in season 1. And based on this first look, it appears anyone who loves Cole will be swooning all over again:
- Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
- Noah LaLonde as Cole
- Ashby Gentry as Alex
- Marc Blucas as George
- Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
- Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
- Connor Stanhope as Danny
- Johnny Link as Will
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Jaylan Evans as Skylar
- Myles Perez as Lee
- Ashley Tavares as Tara
- Dean Petriw as Jordan
- Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
- Zoë Soul as Haley
- Lennix James as Benny
- Ellie O’Brien as Grace
- Kolton Stewart as Dylan
- Mya Lowe as Kiley
- Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
- Alisha Newton as Erin
- Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen
- Nathaniel Arcand as Mato
- Alex Quijano as Richard
Is there a book 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys?
Netflix
But hold your horses (yes that was entirely intentional based on the cowboy hat) because Team Alex is in for a treat this year too. We're in for plenty of drama, but the second My Life With the Walter Boys book will deviate from the show.
“None of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season," author Ali Novak toldDeadline. "They’ve just taken different directions. Still all the same characters that we love.”
Are they filming My Life with the Walter Boys?
Netflix
My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 filmed in Calgary in Canada. They wrapped in November 2024!
Is there LGBTQ in my life with the Walter Boys?
Netflix
Yes there are two openly gay characters in My Life With the Walter Boys: Nathan Walter (Corey Fogelmanis) and Skylar Summerhill (Jaylan Evans). They got together in season 1, so we'll have to see what season 2 has in store for them!
Will there be a season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys?
Netflix
Yes, My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is already in the works, and it's coming to Netflix in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner & executive producer Melanie Halsall told Tudum.
