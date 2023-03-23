Reese's Just Dropped Vegan Peanut Butter Cups, And I'm Highkey Freaking Out
There are few things better than chocolate. Okay, now that I’m thinking about it, nothing is better than chocolate. If a sweet, chocolatey treat is involved, I’m down for anything from a plain Hershey’s square, to a harmoniously crunchy KitKat. I’m a candy bar fanatic of sorts (see also: the ultimatesnack queen), which is why I was so stoked to hear about Reese’s new plant-based peanut butter cups. The vegan candy just hit stores this month, so you know I had to look into it. Does it stand up to the OG cups? Read on to sink your teeth into this exciting new snack.
About the New Plant-Based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
I don’t follow a vegan diet, but it’s always fun to try out plant-based foods. As far as commercially available vegan cuisine goes, I’m known to demolish a good old Starbucks Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, and of course, I’ll go ham on a Taco Bell potato taco. More and more, we’re seeing plant-based offerings from restaurant chains (I’m looking at you, Chick-Fil-A), and if that’s ultimately better for consumers and the planet, consider me sold.
What are Plant-Based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups like?
Think your basic Reese’s cup, but this time, the PB center is enveloped in creamy oat milk chocolate. This addition is what makes the treat fully vegan and fully delicious.
How To Buy Vegan Reese's Cups
Reese's Plant Based Oat Chocolate Confection & Peanut Butter Candy Bar
The newest member to the Reese's family went on sale this month, though we weren't able to find the cups locally. Use this online locator to see what retailers carry these delicious chocolate treats, and check back here for our *official* vegan Reese's taste test.
Stay tuned for more snack news. Sign up for our newsletter for more fun food content!