So many of us conjure this grand plan to find love, craving someone we can experience passion with all the while just being ourselves. For the most part, we hope to manifest at least one great love.
As we cross the threshold of this AI age, dating and relationships will evolve even more than we can imagine. Dating apps may even be ancient history and the idea of a meet-cute…archaic. Even in a committed relationship or marriage, love can be tested as we all glow with the blue light of our phones, disconnected from conversation or intimacy. (Really, put that phone down after you read this article — your under-eyes will thank you)Before we can even weigh what’s in store for love in the modern age, we can look to the stars as our guide in navigating our own love stories. If you’re experiencing any form of drought in your love life, this guide will help fill the gaps in your questions and may even spark some inspiration. Let’s learn about Venus and how to work with your Venus sign to help you understand yourself or (re)kindle the fires in your love story.
What is Venus for in astrology?
Venus (the Roman counterpart to Aphrodite) is the great goddess of beauty, fertility, love, and sex. In astrology, this planet is considered a positive benefic — AKA a planet that is considered to wield positive influence — as it fosters ways we attract pleasure, joy, and money. Learning how to channel Venus through authentic intention will guide you in attracting love while helping you remain true to yourself.
Venus represents the inner goddess in someone’s birth chart, while also representing their anima and the ideal partner they desire. The planet Venus rules and is happily expressed in two zodiac signs, Libra and Taurus. The love planet embodies its expression through the masculine energy of Libra, relating to the stages of love that involve wooing and attracting your counterpart. While in the sign of Taurus, this manifests as the feminine, earthly delights of pleasure, comfort, and security in a partnership.
Beside all this, Venus reveals how we can attract love and radiate beauty in our birth chart. It also represents how we express our femininity and ultimately mirrors our inner selves and how we accept that. Being less connected with your inner radiance and beauty can deter you from attracting or vitalizing love, but as you learn to sync up with your Venus sign, you’ll start to honor yourself and increase the attraction in your love life. Even if you are experiencing a dry spell in the dating world or your current partnership, connecting with your Venus is usually the solution.
Love Affirmations For Each Venus Sign
Venus in Aries
Venus in Aries represents determination, initiative, and overall leadership. You can take on the world with great stride and confidence through your warrior goddess personality. Love can be a battle if you allow others to control you.
How to Ignite Your Love: Avoid shying away from expressing your true nature due to societal pressures. Honor your strength and initiate the first move in your love expression.
✨Affirmation: It is safe to love and be loved as I remain true.✨
Venus in Taurus
Your overall energy is sensuous, sweet, and charming if tapped accordingly. With Venus in her natural expression, your earthy alluring nature can lure in love in all forms. Patience and consistency are your gifts in your passion.
How to Ignite Your Love: As a creature of habit, you may stay in a relationship that may be lackluster. Taking the time to embrace the change in patterning can attract an excellent opportunity for you to create and ignite a passion-filled love.
✨Affirmation:I am embodied by grace and beauty as I face the unknown.✨
Venus in Gemini
You are light-hearted, whimsical, and changeable in the most creative ways. This love sign rules duality and the merging of polarity in relationships. Constant communication and circulating ideas in love ignite a bond in your love story.
How to Ignite Your Love: Your mind absorbs endless information. Sometimes, you may feel this can be a setback in your feminine expression. Speak your mind and avoid casting a shadow over your intellect to stroke egos.
✨Affirmation:I emanate beauty through my voice. ✨
Venus in Cancer
Venus in Cancer individuals is best described as compassionate, nurturing, and possessing such comradery to humanity. Love can be shared by giving and receiving. You treasure memories and yearn to build long-lasting, genuine, and sentimental relationships.
How to Ignite Your Love: Personal boundaries are needed to preserve yourself, as you can overly extend care to others, leading to a one-sided love. Nurture yourself before others for balance.
✨Affirmation:I am guided to channel unconditional love and support for my well-being.✨
Venus in Leo
In love, you are creative, adventurous, and bold in personality. Partnerships that you desire have to be vivid and borderline theatrical. Even in appearance, you want to look fantastic and be admired by your prospects. In your view, partners must be at your level to promote respect.
How to Ignite Your Love: Honor your shine in love, and avoid filtering it to make prospects feel better. Remain authentic. Your ideal or current partner will respect your needs.
✨Affirmation:I emit light and joy in myself.✨
Venus in Virgo
Love is extended through pureness and service. You are helpful, methodical, and reliable in nature. With this placement, your earthly love is by devotion and calculated intention.
How to Ignite Your Love: Viewing love as a “holy” experience, you may see what needs to be “fixed” in your partnership instead of facing what could be. Avoid criticizing where you are, trust in love, and observe the beauty of its lessons.
✨Affirmation:I embrace myself in love and all its forms in my journey.✨
Venus in Libra
Venus natives with this placement possess grace, beauty, and fairness. In love, you are open-minded and seek equality. You live for pleasant experiences and wish to live out a storybook romance. Personal fulfillment and balance are needed for longevity.
How to Ignite Your Love: You tend to avoid confrontations and uncomfortable moments. This can backfire in your partnerships. Meeting conflict head-on leads to you finding balance and reigniting the flames of passion.
✨Affirmation:I am safe to seek balance in the conflict.✨
Venus in Scorpio
Deep and mysterious, Venus in Scorpios is the most captivating of all the zodiac signs. Your conquest in love is to get to the Underworld, and experience love in all its shades. Love is deep, and you transform in each connection.
How to Ignite Your Love: Control tendencies may manifest in your inner self and love life. When you learn to let go of control, you will experience grace, understanding, and awareness of your impact on relationships. Authentic love will enter.
✨Affirmation:My soul radiates beauty when I surrender what is beyond my control.✨
Venus in Sagittarius
Love, in your eyes, is an adventure. You desire freedom, optimism, and expansion in your love life. Experiencing new horizons in your partnership will keep you elevated.
How to Ignite Your Love: Being untethered in relationships may need to be clarified for your romantic prospects. Visualize what kind of partnership would fulfill you, and disclose your intentions. Honor your raw and unfiltered nature, and your love life will progress.
✨Affirmation:I am worthy of experiencing freedom while in love.✨
Venus in Capricorn
You are regarded as dutiful, hardworking, loyal, and thoughtful. You channel intense focus in achieving your goals, including love matters. As the CEO of the love zodiac, you desire status and rarely settle for less.
How to Ignite Your Love: Conquering while being conquered may be your dream love story. In love matters, dial down your high expectations in the partnership, and allow nature to take its course by enjoying the little moments. Besides taking control, let your partner know what you need.
✨Affirmation:I am receptive to the divine timing in my love story.✨
Venus in Aquarius
You are known to be innovative, friendly, and humanitarian at heart. You analyze love from a scientific lens and merge this with spiritual principles. You like to see reason in everything. Venus in Aquarius individuals are autonomous and value unconventional love connections.
How to Ignite Your Love: As a philanthropic angel, your love can be extended to virtually everyone, leading to mixed signals in your partnership. Attracting someone who values your eccentricity will build a better foundation in love. Be you.
✨Affirmation:I radiate my authentic self to extend love for all.✨
Venus in Pisces
Sensitive, otherworldly, and transcendent. You love harmony and the idea of attracting love beyond space and time. With Venus in Pisces, you give your all and long to enrich your partnership experiences by leading with the heart.
How to Ignite Your Love: Sometimes, you may borderline live the path of the martyr in your love story as you live for transcendent experiences. Slow down your pace, and assess how whole you feel within yourself for clarity. Love strengthens as you prioritize your well-being.✨Affirmation:I welcome love that will empower me with resilience.✨
Tools And Rituals To Enhance Your Venus Vibes
If you wish to radiate inner love and acceptance while also increasing the chances of attracting love, these objects can be an incredible asset to you.
- Red roses
- Rose Oil
- Handheld Mirror
- Felt Satin Bedsheets
- Rose Quartz
- Chocolate
- Swans (crystal set or picture)
A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.
Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.
In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.
Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.