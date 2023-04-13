Here's How And *What* You Should Buy When Shopping Second-Hand Furniture And Decor
Shopping second-hand is the ultimate win-win. Not only does it always save you money, but it also helps reduce waste. It’s very important to me that I consider my environmental footprint when creating spaces at home, and shopping at thrift stores, Facebook Marketplace, and garage sales keeps quality (and often new) items out of landfills.
That’s not to say that buying new things is wrong or even significantly more expensive than pre-loved options! But knowing what home items are worth splurging on and which are best to thrift is a fine-tuned skill that I’ve mastered after years of practice. (Shoutout to my mom who taught me to rummage through the Goodwill bins in elementary school!)
Twenty years later and my home is filled with vintage favorites, wildly discounted steals, and unique pieces that grab everyone’s attention. My love language is telling anyone and everyone who will listen about how much money I saved by buying secondhand. Today, I’m extending that adoration to you.
An Extensive List Of The Things I'll Never Pay Full Price For Because They're *Always* Available Second-Hand
Image via Tina Witherspoon / Unsplash
Bed Frames & Headboards
Most people don’t ever think to look at thrift stores for things beyond small trinkets or the occasional hidden fashion gem, but I see SO many bed frames and headboards at my local thrift stores.
I’ll admit King-size bed frames and headboards are harder to come by, but not impossible. Our real wood, mid-century-modern-style bed frame is from a lovely couple on Facebook Marketplace who were moving and simply didn’t want to haul such a large piece of furniture across the country. I snagged what is typically $700 for $150, and felt like I was helping someone.
Save your money on the frame and headboard so you can buy your mattress and sheets brand new.
Faux Florals, Wreaths, Planters & Vases
If you are plagued with a notoriously black thumb and kill any plant in sight, opt for faux plants or flowers — which are readily available at thrift stores. So many people buy these seasonally and instead of storing them, they often donate them to their local secondhand store. Now, you'll be there waiting to toss them in your cart and fill your home with greenery and florals alike.
On this same note, seasonal wreaths (especially Christmas wreaths) are surprisingly easy to find. The trick here is to be willing to make a holiday purchase in January, after everyone purged their green and red decor to prep for spring. It really is a great time to stock up on holiday decor, especially wreaths and garlands.
You’ll also find plenty of vases and planters to house these faux finds. My pro tip for shopping secondhand for vessels like this is: keep in mind how simple it is to change the color. Look for shapes and sizes you love and pick up a can of spray paint on your way home to make it your own. All-in-all, you’ll save money and have a custom piece on your hands.
Image via Mediamodifier / Unsplash
Pillow Inserts
People are admittedly wary of buying used pillows, and I completely understand. That’s why I tend to purchase new pillow covers and buy thrifted pillow inserts. If you’ve never bought down, or down-alternative pillows before, you may have a little sticker shock — at least I did. But secondhand stores are simply overflowing with pillows of all kinds, and with proper cleaning and a brand-new cover to tuck it inside, you’ll be much happier spending $5-$8 on an insert over the typical $30 or more price tag.
Tip for cleaning used pillows:
Before any secondhand pillow comes into my home, I seal it in a trash bag for 48 hours and place it in direct sun to kill off any bugs or germs. Using a disinfectant spray or tossing them in the wash is an extra step you can take to feel more comfortable adding these pre-loved finds to your couch.
Image via Joel Henry / Unsplash
Lamp Bases
Lamps are making a major comeback after years of “the big overhead light” being king. Vintage lamps or unique, decorative lighting solutions are always in stock at estate and garage sales, with one caveat: they're often missing lamp shades and bulbs. Lucky for you, the base is usually the most expensive part of a lamp, and investing in a new lampshade and bulbs to dress up your new-to-you lamp will still result in savings.
Like vases, I always look at the shape and the size rather than the color or finish. A can of paint (or even something more creative like a joint-compound finish) can completely transform the look of a vase, but you’re pretty much stuck with the shape and size — choose wisely.
Image via Hutomo Abrianto / Unsplash
Outdoor Furniture
Between our front porch, back patio, and lawn, we have five different secondhand outdoor furniture finds. I purchased a rattan couch for $20 that needed a fresh coat of paint and new cushions. I found a disassembled picnic table on the side of the road (AKA free) that was easy enough to put back together and paint. I scored a large L-shaped outdoor sectional with waterproof cushions and pillows for $40 on Facebook Marketplace. And I restored a weathered teak patio set (bench, coffee table, and two chairs) after a friend just didn’t have the space for them anymore.
Patio furniture, while designed to live outside, will often present with visible wear and tear that seems like a lot of work. Sellers are quick to pawn it off on someone else, and if you know what you’re doing, you can bring home high-quality pieces that really only need a good scrubbing and a new lease on life.
Image via Julia Zolotova / Unsplash
Pitchers, Dishware, & Mugs
Not a single trip to Goodwill (or insert your thrift store of choice) goes by without a thorough scanning of the dishware section. There are so many not-so-hidden gems on those messy aisles. Basic, solid-color dishes are always available and even organized and taped together in a nice bundle more often than not.
The same is true for glassware, from simple, modern drinking glasses to ornate, colorful drinkware. I’ve also found plenty of one-of-a-kind, funny, outlandish, or quirky mugs to add to my never-ending collection.
For the hosts among us, keep an eye out for large pitcher or beverage containers like carafes, dispensers, or filtered pitchers. These are great for making sangria for your dinner guests, keeping filtered water in your bathroom, or even watering your plants.
Image via lucas mendes / Unsplash
Baskets & Storage Bins
This is a sensitive topic with my husband because there was a period of time in which I had a basket-buying problem. One day I woke up and realized how many baskets and bins I saw secondhand and...decided they could be used for everything. I bought baskets to hold our extra toilet paper rolls in in the bathroom, baskets for extra blankets in the living room, even baskets to hang on the walls as rustic decor.
I’m quick to give gifts in decorative woven baskets I’ve accumulated from the thrift store and even have organized our pantry with an assortment of vintage baskets.
A quick TikTok scroll inevitably results in an aesthetic “restock” video of someone filling their fridge, pantry, or toiletries in matching, brand-new bins. As an early adopter of trends, I leaned hard into this trick to make organizing fun (hello, Sunday resets 👋), but found that those storage baskets weren't affordable. So, of course I hit the thrift store, and it never disappoints.
Image via Jonny Caspari / Unsplash
Large Art & Frames
Another high-priced home decor item that simply sent me? Frames and large-scale artwork. Time and time again, I see rooms decorated with family photos in frames much too small for the space simply because larger ones weren’t in the budget. You may have to dig, but thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales are lousy with frames — often large and usually made to add your own photos.
I also see lots of forlorn, under-appreciated artwork, and when styled properly can rival that of an Anthropology display. I’ve found many creative ways to transform artwork if it’s not quite right for your space. Whether that’s painting right over it to utilize the canvas and frame, or adding some decorative touch that enhances the art inside.
My last tip is one that almost no one want to hear, but as your thrifting big-sis, it’s important for me to tell you: shop a lot. Shopping secondhand is something that gets easier with practice and soon, you’ll be able to spot those find as quickly as if they were curated for you by a big box store. You may not find all these pieces waiting for you at the first store you wander into, but keeping an eye on Facebook Marketplace, spending your weekend pursuing yard sales, and salvage stores will surely yield incredible results. In the meantime, focus on looking for things you love as is or are willing to put in a little elbow grease to bring back to their full potential.
Curating a home on a budget can feel like a daunting task, but shopping pre-loved furniture, decor, and functional items will help you save for those bigger items that you want to buy brand new. May the thrift Gods be even in your favor!
Header image via Charlotte May / PEXELS