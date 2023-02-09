This New IKEA And Marimekko Collection Is Seriously Dreamy—And All Under $90
Compared to other classic color pairings, nothing makes us more excited for summer than punchy, bright shades, especially when they're paired with earth-focused neutrals. Something about candy pink and deep green makes us feel extra playful, and also puts us in the mood to have some homemade popsicles. Needless to say, anything that's colorful and that puts us in a summer mood gets a thumb's up from us.
The new IKEA and Marimekko BASTUA collection features a 25+ piece product line of furniture, glassware, and textiles that draws inspiration from elements of Nordic nature, wellness, and self-care rituals. With bright colors and funky shapes, the collection strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and maximalism. We're also suckers for the nostalgic film photography style the team leveraged to shoot the campaign! Keep reading to see the full collection before it drops in March.
What You Need To Know About The Collection
The name of the collection, "BASTUA" is a term that's used to describe sauna in Småland, which is actually the Swedish region where IKEA was founded. Marimekko’s printmaking and the IKEA design are the perfect marriage of function and art.
“[Marimekko and IKEA] are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the BASTUA collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first,” says Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA, in a press release. “The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home.”
“Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs, and we are excited to see this to come true in collaboration with IKEA,” adds Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.
B+C Favorites From The IKEA and Marimekko Collection
BASTUA Shopping bag ($3)
We all need to store our beach essentials somewhere, and there's no better option than a bright pink and orange bag.
BASTUA Bench $85; BASTUA LED lantern $25
When you're working with multiple patterns, a basic bench is a good option for outdoor or patio seating.
BASTUA Side table ($65)
A simple round design looks elevated when it's made with light wood. Or when it has a vase of your favorite flowers on top.
BASTUA Rack with five knobs ($25)
A neutral rack lets the bold colors on your bags, jackets, and towels stand out.
BASTUA Bath sheet ($20)
Beach towels are kind of like their own accessory — they're a great way to show off your sense of style.
BASTUA Sauna towel ($5+); BASTUA Cushion ($7)
Orange and green pair surprisingly well when blue ties them together.
BASTUA Shower curtain ($13); BASTUA Kimono ($35)
Swap your shower curtain (and your bathrobe for that matter) for one covered in leaves — the design is inspired by the rhubarb leaves that grow next to some of the sauna buildings in Finland.
BASTUA Tray ($13); BASTUA Floor cushion ($60)
The best party food deserves and equally lovely tray, and when they match your seat cushions, it just ties everything together.
BASTUA Tray $16
Speaking of trays...this leaf is too cute to pass up.
BASTUA Scented candle in glass ($10)
A funky silhouette prevents this plain glass candle from looking boring.
BASTUA Water bottle ($13)
Your water bottles deserve a fun design too! We love these white, orange, and blue striped design...
BASTUA Water bottle ($13)
...and this blue, green, and pink leafy design.
BASTUA Mirror ($90)
Hop on the 2023 decor trend we dubbed "Feeling Fresh" with a textured birch mirror.
BASTUA Pitcher ($28); BASTUA Glass ($8/ea)
This pitcher will make your water or your Rosemary Watermelon Lemonade look extra elegant.
BASTUA Bowl ($12)
When you have plain dishes and a plain table, a bright table runner really stands out.
The pitcher also makes a great vase for your favorite flowers.
BASTUA Sauna bucket with ladle ($30)
Sauna buckets are perfect for creating the vapor that makes a sauna extra steamy. Clear pores and clear lungs? Yes please.
BASTUA Shopping bag ($5)
Giant totes never went out of style (for good reason), and this grocery bag can also double as a catchall for your weekend needs and beach reads.
What are your thoughts on the IKEA collab? Check out our Home page for the latest decor trends and brand news.
The full IKEA x Marimekko BASTUA collection drops in March, and will be available while supplies last.
