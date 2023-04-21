The Perfect Ice Cream Flavor For Your Astrological Sign To Stay On Track This Retrograde
Guys... it's back. On April 21, Mercury moves back into retrograde. And though we've made it through numerous Mercury retrogrades, shutting out the sheer chaos that comes along with this celestial event is unfortunately out of the question.
Although we can't eliminate the effects, we can mitigate them – with ice cream. Ah, yes, the true healer of all foods comes in to sweeten your day when you're feeling *most* out of alignment. There's little a frozen sweet treat fix – especially one that just gets you. That's why we're bringing your perfect dessert match with Unilever Ice Cream, all based on your astrological sign. Read on to fight the retrograde blues!
Aries
Talenti Dark Chocolate Gelato Bar ($5)
Aries are dynamic – they're always on the move. So, they need a treat that can keep up with their on-the-go nature! An Aries would love Talenti’s Dark Chocolate Mini Gelato Bar. This delicious flavor from Talenti’s new bar lineup brings most flavorful gelatos and sorbettos that you know and love from the jar to a bar to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime…perfect for a busy Aries!
Taurus
Breyers Natural Vanilla ($5)
Taurus is known for being trustworthy. They stay dedicated and are unwilling to sacrifice things to get what they want.The perfect treat for them? Breyers Natural Vanilla. When William Breyer himself put his mind to starting his small ice cream business over 150 years ago, he based his recipes around simple ingredients. All these years later, Breyers ice cream proudly holds his ideals, not sacrificing on those same pure ingredients like fresh cream, sugar and milk. A steady, timeliness and reliable offering such as this one is made for Taurus.
Gemini
Magnum Cookie Duet Ice Cream Bars ($5)
The Twins, otherwise known as Gemini, are known for their duality and multi-faceted nature. A true Gemini finds indulgence in a dessert like Magnum's Cookie Duet Bars. Twice dipped in two types of chocolate, this treat is sure to satisfy a complicated Gemini.
Cancer
Reese's Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream ($5)
Cancers are emotional souls. They truly treasure what is familiar and comforting. Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream brings together the familiarity of America’s #1 candy with a classic frozen dairy dessert – a treat with the perfect balance of familiarity, deliciousness, and of course – peanut butter.
Leo
Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Bars ($4)
Leos are rays of sunshine known for their golden disposition. They love to indulge in life’s simple pleasures and often have an appreciation for the finer things in life. What's more indulgent than an ice cream made with velvety vanilla and gooey chocolate, followed by a rich caramel sauce? This Double Caramel ice cream bar will be loved by Leos who enjoy sweet moments of indulgence.
Virgo
Breyers Cookies & Cream Ice Cream ($5)
What are three words that come to mind when thinking of Virgo? Perhaps compassionate, helpful, and useful? They’ll appreciate a treat that’s just as thoughtful as they are. Virgos should check out Breyers’ lineup of delicious non-dairy offerings, which leaves no ice cream lover left behind.
Libra
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Bars ($5)
Libras are known for their incredible charm and have a love for all things beautiful. These traits alone are enough to explain why they would enjoy this classic treat from Good Humor! Donning its bright pink, iconic cake coating, the charm of America’s favorite strawberry shortcake bar is sure to tickle any Libra pink.
Scorpio
Talenti Dairy-Free Double Cookie Crunch Gelato ($5)
We all have a Scorpio in our lives who has determination and a go-getter attitude. Talenti Dairy-Free Double Cookie Crunch Gelato is the perfect treat for a determined Scorpio. When Talenti set out to make a non-dairy gelato, they were determined to make it just as good as their dairy-based products. The oat milk in this delicious offering sure delivers on quality – the perfect treat for any Scorpio who puts forth the same determination every day.
Sagittarius
Talenti Frozen Sorbetto Alphonso Mango ($5)
What can we say about a Sagittarius? They’re bold, jovial, and can also be a bit tangy. Sagittarians everywhere would adore this Talenti mango sorbetto. It's bold flavor is made with the finest ripe Mangos of Maharashtra, and fresh lemon delivers on the zest that any Sagittarius will love to eat.
Capricorn
The Original Klondike Bar ($4)
If you know a Capricorn, then you know that they tend to be old souls. What’s better for an old soul than a classic treat? Treats like the Klondike Bar have stood the test of time, and Klondike knows a thing or two about that since its founding in 1922. This Klondike spin on a classic treat is right up a Capricorn's alley!
Aquarius
Klondike Coocoo For Caramel & Vanilla Caramel Classic Cones ($8)
Aquarius is known for their unique perspectives that allow them to innovate. The best dessert match for an Aquarius is the Klondike Coocoo For Caramel & Vanilla Caramel Classic Cones. Known for its distinct chocolate and caramel swirled topped with sticky caramel sauce that travels through entire center of cone, this is a treat that an Aquarius will totally obsess over.
Pisces
Popsicle Variety Ice Pops ($4)
If you have a Pisces friend, then you might love them for their good spirit, imagination, and child-like wonder. With nostalgic Popsicle flavors like classic orange, cherry and grape, any Pieces is sure to enjoy this treat that will help them fully embrace their inner imagination.
Header photo by Somben Chea / PEXELS