7 Nordstrom Dresses On Sale That Are Flattering On All Body Types
It is so hard nowadays to truly understand women's sizing. Sometimes I'm a small, sometimes I'm a large... it's anything but a universal system. That's because we're all like snowflakes — our bodies are all different, and each and every one of us is unique. Of course, we can make generalizations: petite sizes, plus sizes, bigger busts, wider hips, etc., but most of the time it's exhausting trying to find something that's flattering to you. That being said, there are specific kinds of dress shapes that look amazing no matter your shape, à la Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Right now, Nordstrom is having their Anniversary Sale, so I've taken it upon myself to scour the all the discounted dresses to find some cute options that will flatter any and all body types!
Nordstrom
Madewell Mixed Media Tank Dress
If you don't know where to start looking when it comes to dress shopping, start with Madewell. Not only are their pieces the best quality for their prices, but they also have such cute and versatile options. A tank-style dress like this one is particularly flattering on all different chest sizes, whether you have broad or narrow shoulders. Additionally, the pleats on this dress create a silhouette, so if you feel like you're lacking curves, this dress will create them for you. You can get the Madewell Mixed Media Tank Dress for $65 (was $98).
Nordstrom
SPANX Tank Minidress
I just cannot say no to an everyday, errand-running, working-out-in, sweat-proof exercise dress...it really can do it all. Spanx is notorious for being the best shapewear in the game, so when it comes to flattering any body type, there is no doubt in my mind that they are a fantastic option. The material of this dress is soft, comfortable, and breathable so you can feel as good as you look, too! Add this to your cart for $90 (was $128).
Nordstrom
Chealsea28 Print Sleeveless Chiffon Maxi Dress
This neckline is perfection. Whether you have a bigger chest or are part of the itty bitty community (no shame in small bras!), this low V-neck look will complement everyone. The cinched waist can accentuate your natural silhouette no matter what kind of curves you have, too. Plus, a maxi dress looks effortlessly chic on all sizes, whether you're tall or petite. It's important to note that this specific dress does run small, so be sure to size up! Add this to your wardrobe for $70 (was $100).
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Long Sleeve Cotton Voile Shift Dress
Though I wouldn't opt for this kind of dress in the summertime, this dress could not be more perfect for the fall season. Sometimes a simple pullover dress is the answer to all of our problems. Now, some may argue that due to its lack of shape, it isn't flattering at all, but I would argue that the free-flowing movement is what makes it look good no matter your size. Get it while it's on sale for $80 (was $119).
Nordstrom
Halogen Print Smocked Waist Chiffon Midi Dress
Anytime I see a dress with a stretchy waist, I just know I'm going to love it. In my experience, they always create an hourglass figure no matter what your natural curves look like! The sleeves and neckline will also complement any bust size. The pattern and length of this dress are perfect for any night out or even for the office. If you're a petite size, be sure to size down due to the excess fabric. Get this piece now for $80 (was $119).
Nordstrom
All in Favor Textured Tie Front Dress
OMG, what a precious powder blue mini dress for the summer season! What's great about a tie-front dress is that you can get the same amount of support no matter your boob size. The ruffles on the sleeves are just so dainty and complement both narrow and broad shoulders (as a former swimmer, I'm a broad-shouldered girly, and I know the struggle). Finally, a good mini dress will look amazing on every height! You can get this dress in pink, blue, or black for $40 (was $60).
Nordstrom
Billabong Ray of Sun Floral Puff Sleeve Dress
This dress is giving a sort of chill, summer surfer girl core — and I'm here for it! I'm always a fan of a babydoll style dress, where the bottom flows out right under the bust. It makes me feel comfortable, breathable, and unconfined in terms of movement. This is a great option for the heat, and Billabong is definitely known for their summer wear. I've also said it before, but you can quite literally never go wrong with a puffed sleeve, so this dress really has it all — at least for me. Don't miss out while it's on sale for $44 (was $66).
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Nordstrom.