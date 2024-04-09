Where To See The Best Flower Fields In The U.S. Right Now
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Dreamy flower fields are popping up in our feeds this spring, making us excited for the warm weather and happy blooms coming our way. I recently road-tripped to one of the best in the country: the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, just a 45-min drive north of San Diego. This sea of fresh and colorful ranunculus not only offers the perfect photo opp, there are also plenty of events throughout the season to make the trip worthwhile. Here’s the perfect weekend stay in the area, plus more beautiful flower fields around the U.S. to pop by this season.
Image viaFlower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch is 50 acres with millions of vibrant flowers in a rainbow of colors. Head to the fields through May 31 for more than just flowers. There are live music events, creative workshops like Flower Flow Yoga, Charcuterie Workshop, a flower crown-making workshop, a sweet pea maze, tractor rides, picnics, wine tastings, meditation, tea in the garden, food trucks, and more.
Image via FlyBy Photography
Plan to stay the day and bring home beautiful flowers and/or inspo for your own garden. Carlsbad itself is a stunning coastal escape, with seven miles of pristine SoCal beaches, amazing restaurants, and hotels + spas (girls trip, anyone?). Choose your fun of choice: surfing, biking, hiking, sunbathing, or massaging. From a floral-infused spa treatment or sipping on a botanical cocktail, the sleepy town of Carlsbad is actually the perfect year-round getaway.
Where To Stay
Image via Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa
It was my daughter’s spring break, so after some fun in LA checking out the Tar Pits, California Science Center, Griffith Park, and more, we headed down to Carlsbad for the Flower Fields, Legoland, and a visit with family. We spent a night at the Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa, a vast resort with fire pits, a spacious pool and jacuzzi so you’re not piling on top of other guests, ping pong and pool table poolside, and a cozy brunch-friendly restaurant.
Image via Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa
Bonus: if you’re traveling with kids, the Westin offers a private entrance right into the Legoland Park. We had stayed at the Legoland Hotel before, which is fun for kids but not my ideal stay. The Westin was fun for me, my partner, my 9 year old daughter, and our dog!
Image via Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
In celebration of flower field season, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa nearby has a Petals, Candles & Craft Workshop and a Power of Flowers kids program each Sunday; plus floral-inspired bites at the resort’s Test Kitchen Series. The Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort & Spa also offers a seasonal Red Flower Fields Scrub & Massage at its spa and Floral Infusions cocktails at their bar.
Image via The Beach Terrace
The Beach Terrace also offers a Bloom Bliss Package, which includes accommodations, two tickets to The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, farm-to-bakery cookies from a local baker, and a donation to The Flower Fields Foundation.
Where To Eat
Image via Jeune et Jolie
Outside of the Flower Fields and resorts, there are some amazing restaurants and cafes in Carlsbad too. We especially enjoyed Harumama Noodles + Buns, which creates adorable animal-themed sticky buns. All of the food was delicious for kids and adults! Other places to try: Jeune et Jolie, a beautiful French spot with SoCal influence, Campfire for comfort food and creative cocktails in an outdoor setting, and Handel's or Jeni's for homemade ice cream.
For Parents
My 9 year old daughter loves Legoland and this was our third time going. Beyond the build sessions and incredible Lego sculptures of our favorite cities, we did a few new things, like saw a fun extreme sports performance, a boat ride in their new dino exhibit, and a submarine ride with an aquarium of sharks, sting rays, and more.
More Flower Fields In The U.S. To See
Image via Shutterstock
Purple Haze Lavender Farm
Purple Haze Lavender is a 7-acre farm located in Sequim-Dungeness Valley of the northern Olympic Peninsula of Washington State. The town was rated one of the best small towns in the northwest by Sunset Magazine. The farm has a gift shop, ice cream stand with lavender ice cream and lavender lemonade (yum!), picnic area and you can pick the lavender from mid-June through early August.
PELINDABA LAVENDER FARM on the San Juan Islands is also worth a visit.
Image via Shutterstock
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival
Nothing says spring more than the arrival of the tulip. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mt. Vernon, Washington offers four stunning tulip gardens. Find breweries and wineries nearby, museums, tea houses, and more nearby. Here are some recommended stays in the area.
Image via Tabitha Mort
Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival
This family farm in Woodburn, OR has been growing tulips since the 70s. Visit now through the first week of May. Find fresh cut flowers, gift shop items, and all sorts of food and activities on weekends.
Crested Butte Wildflower Festival
This festival celebrates the wildflowers blooming in one of the most picturesque valleys in Colorado. It goes all summer long with hundreds of events and program. The festival takes place July 12-21.
Image via Janice Carriger
Bluebonnets superbloom
You can find bluebonnets growing all over Texas this season, but one of the best places to spot the state flower is at The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at University of Texas, Austin. Explore nearly 900 different species of plants, including a great view of beautiful bluebonnets.
Find more travel inspiration on our Travel page!
Header image by Josh Hild
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.