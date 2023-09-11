Is OLIPOP Soda A Solid Alternative For Your Regular Diet Coke?
Healthy sodas have surged in popularity. Seriously – it’s a given that I’ll see shelves and shelves *packed* with prebiotic sodas whenever I pass the yummy drinks aisle in the grocery store. Whether or not they actually live up to their claims of being “functional,” the benefits they promise (improved digestion and gut health) get me every time, and I frequently end up walking out of Target with an extra beverage in-hand.
More often than not, it’s anOLIPOP. Of the fifteen available, OLIPOP sells four flavors directly inspired by traditional sodas like root beer, cream soda, Coca Cola, and Dr. Pepper (their version of the latter is called Doctor Goodwin). But are they actually better than the soft drinks we’re used to? Read on for how *I* think they measure up.
OLIPOP vs. Soda – By Taste
Comparing OLIPOP Vintage Cola with a regular ol’ Coca Cola, the first thing I noticed about the sipping experience was that the OLIPOP just felt smoother. You know the horrid feeling of burping right after drinking a crispy Coke? When the bubbles burn your nostrils? There was none of that with the prebiotic soda. Amen! The Coke, on the other hand, felt really rough to down – as you’d expect.
The flavor of the OLIPOP Vintage Cola was extremely similar to the OG soda. It emulated the sweetness to a tee, and even had hints of that hard-to-describe soda-y, syrup-y vibe.
OLIPOP vs. Soda – By Benefits
One of OLIPOP’s things is avoiding excess sugar, but still delivering a tasty soda-esque drink. More than anything, they’re prioritizing something called prebiotic fiber, which gets added into each and every flavor in order to increase the “good” bacteria and decrease the harmful bacteria in your tummy, per their website. Additionally, sipping can help reduce digestive discomforts, promote regular bowel movements, aid in your body’s calcium absorption, and break down cholesterol.
Soda, on the other hand, has nothing to say in regards to digestive health. Sugar is an obvious inclusion in the Coke I tasted, with a whopping 65 grams.
Taking both the taste and benefits into account, I’d say OLIPOP makes for a dependable soda alternative, especially if you’re looking for ways to assist your gut. That being said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with treating yourself to a sugary soda every once in a while. I do it, too. But you do you, boo.
How many OLIPOP flavors are there?
There are 15 OLIPOP flavors: Ginger Ale, Watermelon Lime, Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Cream Soda, Classic Grape, Lemon Lime, Orange Squeeze, Cherry Cola, Banana Cream, Strawberry Vanilla, Tropical Punch, Doctor Goodwin, Ginger Lemon, and Cherry Vanilla.
If OLIPOP good for your health?
Generally, OLIPOP is good for your health. It reduces your sugar intake from drinks that otherwise may be heavy on the sugar, and it contains prebiotic fiber that promotes good gut health.
