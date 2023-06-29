14 Summer Sales You’ll Want To Shop In Between Work Days
Oh, summer – the seemingly endless season spent in small pools of sweat, only when you’re not at your desk working or trying to catch a vibe outside (with ample breeze, of course). And though we’re not granted a proper summer break anymore (shoutout this crazy thing we call adulthood), there are still ways to escape the hustle and bustle. Take shopping for one – there’s truly no shortage of cool gadgets and outfits to spend on, and modern technology has made it exceptionally easy to acquire pretty much anything with the touch of a screen. But those purchases can rack up and hit your credit bill *quite* hard– trust us, we’ve been there.
That’s precisely where summer sales come in. You can browse and buy those special picks on your wishlist without feeling *totally* guilty about whipping out your card. Here are 14 with great discounts and markdowns we’ve been eyeing for the season.
1. Dr. Martens End of Season Sale
You can get your hands discounted Docs through the summer season with Dr. Martens’ End of Season Sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for trendy platform sandals, or are thinking ahead for fall-time stompers, there are a select number of styles available at up to 40% off for your footwear needs. Dr. Martens is notorious for making durable, long-lasting shoes, boots, oxfords, sandals, and more, so being able to invest not as much money in a brand-new pair is a truly awesome deal. Shop them this summer before they’re gone!
2. Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale
Activewear basics hub, Girlfriend Collective, is celebrating another year of bringing you effortlessly sleek leggings, tanks, and sports bras with a sitewide Anniversary Sale. In lieu of the big birthday event, their *entire* site is 25% off, with select styles available to shop up to 50% off. Check out some of our faves that are easy to wear, easy to move in, and way too easy to add to cart.
3. Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale
This sale is too good to ignore. As if we already couldn’t stay away from the glorious range of products Ulta offers, they swoop in with their truly irresistible Big Summer Beauty Sale. You can shop countless deals in-store and online through July 15, from skincare and makeup, to haircare and nails. Some special discounts are only around for a limited amount of time, so make sure you check the Ulta site and mark down the dates! Here are a few deals we’re heavily eyeing.
- Through July 15 – Buy 1, Get 1 40% off skincare and suncare, mix & match select brands
- Through July 1 – 30% off select press-on nails
- July 9-15 – 40% off select mascaras
4. Levi's End of Summer Sale
Though summer’s end seems far out of sight, Levi’s is manifesting the coming cooler temps with their End Of Summer Sale, offering up to 50% off denim, apparel, and accessories. The deals they’re offering are *perfect* for getting a jump on back-to-school shopping (without the insanely crowded mall experience), as a lot of the sale styles are fall and winter-friendly. See our faves below!
Levi's 501 Spliced Jeans
Levi's Pop Buckle Belt
5. Kosas Goodbye Sale
Give all your summer makeup looks a seasonal refresh – with up to half off what you would’ve originally paid for select Kosas products. With this Goodbye Sale from one of our *favorite* beauty brands, you can swipe on a fiery lippie and adorn your cheeks in vibrant pinks – without breaking budget.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
Kosas Weightless Lipstick
6. Princess Polly Mid-Year Sale
Come one, come all to the Princess Polly Mid-Year Sale! The iconic women’s retailer offers a wide variety of seasonal styles, sure to please everyone’s personal tastes – this time at a fraction of the OG price. Some picks are ready-to-shop at up to 80% off, which makes our hearts (and wallets) *so* happy. What’s more is their site sections off certain discounts by under $75, under $50, and under $20, so you can stick to healthy spending habits without ever sacrificing the ‘fit.
7. Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is Discounted for the Rest of Summer
The Exercise Dress ($80, was $100)
The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress has it all – a sporty fit, a flattering cut, and pocketed under layers to enhance your practical yet pretty on-the-go looks. In honor of the original design’s birthday, OV is giving up the piece for $80 from its standard $100 – for the rest of the summer! Each of the colors is available at this 20% discount, except for the color White, which is a lovely 30% off! If you’re keen on hikes, cute farmer’s market outfits, or simply just lounging around in cute comfort, this is *the* one for you.
8. Zara Summer Sale
Zara is always popping off with chic styles that are perfect for wearing to the office or fancy dinners out with friends. With their Summer Sale, you can collect a number of tailored blazers, pants, and blouses for formal occasions, or t-shirts, shorts, and jeans for events that call for casual. The discounts for this one vary, but the pricing scales down to be affordable for most shoppers.
Zara Linen Blend Printed Top
Zara TRF Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Zara Pointelle Knit Top
9. Wayfair 4th of July Clearance
Wayfair’s celebrating the 4th of July with a *massive* sale that marks down pretty much every category of furniture, decor, and appliances. This summer sale is a total can’t-miss, offering up to 60% off living room seating, 70% off area rugs, outdoor furniture up to 50% off, and up to 60% off kitchen and dining furniture. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your spaces, but have felt discouraged by dropping a bag on new stuff, shop these generous discounts to save.
Mercury Row Apgar Leather Sofa
10. Summersalt Sitewide Sale
Take 30% off your next summertime swimsuit with Summersalt’s sitewide offers. With access to the sale, you can shop countless shapes, sizes, and colors – plus, their suits are sustainably made – sounds like a win to us! Get ready to do some serious splishin’ and splashin’ in your new warm weather gear.
Summersalt The Sidestroke
11. Madewell Big Summer Sale
You can expect to take 60% off select Madewell styles in-store *and* online this summer in order to get the coolest ‘fits. Get your hands on a confidence-boosting summer dress, the perfect basic cropped tank top, or a new handbag to hold all your essentials. Just use code HOTDEAL when virtually shopping, and your cart will be all set in style.
Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody
12. What Goes Around Comes Around Mid-Summer Flash Sale
Give a gently pre-loved, luxury vintage piece a new home – your home – with What Goes Around Comes Around’s summertime sale. The curated collection features mostly purses and accessories from the likes of Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, all at marked-down prices. Treating yo’self has really *never* been easier.
Gucci Gold Original GG Crystal Babouska Hobo
Louis Vuitton Red & Green Epi Noè Petite
13. Melissa Semi-Annual Sale
Nostalgia-infused shoe brand, Melissa, is granting an additional 20% off of existing sale styles (available up to 60% off) in honor of their Semi-Annual Sale this summer. As longtime champions of jelly shoes, you can find slides, flats, sneakers, and more made out of flexible yet durable materials. Step out in some of our fave styles below.
Melissa Louise Sandal
Melissa Sun Downtown
Melissa Soft Wave Slide
14. Burt's Bees 4th of July Sale
Take 15% off (almost) everything from Burt’s Bees during their 4th of July sale so you can affordably stock up on your go-to skincare products and lip balms. We adore their SPF line because it keeps us protected from the summer sun. The time is now – just use code VACAY online to shop on sale!
Header image via Levis, Girlfriend Collective, Outdoor Voices, Kosas
