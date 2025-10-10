Nicole Kidman Revealed How She's Handling "Devastating" Changes Amid Keith Urban Divorce

After a rumor-filled summer, it seems like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially calling it quits on their 19-year marriage. The devastating relationship news just dropped, but we've got everything to know about the alleged separation. Here's the latest.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's reported separation...

On September 29, 2025 TMZ reported that Kidman officially filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. According to their reporting, Kidman requested primary custody of their two children, and apparently already has a custody agreement in writing. Since then, sources continue to spill about the situation to PEOPLE. One told the outlet that the divorce is "turning dramatic" and that Kidman "feels betrayed." They said, “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on." The actress also opened up about growing older and facing life changes head on, telling PEOPLE she's "grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally." "There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she says. "You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass."

Fans took note of Urban potentially "moving on" at a recent concert. In his song "The Fighter," Urban usually sings, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter." However, on September 26, 2025, Maggie Baugh shared this clip to Instagram where he sings "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player," instead. Ultimately, sources tell PEOPLE that Kidman feels Urban "has not been honest." They said, "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on. It's devastating to her. She's shocked." But it seems like the actress is looking ahead. "She's had a good attitude about everything and life goes on. She was in Texas this weekend and is happy to be back at work," a source told People. Kidman and Urban got married in 2006, after dating for about a year. Whatever happens next, we hope the whole family takes care of each other and is surrounded by love.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce rumors swirled back in July, with sources saying that the couple "needed space." However, now it seems like the space may be more permanent than not. TMZ broke the news on September 29, 2025 that Kidman and Urban are "separated." The outlet reported that the former couple hasn't lived together "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban actually "moved out of the family home" to another residence in Nashville. Page Six confirmed the news, with a source noting, “Sometimes relationships just run their course." The source also claims that the separation is coming from Urban, saying that Kidman didn't want it and "was trying to save things." TMZ 's source also stated that Kidman is "holding the family together" — their children Sunday Rose an Faith Margaret — amid the separation. Luckily, according to a source at PEOPLE, "the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

This post has been updated.