14 Target Dresses That Will Be A Hit For Holiday Party Season
Forget what Big Internet is telling you: you don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars for a single dress. Target has tons of dress styles that rival that of Nordstrom and Reformation, available for way less. In fact, all of these Target party dresses are on sale right now through November 9. These luxe-looking designs will ensure your look is the talk of the party, no matter what you’re getting up to. From company Christmas parties to a New Year’s Eve night out, you’re most definitely going to find a dress fit for the occasion.
Our top 14 favorite Target party dresses for the 2024 season:
- Universal Thread Tie-Waist Midi A-Line Dress
- A New Day Midi Lace Trim Dress
- A New Day Sequin Midi A-Line Dress
- A New Day Drop Tier Maxi Dress
- Wild Fable Rosette Tube Maxi Bodycon Dress
- Wild Fable Long Sleeve Flocked Mini Fit & Flare Dress
- Future Collective Bubble Mini Tank Dress
- A New Day Mini Velvet Ruched Dress
- Wild Fable Tiered Bow Mini Lace Dress
- Wild Fable Satin Flutter Cap Sleeve Mini Bubble Dress
- A New Day Maxi Sundress
- Ava & Viv Long Sleeve Rosette Midi A-Line Dress
- Wild Fable Slip Mini Tank Dress
- Wild Fable Open Work Sequin Midi Dress
Target
A New Day Midi Lace Trim Dress
The chic v-neck on this silky midi dress is lined with a lace trim that make it all the more elegant. Pair this pick with a contrasting clutch and your favorite tall boots to totally rock the look!
Target
A New Day Drop Tier Maxi Dress
This is a dress style I gawk over all the time, thanks to none other than Sex and the City. The dramatic drop-waist helps elongate and flatter your figure, so you'll be feeling uber-confident the moment you walk into any party. Plus, this sultry burgundy color is such a perfect fit for winter functions.
Target
Wild Fable Rosette Tube Maxi Bodycon Dress
A tube dress is gonna get me every time. The strapless look is simply iconic because you can show up to the party covered up in a cardigan, then make the big reveal once things start to turn up. The statement rosette on this pick's neckline is a whole accessory in itself, so all you need is a good pair of statement earrings to complete the ensemble!
Target
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Flocked Mini Fit & Flare Dress
Want a bit of coverage, but still want to feel sexy? This off-the-shoulder party dress is for you! The long sleeves and textured velvet material make it feel much more winter-appropriate, but you still get to show off your neckline.
Target
Wild Fable Tiered Bow Mini Lace Dress
I am still thoroughly obsessed with bows, which is why I'm definitely snagging this style for any upcoming holiday shindigs. The tiered styling is undeniably flattering, and the black trim qualifies this party dress to be a good match with other black pieces, from jackets to boots.
Target
Ava & Viv Long Sleeve Rosette Midi A-Line Dress
When it comes to wintery fabrics, velvet reigns supreme. This playful square-neck mini dress is super soft to the touch and has the perfect amount of personality, thanks to the lil' rosette decal up front.
Target
Wild Fable Open Work Sequin Midi Dress
Yes, yes, and yes. This is my favorite Target party dress of them all. Though simple in its silhouette, the multicolored sequins do all the talking. Since this long dress makes a statement all on its own, I'd style it with some simple heels.
