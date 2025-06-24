Surprise! The 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2 First Look Is Here.

My Life With The Walter Boys is finally coming back to Netflix for season 2 and we have the first look! Netflix dropped brand new images on June 24 ahead of the second season premiere, and all I can think is "FINALLY!" It's been too long since we've seen Jackie and the boys, and after she left for New York at the end of season 1, I simply need to know what happens next (especially before we get into season 3!).

Here's your first look at My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, coming to Netflix in 2025.

Is there a season 2 of My Life with Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, we're getting My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix this year. Season 1 saw both Alex and Cole fall for Jackie when she moved in with the Walter family and it looks like things might be tense between the brothers.

What is My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 about? Netflix Jackie returns to Colorado after a summer in New York City with one goal: find her place in the Walter family. And that includes making things right with Alex and keeping Cole at a distance. But Alex has changed a lot (he's now in the rodeo, FYI) and Cole is starting to return to old habits. And Jackie's going to have to make a decision that could ruin everything.

Who's in the ​My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 cast? Netflix The My Life With the Walter Boys cast for season 2 features all the actors you fell in love with in season 1. And based on this first look, it appears anyone who loves Cole will be swooning all over again: Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

as Jackie Noah LaLonde as Cole

as Cole Ashby Gentry as Alex

as Alex Marc Blucas as George

as George Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

as Katherine Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

as Nathan Connor Stanhope as Danny

as Danny Johnny Link as Will

as Will Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Jaylan Evans as Skylar

as Skylar Myles Perez as Lee

as Lee Ashley Tavares as Tara

as Tara Dean Petriw as Jordan

as Jordan Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

as Isaac Zoë Soul as Haley

as Haley Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Lennix James as Benny

as Benny Ellie O’Brien as Grace

as Grace Kolton Stewart as Dylan

as Dylan Mya Lowe as Kiley

as Kiley Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

as Olivia Alisha Newton as Erin

as Erin Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

as Coach Allen Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

as Mato Alex Quijano as Richard

Is there a book 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys? Netflix But hold your horses (yes that was entirely intentional based on the cowboy hat) because Team Alex is in for a treat this year too. We're in for plenty of drama, but the second My Life With the Walter Boys book will deviate from the show. “None of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season," author Ali Novak toldDeadline. "They’ve just taken different directions. Still all the same characters that we love.”

Are they filming My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 filmed in Calgary in Canada. They wrapped in November 2024!

Is there LGBTQ in my life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes there are two openly gay characters in My Life With the Walter Boys: Nathan Walter (Corey Fogelmanis) and Skylar Summerhill (Jaylan Evans). They got together in season 1, so we'll have to see what season 2 has in store for them!

Will there be a season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is already in the works, and it's coming to Netflix in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner & executive producer Melanie Halsall told Tudum.

Check out our Our My Life With The Walter Boys Cast Interview before you catch up on our favorite 6 Summer Romance Shows!