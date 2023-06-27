The 16 Best Dairy-Free Desserts Of The Summer
Indulging in a frozen treat is a form of escapism – especially from the *sizzling* summer heat. Dairy-free desserts that come in the form of ice creams, sorbets, gelatos, and popsicles can provide the same blissful feeling, and surely are a delightful way to beat the triple-digit heat and satisfy your sweet tooth. With a myriad of flavors and textures to choose from, these 16 luscious treats offer a refreshing moment away from the sun – so, grab a spoon and relish in the pleasure of dairy-free frozen desserts.
VanLeeuwen Vegan Cookies & Cream Caramel Swirl Ice Cream ($12)
Using a vegan cashew and oat milk ice cream base, VanLeeuwen absolutely nails only the best balance between chocolatey cookies and intense caramel swirls.
My/Mochi Oat Milk Strawberry Frozen Dessert ($5)
The novelty of eating your ice cream in palm-sized bites is possibly the best part about this non-dairy dessert from My/Mochi. Each strawberry-slathered mochi piece is made from an oat milk base, but still retains the creaminess you love.
Chloe's Mango Pops ($2)
These mango-flavored popsicles contain minimal ingredients, but maximum deliciousness. The fresh fruit *totally* changes the non-dairy dessert game!
Favorite Day Oat-Based Peanut Frozen Dessert Bars ($5)
These easy-to-eat ice cream bars are immaculately tied together by a crunchy peanut butter-chocolate coating. The rich flavor provides a sweet escape from the summertime heat!
Jeni's Frosé Sorbet ($12)
Rosé all day, baby! At least, that's the way we'd like our summer to go. Luckily, the *vibes* are just a pint away, with Jeni's strawberry, pear, and watermelon-filled rosé sorbet.
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Dairy-Free Passion Fruit Lemon Swirl ($12)
Tart lemon *always* reminds us of the summer season, so its infusion into this dairy-free dessert alongside passion fruit makes for a super-cooling confection.
Frönen Chocolate Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert ($12)
This sweet keeps things so simple. Crafted from just 4 ingredients, this non-dairy chocolate treat is the perfect match to a slice of cake or freshly baked cookie!
Talenti Frozen Sorbetto Alphonso Mango ($5)
This non-dairy dessert is fairly good on its own, but once you toss it in a glass with a generous splash of Prosecco, you'll never go back. It's a double-whammy with the *ultimate* summer flavors!
Mochidoki Vegan Lychee Mochi Ice Cream ($12)
These mindblowing vegan mochi bites carry a lightweight fruity flavor, combining sweet lychee puree with Mochidoki's premium coconut base. Every one you taste will unquestionably amplify the summer vibes!
Cosmic Bliss Madagascan Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich ($6)
Sinking your teeth into one of these bad boys (and subsequently getting melted ice cream all over your hands) is a necessity in the heat of the summer. We're happy to report that this vegan version gives you everything you'd ever ask of an ice cream sammie – two thick, chewy cookies surrounding a *heavenly* wedge of vanilla ice cream!
Oatly Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ($5)
This frozen treat omits dairy, nuts, and gluten, but doesn't skimp on the dessert-y goodness in any way. The Mint Chip flavor greets you with a light texture, and a taste *so* scrumptious, you'll likely need to stock up with multiple pints.
Dear Bella Creamery Mango Chamoy Sorbet ($17)
Dear Bella's roster of highly-rated non-dairy desserts is incomplete without their Mango Chamoy flavor on deck. It recalls both sweet *and* spicy notes that work together in harmony to deliver a refreshing, pleasantly palatable experience.
Goodpop Orange n' Cream Organic Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Bars ($5)
Orange creamsicle stans will be overly delighted to try this frozen fruit bar. The creaminess factor is major, which comes as an enjoyable surprise, considering each bar is only 90 calories!
Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Phish Food Frozen Dessert ($5)
Sometimes you just have to stay focused on the classics. Ben & Jerry are the not-so unsung heroes of frozen desserts, so it's no shock they're nailed the dairy-free variety. The fan-favorite Phish Food flavor features marshmallow and caramel swirls among a creamy chocolate ice cream with candy fishes swimming throughout.
Trader Joe's Hold The Dairy! Vegan Chocolate Mini Cones ($4)
Yummy treats is what Trader Joe's does best. These bite-size ice cream cones hold a tasty coconut cream chocolate filling, cozily wrapped up in a crunchy waffle cone that make for a satisfying mouthful on the texture front.
Goodpop Organic Freezer Pops ($11)
These nostalgic frozen pops pack a juicy punch. Each one – available in Cherry Limeade, Fruit Punch, and Concord Grape flavors – is made from 100% fruit juice, and not much else, so you have a tasty, healthy way to cool down.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Jeni's
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.