5 Fall Denim Trends That Give Skinny Jeans A Run For Their Money
Denimis essentially seasonless, but come fall and winter, we’re reaching for jeans and jackets like it’s a full-time job. Gone are the days of shorts and skirts – and even your favorite pair of leggings won’t cut it once the temperatures dip. It’s officially time to trade in your years-old skinny jeans for trendier denim pieces that’ll instantly lift your looks! Let these denim trends guide your every style move.This season erases everything you thought you knew about jeans. They're no longer the uncomfortable, restricting silhouettes of years past – this year’s most popular denim styles are all about comfort. I’m talking baggy silhouettes and wide-leg styles that not only feel good on the body, but provide a unique shape to your outfits that you’ll have tons of fun playing with.
Baggy Jeans
Hollister
Hollister Low-Rise Dark Wash Super Baggy Jeans
I simply cannot escape the baggy jeans trend. After experiencing the sheer comfort of this pair from Hollister, I don’t see myself reaching for high-waisted, skin-tight styles any time soon.
Meredith Holser
The low waist aspect of this pair in particular provides an elongating effect to my torso, and I love wearing them with basic tops. They honestly feel like I’m wearing sweatpants, but don’t look lazy at all.
Urban Outfitters
BDG Ozzy Loose Jean
If it’s a relaxed fit you’re looking for, these loose jeans from BDG are it. They have a straight leg that’s reminiscent of vintage denim styles, so they’re super timeless and easy to wear with just about anything. I know what you may be thinking – baggy jeans aren’t necessarily flattering around the bum. And while that is true, everyone’s going crazy for this low-key style. You can definitely up the baggy look by going all-out with layers and accessories.
Super Wide Leg Jeans
Free People
Levi's Ribcage Wide-Leg Jeans
I’m a big believer that wide leg jeans look good on everyone. Their natural flared effect can help shape out your waist, adding to an hourglass look. They have a very laid back feel to them that looks truly iconic alongside some statement boots!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Though you can shop wide leg jeans in all sorts of waist heights, I think high-rise styles are the most flattering of them all. This Abercrombie & Fitch pair comfortably (but snugly) hugs your waist and hips before falling into a more relaxed fit around your legs.
Huge Cuffs
Free People
We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans
Want that off-duty model look? Cuff it. Jeans with exaggerated cuffs are everywhere this season! They’re perfect for drawing attention to the bottom half of your outfits, so there's no excuse not to rock these with your favorite fall shoes!
American Eagle
American Eagle Stretch High-Waisted Stovepipe Cuffed Jean
The cuffing in question also works in a two-toned denim look that’s super easy to achieve. I love that this pair from American Eagle still boasts a simple, familiar silhouette, but has a unique style twist in the cuffs. I’d wear them with some fall-esque clogs and an oversized flannel up top.
Deep, Dark Washes
Gap
Gap Mid Rise '90s Loose Jeans
If I had to sum up the dark wash denim trend in one word, it’d be ‘sophisticated.’ The deeper, almost-black blue color is definitely less casual than a light or medium wash would be, so I think they’re perfect for elevating a still-cozy outfit.
J.Crew
J.Crew Denim Trouser
You could even wear them to the office with the right silhouette and matching garments – these loose-fitting denim trousers could become a total main character moment when paired with ballet flats, a belt, and a tailored cardigan.
Denim Barn Jackets
J.Crew
J.Crew Denim Barn Jacket
Moving away from pants territory, denim jackets will always be a proper fit for fall. Right now, barn jackets (also referred to as chore jackets or barn coats – they’re all the same style) are having a moment, taking on denim in the cutest way. This J.Crew jacket is the perfect final piece for layering on top of sweaters and flannels, and it would even look chic worn with a pair of jeans in a coordinating wash!
Free People
We The Free Denim Barn Coat
This Free People jacket boasts a contrasting corduroy collar that can add a bit of spice to your looks. The oversized, loose fit gives that cool-girl effect that works well with more form-fitting garments like dresses or skirts. I think this is a definite staple that you can wear year after year!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.