Nordstrom does not mess around when it comes to fall footwear. Their current lineup for the season is way too good, and we're eyeing styles we can really wear on repeat year after year – AKA those "holy grail" finds. From tall boots to sleek flats, these eight pairs are undeniable staples for whatever you're wearing this autumn.

Ahead, shop our 8 favorite Nordstrom shoes for fall you'll want to wear again and again!

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Amree Tall Boot Tall boots are a fall must, especially if sweater dresses or mini skirts are a part of your seasonal wardrobe plans.

Nordstrom UGG Lo Lowmel Sneaker These UGG sneaks bring all the cozy vibes of the OG boots, but the practicality of actual sneakers, so each step is ultra-comfy.

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Elaina T-Strap Flat Loafers and academia-inspired shoes are going to be huge for fall 2025. These would look right on-point with some frilly socks and a plaid skirt to really encapsulate the preppy aesthetic.

Nordstrom Dolce Vita Baylee Grommet Mary Jane Flat These Mary Janes are the perfect amount of edgy, plus their muted brown color is great for matching with pretty much every kind of outfit.

Nordstrom Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule Mesh shoes aren't going anywhere for fall 2025. These follow more of a clog shape to fit in with the season.

Nordstrom Puma Speedcat OG Sneaker Brown Speedcats are the must-have shoe for any fashion lover right now. We're obsessed!

Nordstrom Coconuts By Matisse Autumn Engineer Boot Riding boots are one of our fave shoe trends for fall. The little silver ring on the side also gives you an excuse to go big with silver jewelry or other hardware on your purses and more.

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat Hello, leopard print! These feisty flats are great for dressing up bland 'fits this fall.

