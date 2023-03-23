IKEA's New Latin American Collection Is A Color Lovers Dream
No matter your budget, a walk through IKEA can satisfy the urge to decorate just for the fun of it, from colorful textiles to casual feel-good spaces. We’re so excited about all the recent drops and collabs, like the Marimekko match made in Scandi heaven, or the vintage cataloges release. This April, get ready for a stunning, color-bursting collection designed by nine Latin American creatives.
Courtesy of IKEA
ÖMSESIDIG, or mutual in Swedish, is a limited-edition collection of 30 products, including glassware, tableware, decorations like garlands and lampshades, and bold textiles inspired by gatherings of good people, good food, and good vibes. The collection is a nod to IKEA opening stores in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Rising design stars from the region hail from a variety of creative scenes like art, fashion, food, design and architecture.
“I have drawn a lot from my personal experiences and enjoying celebrations throughout my life in Mexico, from having family dinners and hanging out with friends in middle school to getting older and going to the cantinas,” says Liliana Ovalle, a product designer from Mexico who now lives in London. “One thing that was present everywhere, through all these stages, were the limes." The familiar idea of lime-filled tables made Ovalle realize she wanted to capture the aesthetics of the lime in a set of bowls.
Ovalle also designed a set of glassware for the collection where she explored blowing glass using a particular style from Mexico. “I created a speckled confetti effect with colorful spots, which made that product development an exploration of a new process itself.”
The iconic IKEA FRAKTA bag also gets a fresh take from Colombian multimedia artist Diana Ordóñez, who drew inspiration from masks commonly worn at Colombian carnivals. “Colombian culture has many festivals, and masks are used as a way of expression, a moment when you can be a monster, a bull, a cow, a woman, a man. For me, the mask is an interpretation of the many characters that are inside of us,” she says.
Just in time for spring, there’s also a waterproof picnic blanket, outdoor tablecloth, candle holders and serving ware, like stainless-steel utensils designed by Abel Cárcamo Segovia. The curved shape was inspired by the movement of the cueca – the national dance of Chile. Other more neutral pieces include a solid pine hand-carved stool by Ovalle that could be used for extra seating or serving space.
These vibrant pillows by Chilean multidisciplinary artist Trini Guzmán will certainly steal the show at your next get-together. “It has been important for me to be fearless and to shake off any kind of prejudice of what an artist should or should not do,” she says.
“As a young female artist in Chile, I was very scared of creating and exposing my process, and of not finding a place for me. Then I understood how important it is to take up that space, to own it, and treasure your own vision and voice,” she adds. We love her idea that creativity is not a competition and that we all have something to contribute. “When you dare to empower creatively there are no boundaries, you push the limits of possibilities, open up for new opportunities and pave new roads. I feel that is what creativity is all about: not something exclusive or a competition, but a tremendous abundance and potential that lives in every one of us.” Guzmán also designed wall art speaker covers, garlands, and cards for the collection.
Rice paper lanterns are typical of IKEA, but the lanterns in this collection get a Latin American twist. “I was inspired by piñatas and paper decorations but I found that there was a nice connection with other festive decorations from other cultures,” says Ovalle. “Celebrating is universal and also considering the international reach of IKEA, it made me look for equivalents in other parts of the world, such as paper streamers and party poppers from the UK and China.”
Her rice paper lamp has the effect of paper hanging from a broken piñata, left over from a party, something that feels familiar and translates beyond borders.
“I’m hoping that my designs will contribute to making gatherings and celebrations more lively and more colorful, encouraging coming together with friends and family. I hope that people will get messy with the products!”
The ÖMSESIDIG collection will be available in IKEA stores in April.
