The Best New Year’s Cocktail Recipes To Ring In 2024 In Style
New Year's Eve is drawing closer, which means it's finally time for all things sparkly, celebratory, and of course, boozy. Whether you're planning to go dancing with your squad for the night, or rather want to stay in watching all the cheesy TV specials, we have the perfect New Year's cocktails for you.
You can enjoy these New Year's Eve cocktail recipes for a pregame or a chilled-out home hang — the choice is yours! We know that not everyone wants to drop hundreds of dollars on overpriced bar drinks, which is exactly why these NYE drinks are perfect.
Craft one of these delicious drinks, create your own DIY confetti poppers, draw up a menu for an impressive charcuterie, and start planning the best New Year's Eve function. If you're not down for alcoholic drinks, we got you covered on tons of tasty mocktails to celebrate with.
Prosecco Martini
Let the deliciousness of this festive cocktail bubble over during your New Year's Eve celebrations. Vodka, lemon juice, and Prosecco come together for this can't-miss drink. (via Brit + Co.)
Speak Now Spritz
Toss together some plum liqueur, Prosecco, tonic water to craft this stunning New year's Eve cocktail. The cherry on top, of course, is adding the edible glitter for the glitz + glam factor! (via Brit + Co.)
Spicy Fireball Winter Mule
Delight guests with this New Year's Eve cocktail recipe that leverages a few of our favorite ingredients, like spicy Fireball whiskey and ginger beer. (via Brit + Co.)
Lemon Drop
To us, the ultimate Lemon Drop martini is equal parts sweet and sour, but you can play with the ratios in this recipe to reach your desired flavor balance. (via Brit + Co.)
Butterscotch Bourbon Milk Punch
This creamy and boozy beverage will expand your holiday cocktail repertoire, and is the perfect drink to sip in front of a fireplace. It also includes a homemade butterscotch syrup recipe that'll please your sweet tooth cravings. Yum! (via Brit + Co.)
Mocha Martini
This New Year's Eve cocktail can thankfully double as a chocolate dessert to satiate all the sweet tooth-ers at your party. It's only four ingredients, so you won't be stuck at the bar all night long. (via Brit + Co.)
Bananas Foster
To make this totally NYE-ready drink, shake up 1.5 oz Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream, 1 oz Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream, and 1.5 oz your milk of choice for a super creamy result. The best part about this recipe is you can whip it up post-New Year's, too, for an approachable brunch cocktail. (via Brit + Co.)
Hot Toddy
For the pals that tend to lean cold, a hot cocktail like this Hot Toddy will do wonderfully. This one only requires three entire ingredients for maximum sipping. (via Brit + Co.)
Spicy Sweet Holiday Storm Cocktail
Drops of jalapeño honey keep this New Year's Eve drink interesting on the flavor side. Indulge in this complex, fizzy cocktail on those cold AF winter nights. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Negroni
You'll need Campari, gin, sweet vermouth and orange peels to craft this strong drink. Enjoy it slowly throughout the night to truly savor it! (via The Endless Meal)
Apple Cider Habanero
This New Year's Eve cocktail is super juicy with a boozy finish. To make it, you'll first make your own infused habanero apple cider by soaking habanero peppers in a gallon of apple cider for up to 24 hours. Once that's done, stir 3 oz of the cider with .5 oz lime juice and 1 oz tequila reposado. Then, top everything off with Dos Equis Ambar Especialand some apple slices! (via Dos Equis)
Champagne Life
This sipper is crafted with gluten-free and vegan vodka, so you can serve it to your friends that may have different dietary needs. To make it, shake 1.5 oz YoCo vodka, .5 oz passion fruit syrup, and .5 oz lemon juice over ice, then strain into a champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. (via YoCo Vodka)
Manhattan Beach
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee Cocktail
To guarantee that your guests are awake and wide-eyed when the ball drops, offering a hit of caffeine in cocktail form is as brilliant as it gets. (via Pizzazzerie)
Apple Cider Mimosa
Apple cider, bourbon and cinnamon notes swirl together in this amazing sip. (via The Endless Meal)
Frosted Mistletoe Margarita
Your guests won't be able to resist this delicious margarita recipe that gets a holiday twist. Not only does this drink look gorgeous topped with sugared cranberries, it tastes amazing, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Aperol Spritz
You can truly never go wrong with an Aperol Spritz. Though we love them for any occasion, this recipe is sure to be a big hit at your holiday parties. (via Culinary Hill)
Spiced Chai-tini
Move aside, espresso martinis. We're simply swooning over this sweet chai cocktail! (via Chef Bai)
French Pear Martini
This chic cocktail boasts sophistication. With chilled Champagne, pear vodka and elderflower liqueur, this effervescent drink will make it impossible to enjoy a classic dirty martini ever again. (via Freut Cake)
A Floral Affair
Pour half a glass of United Sodas Pear Elderflower, then add 1/4 glass vodka, 1/4 glass St. Germain, and garnish with a lemon twist! (via United Sodas of America)
Citrus Pomegranate Champagne Twist
Pomegranate and citrus notes couldn't be a better combo for celebrating the holidays and new year. Plus, we could never say no to the champagne! (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Sparkling Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria
Here you’ll find major inspo from wintry flavors, New Year’s Eve bubbly and Gatsby glam. This classy sangria offers fruity flavors and gingery notes — and the addition of Grand Marnier sends it right over the top. (via Justine Celina)
Spiced Honey Bourbon Old Fashioned
This boozy, spicy drink will warm you right up in the middle of winter. Try out this drink to practice your at-home bartending skills. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vanilla Plum Shrub
One swig of this concoction, and visions of vanilla plum shrubs will be dancing in your head. Though a shrub takes a little extra work to create, it’s totally worth it. (via The Modern Proper)
Cinnamon and Cranberry Bourbon Spritzers
Cinnamon, cranberries and bourbon — oh my! With the addition of fizzy ginger ale, this cocktail recipe takes on a whole new level of flavor that will wow your guests and have them passing on the bubbly. (via Cooking and Beer)
Sparkling Cranberry-Orange Champagne Punch
Champagne alone is the perfect way to bid a fancy farewell to the last year. However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t jazz up that Champagne. Cranberry juice and Grand Marnier do just that in this ruby-hued beauty. (via Boulder Locavore)
Blood Orange Champagne Mule
Forget your classic Moscow mule, and try out this recipe made with blood oranges instead. This sip is light and refreshing, and sure to keep the party going. (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Last Word Cocktail
Fresh lime juice and a maraschino liqueur are blended together to create some seriously bright flavors in this potent elixir. You’ll want to go easy on this cocktail, but if you can’t get enough of that awesome flavor, the amount of alcohol can be reduced. You’ll thank yourself in the morning. (via Pinch and Swirl)
Roasted Cranberry Gin Cocktail
Kicking off the new year has never been better with this cranberry-forward New Year's Eve cocktail. Roasted cranberries add tons of depth to its flavor. (via Signature Concoctions)
Kir Royale
This unique cocktail leverages blackcurrant liquor and champagne. Super easy to pour for every guest! (via Culinary Hill)
Perfect Manhattan Cocktail
This ever-so-boozy sipper will is the perfect pick for a classy night in on NYE. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Coconut Vanilla Mint Lemon Drop
Take this deliciously fresh mocktail recipe to the party by adding your alcohol of choice. (via Chef Bai)
Persimmon Cocktail
This cocktail, perfect for New Year's celebrations, comes together with just four ingredients. Bet your friends have never tried this one! (via Salt & Lavender)
Rosemary 75 Champagne Cocktail
Thrill your guests with this magical cocktail that changes color right before your very eyes! Gin and sparkling wine pair wonderfully, and welcome the addition of rosemary for a unique and herbaceous flair. (via Goodie Godmother)
Vanilla, Pepper and Thyme Martini
Black and pink peppercorns kick this dazzling cocktail up a few notches, making it an awesome contender for your NYE party. If you want to impress your guests, this awe-inspiring cocktail is the way to go. (via What Should I Make For…)
St. Germain Kumquat Cocktail
This low-cal drink is full of citrusy flavor and is incredibly refreshing. Fresh kumquats are joined by elderflower liqueur to create a blend that is classy and downright delish. (via Talia Bunting)
Green Chartreuse and Pear Brandy Cocktail
This pretty-in-pink cocktail possesses an old-school feel with a modern spin. Notes of pear will liven up your tastebuds along with citrus and bitters. This may look like a dainty drink at first glance, but it’s a potent one — so sit back and sip easy. (via House of Hipsters)
Classic Moscow Mule
The freshness of a classic Moscow mule cocktail will keep NYE guests sipping all night long. (via Culinary Hill)
Cranberry Moscow Mule with Homemade Cranberry Simple Syrup
Throw a splash of holiday cheer into the traditional Moscow mule with cranberries. If you’re afraid to mess with a good thing, worry not — this baby is still fizzy and it will still warm your heart with its gingery spice. (via Boulder Locavore)
Pomegranate Cranberry Champagne Punch
When you think of holiday fruits, pomegranate and cranberries are the first that come to mind — and that’s why you need this festive punch in your life this holiday season! Pop the Champagne and pour it over a fresh cranberry reduction and pomegranate juice for the perfect boozy refreshment. (via Chef Savvy)
Cranberry Whiskey Sour
Indulge in even more seasonal flavors with a tart cranberry sour that's sure to please the party. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Sprinkletini
NYE is all about the glitz and glam, and this cocktail doesn't disappoint in that department. (via Salt & Lavender)
Spicy Tequila Soda
This feels like a vacation in a drink, transporting you past the wintery vibes of New Year's and straight to summer. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Lemonade Sangria
For a super simple cocktail that tastes light and refreshing, this lemonade sangria can't be beaten. (via Amanda Wilens)
Dirty Shirley
This is a fun grown-up version of the classic drink you loved to order as a kid! (via Culinary Hill)
Peach Bellinis
This fruity New Year's Eve cocktail tastes like a peaches and cream cupcake in a drink. Who wouldn't want that to ring in the new year? (via Barley & Sage)
Pomegranate & Persimmon Winter Sangria
This refreshing punch is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. (via Salt & Lavender)
