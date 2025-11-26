Holiday party season is on its way, which means it’s finally time to dust off your most iconic Christmas looks to embrace the festive energy. You want to be the moment? Look no further than these chic Christmas dresses from our fave places to shop. Whether it’s an office soirée, a family gathering, or a girl's night out you’re shopping for, we found eight stunning styles to suit whatever you’ve got goin’ on.

These 8 Christmas dresses are guaranteed to turn heads this season—shop them below.

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Thea Long-Sleeve Eyelash Twofer Sweater Dress This two-in-one sweater dress is the epitome of Christmastime coziness. Pair it with some tall boots and your favorite jacket, and your look's complete.

LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy Isolie Lace Bow Crepe Maxi Dress This bow-covered maxi allows you to give the greatest gift of them all – your iconic look!

Reformation Reformation Alden Knit Dress Dresses with velvet textures like this one are perfect for Christmas get-togethers. This pick has such a cozy vibe while still being flattering, thanks to the body-skimming fit and mock neckline.

Free People Free People Juno Mini Dress How sweet is this little number? It's reminiscent of the season with its ornate lace trim and bow motifs. We'd style it with some playful tights and flats to complete the look.

Target A New Day Backless Knit Maxi Dress This semi-backless maxi is a great modest option for more-formal Christmas gatherings.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Sweetest Thing Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Mini Dress This mini dress is super flattering and feels like a perfect fit for the season due to the lace layer, front bow tie, and rich red color.

Free People Free People Freya Plaid Midi Dress Plaid is so classic when it comes to Christmas dresses, and we love that this particular pattern has both reds and greens for celebrating the holidays.

Anthropologie Maeve The Jocelyn Velvet Diamonte Midi Dress This velvet cutie is covered in tiny little rhinestones to make your look, well, shine! It's the perfect balance between formal and casual since it looks quite polished but fits oh-so cozily.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.