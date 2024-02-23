These Easy 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipes Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Go Wild
When it comes to dessert recipes, sometimes you just want something nice, quick, and simple to satisfy your sweet tooth. Bites like chocolate chip cookies or lemon lavender ice cream can be fun, but they often require a packed pantry, full of ingredients and mix-ins. That's exactly why our list of 3-ingredient dessert recipes is here to save the day.
These drool-worthy 3-ingredient dessert recipes are made with just threeingredients or less. Whip up one of these sweet treats next time you're in a pinch to quell a sugar craving!
No-Bake Bonbons
Cream, butter, and chocolate chips form the base of these decadent truffles. If you want to make your 3-ingredient dessert recipe boozy, add in a splash of Baileys. If you want to make it more crunchy, roll it in sprinkles afterward! (via Brit + Co)
Banana Cinnamon Rolls
Talk about clean eating. These amazing cinnamon rolls are completely vegan and grain-free. The sweetness, of course, comes from bananas and dates — two of the most beloved dessert ingredients in the world of healthy eating. You only need three ingredients (bananas + dates + cinnamon), but you can add vanilla and/or salt if desired. (via Feasting on Fruit)
3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles
The fact that you can make confectionary-quality truffles with just a handful of ingredients right at home makes this 3-ingredient dessert recipe unbelievably easy. Make sure to make enough for guests – they'll love them! (via A Spicy Perspective)
3-Ingredient Flourless Peanut Butter Mug Cake
If you haven’t yet heard of mug cakes, get ready to have your mind blown. These creative desserts can be made in minutes, require very few ingredients and are often super-healthy. Case in point: this flourless peanut butter version. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
Healthy 3-Ingredient Flourless Sweet Potato Brownies
Mashed sweet potatoes, cocoa powder and almond butter are all you need to make these healthy, vegan and Paleo-approved brownies. Pro tip: try not to over-mix the ingredients. The more mixing you do, the longer it will take to cook. (via The Big Man's World)
3-Ingredient Buttery Shortbread Cookies
These cookies may look Christmas-y, but sub in different-colored sprinkles, and you can serve them year-round! They are the ultimate shortbread cookies, with one exception: you only need butter, brown sugar, and all-purpose flour to make them. (via Chew Out Loud)
Chocolate Coconut Balls
The base of these healthy 3-ingredient dessert balls is just coconut, which makes them not only tasty, but rich in healthy plant-based fats. If you really want to up the flavor of these little noms, add a fourth ingredient — vanilla extract. (via Forks N Knives)
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Oats, protein powder, and peanut butter join forces for a sweet treat that's ready in a matter of minutes. We could snack on this 3-ingredient dessert all day long! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Easy 3-Ingredient Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge
If you love the flavor combo of peanut butter and almonds, you’re going to LOVE this decadent fudge recipe. It only takes three ingredients to whip up, too — minus the refrigeration time that comes with any fudge recipe, of course. (via Sprinkle Bakes)
Nutella Chocolate Fondue
Just take some Nutella and heavy cream to craft a totally chocolatey dipping sauce for fruits and finger cakes! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy 3-Ingredient Fudge Quick Dessert
This 3-ingredient dessert boasts chocolate as the star ingredient, satisfying the cravings of all the chocolate lovers out there. You could even usedark chocolate instead, if that's more your speed. (via Dear Crissy)
Flourless 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
Love the taste of peanut butter cookies? These healthy, flourless cookies will be right up your alley. The only ingredients in these babies are peanut butter, eggs and granulated sugar. (via Life Made Sweeter)
3-Ingredient Flourless Nutella Mug Cake
This mug cake recipe features the flavors of chocolate and hazelnuts, all made in one convenient little mug. Whisk all three ingredients together in a cup, and pop it in the microwave for just over a minute. It’s literally that simple. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
3 Ingredient Coconut Macaroons
Coconut macaroons made easy! These delicious cookies are gluten-free and ready in just over 30 minutes. Make sure to use sweetened coconut flakes for extra flavor in this 3-ingredient dessert. (via Living Sweet Moments)
2-Ingredient Buncha Crunch
All you need is some of your favorite chocolate and cereal bits to make this easy, yet satisfying 3-ingredient dessert. You can make this any time of day, plus it's easy to customize with different cereals and chocolates. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Easiest Nutella Brownies Easy Dessert Recipe
To be clear, if you top these hazelnut-y Nutella brownies with decadent chocolate and ice cream, you'll technically be using five ingredients. But, as rich as these brownies are, you don't completely need to top them with anything. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
Creamy Strawberry Mango Popsicles
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't enjoy this delicious no-bake dessert. All you need to make this 3-ingredient dessert recipe is coconut milk, strawberry jam, and mango chunks! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Powder Puff Chocolate Kiss Cookies
If you miss your grandmother's famous teacakes, you'll love making this easy 3-ingredient dessert. Hint: the chocolate Kisses are the main event. (via Averie Cooks)
Chocolate Oreo Parfaits
Fans of Oreo cookies won't be able to stop making (and eating) these easy chocolate parfaits! You'll need chocolate sandwich cookies, semi-sweet chocolate, and heavy cream for this 3-ingredient dessert recipe to take flight! (via Completely Delicious)
Not only are these 3-ingredient dessert recipes quick and easy, but they're also yummy. That's a win-win-win in our book!
The next time you go scouring the internet for dessert recipes, consider one of these picks (and don't forget to tag us)!
This post has been updated.
Lead image via Kirbie's Cravings.
