The one thing I love more than a good pair of shoes is a good pair of shoes on sale. Since the trendiest shoe styles tend to be the priciest styles, you already know I’m heavily eyeing Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. They’ve actually got tons of adorable boots, flats, sneakers, and more available for pretty good deals, so much so that I’m tempted to start curating my fall shoe collection early. These are the nine best on-sale shoes I found while sifting through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – whether you’re shopping for a work shoe upgrade or looking to revamp your running routine, I’ve got you covered.

Scroll on to shop the 9 best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that runs through August 3!

Nordstrom Coconuts By Matisse Autumn Engineer Boot I've been eyeing Frye boots for literal years now, but simply cannot justify spending hundreds of dollars on them. Luckily, this lookalike style is just as cool, comes in three easy-to-pair colors, and is on sale for just $80 (was $125). My wallet better be ready.

Nordstrom Sperry Top-Sider Wells Boat Shoe Boat shoes, though a bit divisive, are super on-trend this summer. Most pairs are super preppy, but I like that these have a more elevated look, thanks to the platform soles. I'd definitely pair this on-sale style ($70, was $110) with a cool pair of socks and vintage jeans to really complete the 'fit.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Maraise Ballet Flat Sometimes a plain black shoe just doesn't cut it. If you're searching for some shoes to spice things up in the outfit department, look no further than these leopard print ballet flats ($60, was $90)!

Nordstrom Børn Nix Platform Slide Sandal I'll never say no to some '90s flair! These chunky leather sandals ($85, was $130) instantly add some oomph to your looks, especially if you wear them with a cute mini dress or your latest thrift finds.

Nordstrom New Balance 1906R Running Shoe Calling all runners who hate sacrificing style for their workouts: these stunning sneaks are now on sale for $120 (was $155)! My favorite part about this pick in particular is though they're built to support your steps, you could easily rock them during the everyday with flattering jeans and a cute tank.

Nordstrom Naturalizer Estie Flat The cinched detail on these $70 flats (was $110) make them stand out from similar styles in the best way. They're perfectly elevated, but are still exceptionally comfy for all-day wear, thanks to the cushioned footbed.

Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Mayberry Pointed Toe Slingback Pump I'm obsessed with the gingham pattern on these cuties! Plus, the subtle lacy lining really makes them feel cutesy and playful – perfect for summertime dates or happy hours with your friends. Slingbacks are definitely having a moment, so why not snag this trendy pair while it's on sale for just $50 (was $80)?

Nordstrom Dolce Vita Kenzen Western Harness Boot If you like riding boots but your style leans more Western-inspired, you'll love this $140 on-sale pair (was $210) from Dolce Vita. The pointed toe and added paneling really top 'em off with that cowgirl feel you want. These will pair so well with everything from jeans to flowy dresses this season and beyond.

Nordstrom Vionic Heloise Mary Jane Flat These Mary Jane flats definitely look cute on the outside, but it's the inside that really counts – they're complete with a cushioned insole that has some much-needed arch support, which is especially helpful for afternoons spent gallivanting around the city or grinding through busy work days. Shop 'em in three adorable colors for $90 (was $135).

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.