8 Festive & Chic Christmas Dresses That’ll Be The Talk Of The Party
Holiday party season is on its way, which means it’s finally time to dust off your most iconic Christmas looks to embrace the festive energy. You want to be the moment? Look no further than these chic Christmas dresses from our fave places to shop. Whether it’s an office soirée, a family gathering, or a girl's night out you’re shopping for, we found eight stunning styles to suit whatever you’ve got goin’ on.
These 8 Christmas dresses are guaranteed to turn heads this season—shop them below.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie The Thea Long-Sleeve Eyelash Twofer Sweater Dress
This two-in-one sweater dress is the epitome of Christmastime coziness. Pair it with some tall boots and your favorite jacket, and your look's complete.
LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy Isolie Lace Bow Crepe Maxi Dress
This bow-covered maxi allows you to give the greatest gift of them all – your iconic look!
Reformation
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
Dresses with velvet textures like this one are perfect for Christmas get-togethers. This pick has such a cozy vibe while still being flattering, thanks to the body-skimming fit and mock neckline.
Free People
Free People Juno Mini Dress
How sweet is this little number? It's reminiscent of the season with its ornate lace trim and bow motifs. We'd style it with some playful tights and flats to complete the look.
Target
A New Day Backless Knit Maxi Dress
This semi-backless maxi is a great modest option for more-formal Christmas gatherings.
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Sweetest Thing Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Mini Dress
This mini dress is super flattering and feels like a perfect fit for the season due to the lace layer, front bow tie, and rich red color.
Free People
Free People Freya Plaid Midi Dress
Plaid is so classic when it comes to Christmas dresses, and we love that this particular pattern has both reds and greens for celebrating the holidays.
Anthropologie
Maeve The Jocelyn Velvet Diamonte Midi Dress
This velvet cutie is covered in tiny little rhinestones to make your look, well, shine! It's the perfect balance between formal and casual since it looks quite polished but fits oh-so cozily.
