October Horoscopes Are In: This Might Be Your Most Transformative Season Yet!
October skies start with Mercury bringing harmony to communication when it enters Libra on October 4 and a more intuitive vibe when it glides into Scorpio on October 22. Venus moves into Virgo on October 8, making us more realistic and concise about what we want from matters of the heart. Pluto in Capricorn ends its retrograde journey that began in May on October 10, allowing us to evolve and grow. Mars enters Scorpio on the 12th, pushing us to attain greatness and complete tasks. The Sun enters evocative Scorpio on October 23, bringing us a sense of rebirth and transformation. The solar eclipse in Libra on October 14 allows us to explore the structure of our relationships, while the lunar eclipse in Taurus on October 28 pushes us to release the past and start anew with others.
Aries
Image via Chill Jane/Pexels
You’re not fond of hearing that steady wins the race, but it’s the sentiment you’ll need to embrace this month — until you regain momentum on October 12, when Mars (your planetary ruler) enters Scorpio. Until the powerhouse of your birth chart is activated, you should unwind, decompress, and relax through acts of self-care.
Taurus
Image via Polina Zimmerman/Pexels
As long as you have the motivation and drive to move forward, you’ll be able to make shifts and changes if you persevere and believe in your ability to do so. As long as you have an optimistic attitude and positive outlook — the sky’s the limit. Anything is possible.
Gemini
Image via Leeloo Thefirst/Pexels
Your creativity is flourishing, allowing your talents to shine and imagination to go beyond the scope of what you thought possible. Being able to transcend these energies to the canvas won’t be hard, but it will take a few times to practice before getting it right and excelling at it.
Cancer
Image via Zaid Mohammed/Pexels
If you’ve been wanting to escape into your cocoon and keep your heart safe — the two weeks ahead is your time to journey through these emotions. By the time mid October arrives, you’ll be willing to expand your horizons and use the knowledge you’ve recently gained to make progress.
Leo
Image via Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
With all this Mercurial action causing your head to overthink, you may over analyze situations and relationships. This month gives you a chance to “do the right thing,” enabling you to get your noble priorities together—if you choose to be truthful and to use the energy to its highest vibration.
Virgo
Image via Marcus Aurelius/Pexels
October evokes your personal magic by making it strong, while giving you the ability to understand yourself from different perspectives. Once you have reached this heightened state of being, you may feel drawn to share and discuss your new knowledge onto others on the 23rd, when the Sun enters Scorpio.
Libra
Image via Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels
Instead of freezing people out of your life, offer them compassion and empathy. You may find that they’re willing to give others kindness — but they have to learn how to reciprocate the sentiment. The more positivity you radiate and project into situations and relationships, the easier it’ll be to make them work.
Scorpio
Image via Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Utilizing the personal insights and clarity that are being brought to you will not only motivate yourself, but also those around you to evolve. Use your brooding intensity to your advantage this week, and make it your mission to be the strongest scorpion on the block — even out of water.
Sagittarius
Image via Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Like a game of chess, the month ahead calls for you to assess how you can achieve your goals. This sentiment proves to be real during the last days of Libra season and the beginning weeks of the Sun’s ingress in Scorpio — it will access your subconscious desires and psychological insights.
Capricorn
Image via Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels
You’re more inclined to get your hustle on at this moment in time, due to the cosmic forces pushing you to excel at your professional aspirations. Make sure you find balance and give your personal life some attention to ensure you do not become chained to the office this month.
Aquarius
Image via Katarzyna Grabowska/Unsplash
You never turn your back on friends, since you are the shoulder to cry on in your squad. This is a big responsibility to hold, which is why you should be the sympathetic ear they need. Listen to their sentiments before giving advice to ensure they can speak their minds.
Pisces
Image via Ivan Samkov/Pexels
Instead of burying your head in the sand, it’s important to take stock and to be in the know about your finances. You might want to consider tackling the matter before it becomes an issue. Spreadsheets with a budget that dictate your spending limit could help you assess your budget.
Header image via Ozan Culha/Pexels