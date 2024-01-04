13 Noteworthy New Books To Read In January
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's a brand new month, and that means there are plenty of new books to kickstart your reading goals for the year. As much as we don't want you to be overwhelmed with your ever-growing TBR, we'd be lying if we said we're not excited about living vicariously through new characters. From new thrillers to tales of romance, we've got 13 new books coming out in January that you'll be glad to add to your new bookshelf. Don't worry — we know you had to make space because we did too!
Family Bonds Books
Mercury— January 2, 2024
You'd think we wouldn't want to read about family drama in 2024, but we just can't seem to get enough of it. Mercury gives us an [un]healthy dose of it, making this one tale we struggled to stop reading. Set in 1990 in a small town in Pennsylvania, teenaged Marley West finds herself entangled with the Joseph brothers. She goes on to marry one of them, but takes on a nurturing role to all three. This somewhat shaky foundation is tested when something is unearthed and it's up to the brothers to work together in a way they haven't figured out how to.
The Book of Fire — January 2, 2024
The Book of Fire follows another family as they come to terms with the unexpected fire that uprooted their lives and left them with ashes to rebuild from. As a result, Irini (musician) makes a life-altering choice that has dire consequences while her husband Tasso (painter) laments his burned hands that can no longer make the art he loves. The only person who can help them see a better future is their daughter Chara.
Thriller Books
The Night of the Storm— January 16, 2024
A storm is brewing in The Night of the Storm, but it's not the hurricane that forces Jia Shah and her son Ishaan to leave Houston. When they decide to spend time with Jia's sister Seema, they realize they're in over their heads when Seema's brother-in-law and his wife arrive in town. At the heart of the turmoil Seema's husband's grandmother and her game of favoritism that leads to a tragic death. With fingers pointing to Jia, she realizes she has to think fast to solve a crime before her life changes forever.
Everyone on the Train is a Suspect— January 30, 2024
In another case of "whodunit," Everyone on the Train is a Suspect wants the reader to solve a terrible crime committed within a confined space. Filled with the cream of the crop of the Australian Mystery Writers' Society, it's apparent that someone is out to get everyone else. The question is who.
Friendship & Romance Books
The Atlas of Us— January 9, 2024
Say You’ll Be Mine— January 16, 2024
The Breakup Tour— January 23, 2024
The Getaway List— January 23, 2024
Self-Love Books
Clover Hendry’s Day Off— January 30, 2024
One in a Millennial — January 23, 2024
Finally, a book that covers all things millennial from an actual millennial's viewpoint! Kate Kennedy's clever analyzation of an often critiqued generation is as witty as it is charming. She shares her own experiences of growing up and even tackles motherhood — something more millennials have found themselves redefining. It's one of those reads you'll cherish long after 2024.
The Mayor Of Maxwell Street — January 30, 2024
What would you do if you aspired to live a life differently than the one created for you? In The Mayor of Maxwell Street, Nelly Sawyer finds a way to answer that question on her own terms. Although she comes from a wealthy family, she decides to set her sights on being an investigative journalist during the Jim Crow era. However, this comes with a price and it's one she may be unprepared for; trailing the Mayor of Maxwell Street.
This causes her to cross paths with Jay Shorey, the ambitious owner of a speakeasy. They begin working together and this begins to birth a flaming hot love that they're more than willing to protect during a time where everything is changing.
Come & Get It— January 30, 2024
Poetry Books
This Is the Honey— January 30, 2024
For anyone who needs a break from reading fiction, This Is the Honey is coming to satisfy a new need. It's a beautiful curation of poetry by Kwame Alexander that features the prose of some of the most celebrated black poets of our time. From poems that explore the depths of love to those that bring race to the forefront, it's already guaranteed to be a timeless book that can be passed from one generation to the next.
Which new releases in January are you interested in reading? Let us know in the comments!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Amazon
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.