15 “Real Girl” NYE Outfit Ideas You’ll Want To Copy
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you've got a New Year's Eve party on the docket this season, we've got all the inspo you could possibly need for a fire outfit! From sequined get-ups to quiet luxury looks, we absolutely love to see what everyone puts on for the countdown to the new year. Get ready to shake up some tasty New Year’s cocktails, get your boogie on, and take some amazing Instagram pics before the ball drops.
Ring in 2025 in style with these stunning New Year's Eve outfit ideas!
Leather pants will always make a statement, no matter where you wear 'em.
Emily Russell
If you want to be The Moment at this year's NYE party, don't be afraid to have fun with your outfit! This iconic sequined dress and hot pink gloves combo def catches our eye.
Sequins galore! Pop on a matching set with your favorite boots and a chain belt to easily accessorize.
Save this outfit formula – sequin mini dress, tights, and a blazer – for an easy NYE outfit. You could easily shop your 'fit from thrift stores or secondhand shops if you're putting together a look at the last minute.
This little tweed matching set is giving all the luxe looks you need for an elegant NYE get-together.
If a big blowout NYE party is calling your name, you might want to dress a little lighter. Big parties can get crowded and rowdy, so be prepared to sweat it out in a mini dress and practical, dance-friendly boots.
The texture on this dress is everything. If you want your New Year's Eve outfit to stand out, opt for a piece with an interesting texture, pattern, or eye-catching color!
There's nothing a little black dress can't do! Break up the piece a bit by styling your go-to LBD with a colorful belt around the waist. We also adore the statement earrings in this gorgeous gal's ensemble!
Speaking of interesting patterns, leopard and cheetah prints are hot right now. Whether you don it on a top, pants, skirt, dress, or accessories, you'll be looking so chic.
Okay, fur coat! This layered outfit idea is fully convincing us to make a beeline to the thrift and find the fluffiest jacket around. Pair one with a basic black dress and tights, and you're golden.
Emily Russell
We're head over heels with this frilly, fringey look. The sheer fabrics add a hint of flirtiness, which is all you need for a fun NYE function!
Leather jackets were practically made for New Year's Eve outfits. We adore the trench-length of this one, especially when worn with a maxi dress that's just as long.
Another pop of cheetah print! This NYE outfit idea has it all, from playful prints to shiny sequins.
This 'fit would be excellent for an at-home NYE celebration, where you want to look cute, but don't want to feel uncomfortable. Mini dress + cardigan + socks + ballet flats have never been so adorable!
Emily Russell
You can never go wrong with a fun pair of tights!
