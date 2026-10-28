From ‘Off Campus’ to ‘Yellowstone’: The Biggest Baby Name Trends for 2027

What parents watched this year is showing up on birth certificates. BabyCenter's new trends report finds 2027 names pulling in four directions at once: the hockey rink, the Western ranch, ancient Greece, and the small town of Stars Hollow.

The data comes from more than 350,000 babies born in 2026 to parents on the BabyCenter app. Because names are logged in real time, the trends surface well before the Social Security Administration publishes its annual list. Expecting a baby to name? Here's the ultimate gen 2027 list!

Check out these adorable 2027 baby names inspired by pop culture!

Puck Drops to Name Drops Prime Video Hockey had a breakout year on screen and off. Prime Video's Off Campus and Heated Rivalry drew big audiences, and ESPN logged its most-watched NHL playoff season ever. Parents followed the puck. Character names Garrett, Allie, Beau, and Jules all gained ground. The standout is Ilya. It rocketed more than 6,000 spots to No. 2,197 for boys, one of the biggest single-year jumps in the report.

A Western Wave Paramount Yellowstone is still casting a long shadow over pop culture. Cowboy hats, boots, and line dancing are everywhere, and baby names are riding the same trail. Stetson leads the herd. It rose 46 spots to No. 95, landing in BabyCenter's top 100 for the first time ever. Close behind: Walker , up 19 spots

, up 19 spots Callahan , up 88 spots

, up 88 spots Wilder , up 107 spots

, up 107 spots Gunner, up 151 spots

Epic Names Universal Pictures While half the country went West, the other half set sail for the Mediterranean. Greek mythology names arrived in force this year, boosted by their larger-than-life heroes and The Odyssey summer blockbuster. For boys: Atlas (up 5 spots), Orion and Troy (both up 9), Ares (up 32), Evander (up 128), and Perseus (up 249). For girls: Iris (up 18), Lydia (up 38), and Daphne (up 42).

Back To Stars Hollow Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls/IMDB Nothing says autumn like a Gilmore Girls rewatch. With a documentary newly announced, this fall's binges are driving a spike in Stars Hollow favorites for a whole new generation. For girls: Lorelai (up 12 spots) and Rory (up 31). For boys: Christopher (up 4), Luke (up 7), Richard (up 29), and Dean (up 31). Dean's comeback goes beyond the show. It entered BabyCenter's top 100 for the first time this century, decades after its 1950s and '60s peak.

The X Factor Getty Parents want names with edge, and the letter X delivers. High-impact picks with an X are climbing on both charts. For girls: Bexley, Alexandra, Xena, and Ximena. For boys: Braxton, Knox, Daxton, Maximilian, and Jaxson. Jaxson now sits at No. 93 in the top 100, alongside its sibling spelling Jaxon at No. 88.

Taylor Fatigue? A Definitive Timeline Of Taylor Lautner & Taylor Lautner’s Relationship Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Not every headline-maker gets a bump. Parents are reporting "Taylor fatigue" after a year full of Taylors: Taylor Swift's wedding, Taylor Farms' lettuce recalls, and the Taylors Lautner welcoming a baby with the middle name Taylor. The name fell 24 spots for girls, to No. 399. For boys it plunged 262 spots to No. 1,093, slipping out of the top 1,000 for the first time ever.

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