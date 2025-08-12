They're all so cute.
8 “Holy Grail” Nordstrom Shoes That Are Perfect Fall Staples
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Nordstrom does not mess around when it comes to fall footwear. Their current lineup for the season is way too good, and we're eyeing styles we can really wear on repeat year after year – AKA those "holy grail" finds. From tall boots to sleek flats, these eight pairs are undeniable staples for whatever you're wearing this autumn.
Ahead, shop our 8 favorite Nordstrom shoes for fall you'll want to wear again and again!
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Amree Tall Boot
Tall boots are a fall must, especially if sweater dresses or mini skirts are a part of your seasonal wardrobe plans.
Nordstrom
UGG Lo Lowmel Sneaker
These UGG sneaks bring all the cozy vibes of the OG boots, but the practicality of actual sneakers, so each step is ultra-comfy.
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Elaina T-Strap Flat
Loafers and academia-inspired shoes are going to be huge for fall 2025. These would look right on-point with some frilly socks and a plaid skirt to really encapsulate the preppy aesthetic.
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Baylee Grommet Mary Jane Flat
These Mary Janes are the perfect amount of edgy, plus their muted brown color is great for matching with pretty much every kind of outfit.
Nordstrom
Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Mesh shoes aren't going anywhere for fall 2025. These follow more of a clog shape to fit in with the season.
Nordstrom
Puma Speedcat OG Sneaker
Brown Speedcats are the must-have shoe for any fashion lover right now. We're obsessed!
Nordstrom
Coconuts By Matisse Autumn Engineer Boot
Riding boots are one of our fave shoe trends for fall. The little silver ring on the side also gives you an excuse to go big with silver jewelry or other hardware on your purses and more.
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Hello, leopard print! These feisty flats are great for dressing up bland 'fits this fall.
