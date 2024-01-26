14 New Books For February You're Going To Absolutely Love!
This Valentine's Day, I hope you're spoiled with chocolate, roses, *and* some amazing books. Whether you're single or spending the day with a significant other, February is the perfect time to sink into the couch and fall in love with a new book. Luckily, the month promises to be full of stellar choices that will allow you to not only get swept away in the pages but also make progress towards that Goodreads goal! From twisty thrillers to swoon-worthy romances, the only question left is which one are you going to read first?
Thriller Books
The Teacher - February 6
Written by the bestselling author of The Housemaid, The Teacher follows a female student named Addie who is rumored to be troubled and have a problem with truth-telling. The rumors make their way up to school administration, and a math teacher named Eve is dismayed to have Addie in her class for the year. As the entire school gossips about Addie, she does everything in her power to keep her real secrets from coming out.
End of Story - February 20
A reclusive writer named Sebastian Trapp has been corresponding with Nicky Hunter for years. Despite their back and forth, Nicky is surprised when he tells her he'll be dead in three months and wants her to help him write his life story. While that's already eerie, it turns out that twenty years earlier on New Year's Eve, Sebastian's first wife and son mysteriously disappeared.
Now, Nicky's wheels are turning, and she wants to find out exactly what Sebastian's life has really entailed and why he's willing to talk about it now.
Everyone Who Can Forgive Me Is Dead - February 6
Charlie Colbert witnessed a horrific massacre at her small private grad school, and all she wants to do is forget about it. She's now the editor-in-chief at a major magazine, engaged to a great guy, and determined to not let her guard down again. Her plans are thwarted, though, when one of Charlie's classmates decides to make a film about what happened. Charlie is determined to make sure this doesn't wreck all of the progress she's made in her life, even if it means turning away the people she once loved most.
Brooklyn - February 27
After a life of telling lies and creating a trail of betrayal, Brooklyn Melody James finds herself being punished for her actions as she is murdered. As her life is slipping away, Brooklyn remembers all of the events that led to her becoming the cold and calculating woman she was before her death. She moved away from her family who taught her to hustle and moved on her own to New York City. Here, she meets a big player in the drug game, has a whirlwind affair with him, and becomes a part of his operation. Fueled by the drive to survive, Brooklyn ends up stealing from him and his setup and running away once again.
Romance Books
A Love Song For Ricki Wilde - February 6
The artistic daughter of a powerful Atlanta dynasty, Ricki Wilde is nothing like her socialite sisters. She's determined to live a different and more fulfilling life than what she sees before her and jumps at the chance to rent the bottom floor of a Harlem brownstone and carve her own path.
Here, she meets a handsome mysterious stranger who throws her world out of orbit. The two begin an intense and beautiful romance filled with passion and a shared love of art that links them together in unexpected ways.
It's Complicated - February 23
Lori has been in love with her best friend Aiden since they were in college together. He grew to be the perfect catch, as he's a handsome doctor. The only problem is he's marrying someone else. Unable to face him without a date to his wedding, she asks Aiden's best man, Jace, to pretend that their friendship is more than platonic.
Though Jace appears to be a brooding bad boy, he ends up being incredibly sweet and attentive, which makes Lori question everything she thought she knew about him. Now, their little trio from college is changing in ways Lori never could have expected.
Fangirl Down - February 13
Wells Whitaker was, at one point, golf's rising star. Lately, though, all he has to show for himself is a bad hangover and one remaining supporter. Despite his game weakening, that fangirl is always on the sidelines, cheering him on. When he ends up quitting on a whim and that girl goes home, he suddenly realizes he's made a terrible mistake.
He shows up at her door with a crazy idea: she'll be his new caddy, help him get better, and they'll split the prize money he wins from an upcoming competition. She takes him up on the deal and learns that the guy with the tough exterior is actually sweeter than she could have ever imagined.
Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair - February 13
Hannah Tate is beyond excited when she finds an engagement ring in the closet and thinks that her boyfriend and the father of her new baby is proposing. It turns out the plan was actually to dump her, not to propose to her. Completely heartbroken, Hannah takes her son and moves in with her mom and stepdad in the mountains. She quickly realizes that the cabin they have could make for the perfect vacation property. She hires the hot carpenter next door to help her fix things up and when things start heating up, Hannah must decide if she can fully accept a future that's different from the picturesque one she imagined for herself.
Green Dot - February 27
Hera is just twenty-four years old but feels like she's made up of unfulfilled potential. Her future feels exhausting, as she's stuck in a job that requires her to mundanely sit and moderate the comments section of an online news site. It does lead to her meeting Arthur, though, who is a middle-aged journalist. She starts up an all-consuming affair with him and finds herself feeling alive for the first time in years. Though she feels great, the hiccup is that Arthur has a wife who doesn't know Hera even exists. As you can imagine, things get messy.
Historical Fiction Books
Queens of London - February 6
Queens of London is a unique and riveting story that takes place in 1925's London. Alice Diamon is the head of an all-female gang, and she wants to make its mark known. The only problem is Lillian Wyles, the town's first female detective, has her eye on the group and will stop at nothing to bring them down. When she hears of a large-scale heist Alice has in the works, she decides that it's the opportunity she's been looking for to put the gang out once and for all.
The Women - February 6
The Women is a poignant coming-of-age tale set in the 1960s about a woman named Frances "Frankie" McGrath. Frankie decides to leave behind everything she knows in order to become a hero in a changing world. When she sees her brother shipping out to serve in Vietnam, she goes with him and joins the Army Nurse Corps. The book serves as a testament to the sacrifices and the courage women all over the world present each and every day.
The Phoenix Crown - February 13
Fantasy Books
Call of the Sea - February 13
If you find yourself missing all of the mermaid mania that ensued last year after The Little Mermaid, this fantasy book will scratch that itch. It's about a young woman named Kenna whose story seems to be written for her and includes being trapped in a castle and having to marry someone she doesn't love. She dreams of a life of adventure and ocean exploration, as she wants to search for mermaids. These plans are thwarted, and she must meet with five suitors who want her hand in marriage. Only one of them doesn't seem to want her royal title and just when she considers giving him a chance, he disappears.
She chases him down and learns his secret, but her boat is wrecked by a storm in the process. This leaves her stranded on an island with the man and has to nurse him back to health. In the process, tension grows but so does the chemistry between them.
A Fate Inked In Blood - February 27
Freya's days are anything but fun. She's stuck in a marriage she didn't want and has to gut fish for a living. She has big dreams, though, of becoming a warrior (and sticking an ax in her husband's back). After being betrayed by her husband, she is forced to reveal her deepest secret. She has a drop of a goddess' blood that gives her magic capable of repelling any attacks. It also just so happens that this power can help unite her fractured nation.
Looking for more books to stock your shelves? Check out our Must Read Books list!
Header images via Amazon