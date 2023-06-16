The Best Hikes In The U.S. To Venture On This Summer
Embarking on an adrenaline-fueled journey through the untamed landscapes of the United States sounds like the *perfect* summer to us. Being able to take a break for some fresh air, all while embracing the country's towering mountain peaks and rugged trails allows you to lose yourself and find the best spots. You could conquer the formidable heights of the Rocky Mountains, explore the emerald beauty of the Appalachian Trail, or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon – no matter what destination you seek, you'll feel properly accomplished and ready for more adventure! Here are the best hikes in the U.S. to let your wanderlust, well, wander.
Image via NPS
1. Angels Landing (Zion National Park, Utah)
Angels Landing is one of the most sought-out hikes in Zion. This exhilarating (and strenuous, but it's worth it) ascent combines stunning red rock scenery from a high viewpoint – that's only achieved after 5.4 miles and 1,488 feet of elevation gain. The final stretch of this hike involves navigating narrow ridges with chains on the side to hold onto for support, leading to a dramatic, picturesque peak.
2. Half Dome (Yosemite National Park, California)
Yosemite is a must for your travel bucket list. This iconic 14- to 16-mile round-trip hike involves an arduous climb to the top of Half Dome, offering unparalleled panoramic views of Yosemite Valley. Expect to carve out 10 to 12 hours for this scenic venture – you'll also want to be prepared with the right hiking outfit and gear. The final ascent rides along cables that guide you up to the most breathtaking top that stands 5,000 feet above the valley!
3. The Narrows (Zion National Park, Utah)
This popular Zion hike isn't limited by a walking trail – the majority of your journey will be spent wading through the waters of the Virgin River. Slot canyon walls surround you at about a thousand feet tall, making this iconic path all the more unique. Ensure you check the land conditions before you start exploring The Narrows!
Image via NPS Photo / Brian Moe
4. The Subway (Zion National Park, Utah)
This challenging hike leads to a beautiful natural formation known as The Subway, a totally tubular slot canyon with cascading waterfalls. You'll need to come prepared with a permit, extensive route-finding knowledge, and the right gear to scramble. All of your hard work will pay off, though, when you finally arrive at the end destination.
Image via Kauai.com
5. The Kalalau Trail (Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii)
This coastal journey spans 11 miles along the rugged Na Pali Coast, offering breathtaking views of towering cliffs, pristine beaches, and lush valleys. The hike is one of the most difficult hikes on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, but if you're up for the challenge, going the extra 2 miles to see the stunning Hanakapiai Falls could be the story of a lifetime.
6. The Wave (Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona)
While it requires a permit and a considerable amount of advance travel planning, hiking to The Wave in Arizona offers an unforgettable, surreal experience through its swirly sandstone formations. The natural area remains unspoiled and a majority of it untrekked, so you can marvel in the effects millions of years had on the land.
Image via NPS
7. The Precipice Trail (Acadia National Park, Maine)
Expect to *practically* be climbing rock walls on The Precipice Trail. You'll scale 1,000 feet in 0.9 miles along open cliff faces with iron rungs that ultimately lead you to exhilarating views of the Atlantic Ocean and surrounding landscapes. Keep in mind that this hike is not recommended for children, people with a fear of heights, or for anyone in wet weather.
Image via National Parks
8. Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim (Arizona)
This notorious hike is made up of well-maintained trails and comfortable campgrounds that take you from one side of the Grand Canyon to the other. It's not for the faint of heart, racking in at 24 miles one-way. But, you'll be immersed in all the beauty the canyon has to offer, from rushing rivers to towering rock formations.
Image via Katie Hetteberg / AllTrails
9. The Highline Trail (Glacier National Park, Montana)
This scenic, 14.9-mile out-and-back trail offers the most incredible vistas of Glacier National Park in Montana, including tons of breezy alpine meadows, pristine lakes, and massive snow-capped mountains. You'll likely catch some wildlife on your journey – some have encountered bears, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats!
Photo by Jenny Uhling / PEXELS
10. Delicate Arch (Arches National Park, Utah)
The stone arch that awaits you at the end of this 3-mile round trip hike is a natural icon, offering a unique red rock formation, perfect for pictures. The trail involves *some* uphill sections, but is generally well-marked and accessible. Indulge in one of Utah's most popular stone symbols and take in the canyon-wide views!
Image via Colorado.com
11. Maroon Bells Scenic Loop (Aspen, Colorado)
The Maroon Bells are a pair of picturesque peaks that tower over Maroon Lake in Aspen, creating such a breathtaking reflection. This 3.6-mile loop around the lake offers views of the mountains, and is relatively easy with minimal elevation gain. No matter the time of year you go, things will be beautiful – in the early summer, colorful wildflowers dot the landscape, while in the fall, the turning leaves are delicately scattered throughout the trail.
Photo by Robert Schrader / PEXELS
12. Hoh Rain Forest (Olympic National Park, Washington)
The PNW never fails to impress. Check out the Hall of Mosses trail in the Hoh Rain Forest for a really magical experience – lush greenery blankets every corner of this hike, thanks to the yearly rainfall average of 140 inches. The mostly flat 0.8-mile loop immerses you in a series of refreshing natural scenes and showcases the park's most unique features!
Image via Antonia Kaiser / AllTrails
13. Franconia Ridge Loop (White Mountains, New Hampshire)
This 8.9-mile loop takes you over three of New Hampshire's highest peaks: Mount Lafayette, Mount Lincoln, and Little Haystack Mountain. Remember to pack in and pack out, and leave no trace on one of the country's best hikes.
Photo by Ali Ives
14. Big Basin Redwoods State Park (California)
After a huge heartbreaking sweep of wildfires in 2020 took out some of Big Basin's finest marvels, the park is steadily recovering through the efforts of the Reimagining Big Basin project. The park still offers gorgeously giant growth – some trees even measure more than 50 feet around, and stand as tall as the Statue of Liberty. Explore California’s oldest state park (with some fun waterfalls along the way!) via the 10.5-mile Berry Creek Falls Loop hike.
Image via Waller FAM / AllTrails
15. Glacier Gorge Trail (Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado)
The Glacier Gorge Trailhead hosts numerous out-and-back hikes that wind their way through the Rocky Mountain National Forest, glassy alpine lakes, and rushing waterfalls. Each route is moderately challenging, so having a trail snack and plenty of water along the way is the key to an energized journey!
Photo by Matt Hardy / PEXELS
16. Awa'awapuhi Trail (Kauai, Hawaii)
This 6.2-mile, moderately challenging out-and-back hike in Kauai, Hawaii provides breathtaking views of the Nā Pali Coast from above. The ascent entails around 1,945 feet of elevation gain, but the trail is well-maintained so you feel guided at all times. The end of your journey will involve a significant (but rewarding) descent as you border the coastline.
Image via NPS
17. The Beehive Loop (Acadia National Park, Maine)
The Beehive Trail is a 1.4-mile loop hike that follows rungs and ladders all the way up to a rocky overlook. The duration of the hike really depends on your pace and endurance, though most travelers finish it in 1-3 hours. The steep ascent takes you to some of the *best* vistas of Acadia's coastline, all while challenging your body and mind.
Photo by Terra Bice / AllTrails
18. Cades Cove Loop (Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee)
This scenic 11-mile loop trail in the Great Smoky Mountains takes you through a picturesque valley, dotted with historic buildings and majestic peaks. The trail is mostly flat and offers wonderful opportunities for wildlife spotting. Some adventurers have seen black bears, coyotes, ground hogs, turkeys, raccoons, and even skunks here.
Photo by Ali Ives
19. Queen's Garden Trail (Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah)
Embark on a scenic hike along an out-and-back trail, leading you to the majestic Queen Victoria hoodoo at the trail's end. Bask in the breathtaking beauty of hiking amidst the unique hoodoos, and for an extended adventure, consider combining this trail with the Navajo Loop to complete a 2.9-mile round trip.
