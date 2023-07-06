Here's My Ninja Creami Review — 5 Reasons To Love This Little Ice Cream Maker
I’ve been living in blissful ice cream heaven for the past month. And though I could easily scamper on over to my neighborhood gelato spot or stock up on summer’s best frozen treats, I’ve been lazily crafting my own inside – courtesy of the Ninja Creami.
If you’ve been literally anywhere on the internet recently, you know that the Creami Craze has truly taken over. Everyone from food-fluencers to gym girlies have been basking in its glory – sharing recipes left and right for ice creams, sorbets, and even frozen cocktails. I admittedly thought the appliance was way too good to be true, and resumed my scrolling in favor of FoodTok and ‘fit checks for a while.
I didn’t realize the sheer magic this thing was capable of until I was thoughtfully gifted one to simply try out. Turns out, the influencers *aren’t* lying about its greatness. From my experience, here’s 5 surefire reasons why you need the Ninja Creami in your kitchen.
Reason 1: It's faster than fast.
The Creami gave me that instant gratification I crave from all cooking projects, no matter what I was making. The paddle tears through frozen-solid liquids in a matter of seconds, resulting in a dangerously thick, velvety ice cream consistency. I’m still in awe (and honestly, a tad confused) about how this thing works – because a blender could definitely *not* do what the Creami does. Perhaps it’s the mystery that keeps me going back.
Reason 2: It's hilariously easy to use.
Because all you have to do to form a fantastically frozen treat is freeze it first and press a few buttons. No, really, a literal monkey could operate the Ninja Creami. There were several times since I got the Creami that my ice cream hankering got so strong, I felt a borderline *astral* draw towards my nearest Sonic – but thankfully didn’t need to lift a finger. I remembered the dismally forgotten Creami bowl in the back of my freezer. From there, all it took was a few minutes to achieve better-than-Sonic-level ice cream. Boom.
Reason 3: It saved me a significant amount on my ice cream bill.
This means the demented dessert demon that arises within me every night once Sweet Treat O’ Clock hits was suppressed from spending money anywhere ice cream is sold. I was able to use ingredients I already had at home to batch out my Creami creations – averaging around 3 servings per bowl. A bang for your buck *and* delicious as can be? You simply cannot deny the deal.
Here are the recipes I’ve made so far, with prices for each ingredient included. I’ve also noted the cost per serving, accounting for the average of 3 servings a bowl. A *steal* rather than a deal, methinks!
- Chocolate Ice Cream: 2 cups Chocolate Fairlife ($4.19 for a bottle, so 2 cups costs ~$1.29) + 2 tbsp Chocolate Jell-o Mix ($1.39 for a pack, so 2 tbsp costs ~$0.70) = $0.66 per serving
- Mint Cookie Chocolate Ice Cream: Chocolate Fairlife ($4.19 for a bottle, so 2 cups costs ~$1.29) + 4 Mint Oreo Thins ($4.59 a box, so 4 cookies costs ~$0.35) = $0.55 per serving
- Lite Horchata Ice Cream: 2 cups Dream Horchata ($4.17 for a carton, so 2 cups costs ~$2.08) = $0.69 per serving
- Lite Horchata Ice Cream with Cookie Dough: 2 cups Dream Horchata ($4.17 for a carton, so 2 cups costs ~$2.08) + 2 pieces Sweet Loren’s Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough ($6.59 for a dozen, so 2 pieces costs ~$1.08) = $1.05 per serving
- Dole Whip Dupe:Frozen Pineapple Chunks (I used half a bag, so ~ $1.40) + 1 cup Almond Breeze ($2.39 for a quart, so 1 cup costs ~$0.60) = $0.67 per serving
Reason 4: Healthy dessert has *never* been easier.
Social media has given us an endless stream of easy, high-protein, low-calorie Ninja Creami recipes to try out, so there’s no excuse to *not* make yummy desserts that are actually good for your health. If you’re paradoxical in nature like me (love to eat healthy, but have a serious sweet tooth), it’s time to hop on the Creami bandwagon. The first and foremost reason being this Cosmic Brownie Protein Ice Cream that has 42 grams of protein for only 297 calories. Mind = blown.
Reason 5: It's so customizable.
Image generated via StableDiffusion
Whether your cravings fluctuate from chocolatey to fruity, there’s a Creami recipe out there for you. I found each batch to lend itself to customization with the easy-peasy Mix-In button on the appliance. I added Oreos and cookie dough to my creations, but have plans to experiment with my go-to candies, M&M’s and Reese’s.
Header image via Ninja
