At this point, going out for a pinch of partying on New Year’s Eve isn’t just encouraged, it’s expected. You must go all-out with your NYE outfit – and it all starts with a stunning dress. Whether your plans involve a glamorous party, an intimate dinner, or an intimate midnight toast with friends, the right NYE dress can really set the tone for the night ahead and boost your confidence for some fire Instagram pics. We’ve tracked down nine jaw-dropping NYE dresses that are guaranteed to make your entrance into 2026 unforgettable.

Anthropologie Shona Joy Everly High-Cowl-Neck Sequin Mini Dress This adorable mini sequin dress comes with a completely open back for added elegance. Talk about business in the front and party in the back! Pair it with some cute kitten heels and a furry coat, and you're ready to ring in the new year.

Free People Free People Still The One Mini Dress Any sort of metallic material is great when it comes to NYE dresses. This Free People mini truly shines, plus it has just the right amount of contrast thanks to the lace detail.

LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy Sarajane Sequin Stretch Knit Mini Dress This knit dress is definitely going to keep you warm and cozy for any NYE shenanigans. The material is also laced with small sequins so it feels festive enough! The nuetral color makes it super easy to pair with just about anything, too.

Reformation Reformation Angele Velvet Dress How stunning is this little velvet number?! The velvet is so perfect for NYE, plus it stands on the flirty side which is perfect if you're going out to celebrate.

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Twist Front Long Sleeve Velvet Fit & Flare Dress If your NYE plans are a bit more intimate and casual, you're going to want to dress comfy. This velvet mini dress is the ultimate piece for that – its details are elevated enough to feel special on a night such as New Year's Eve while the soft material and non-restrictive fit ensure your look's not too over-the-top.

Free People Free People Concrete Jungle Maxi Slip Slip dresses are so chic. This one comes in a foxy cheetah print for even more flair! You can easily layer this cute over long sleeves and leggings for added warmth, or choose to rock your layers on top of it. Either way, it'll be super flattering since it's made to fit to your figure.

Target A New Day Sequin Mini Shift Dress Go big or go home, as they say! The sequins on this eye-catching blue mini dress definitely took notes. They stand out perfectly for a statement look you won't have to embellish too much. Yay for easy styling!

Nordstrom WAYF Kate Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress Staying in, but still want NYE to feel special and celebratory? Your best bet is an uber-comfy dress that's just dressy enough.

Target A New Day Embellished Bubble Mini Dress This strapless Target dress leaves such a striking appearance, especially along the exposed shoulders and collarbones. The bubble skirt is definitely on-trend, too. Dotted with tiny rhinestones, it stands out without being overly flashy or tacky.

