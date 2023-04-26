Sip Through The Summer Heat With This New OLIPOP Flavor
Functional soda brand, OLIPOPis bringing a juicy and tart flavor to their drink lineup. OLIPOP announced Watermelon Lime soda, available early to SMS subscribers now. The newest concoction combines notes of watermelon, tart cherry, and lime juice to craft a candy-like flavor that pairs extremely well with the heat of the summer. Each can only has 5g of sugar, and 9g of fiber to support a gut health – a total win, to us. Use this exciting sip to mix into mocktails and cocktails while you're chilling by the pool this summer, or enjoy on its own – it's that tasty! The delicious digestive aid officially launches online and in-store Sprout's locations nationwide for purchase on April 27.
OLIPOP Watermelon Lime
Image via OLIPOP
OLIPOP Watermelon Lime ($36 /12 pack)
This flavor is oh-so summer, and we can't wait to get a taste. Grab your own pack online at drinkolipop.com, or shop at your nearest sprouts! While you're waiting to get your hands on Watermelon Lime, OLIPOP has tons of other beverage flavors to enjoy this season. Check them out below!
How many OLIPOP flavors are there?
Image via OLIPOP
Before Watermelon Lime, there were 13 other flavors of OLIPOP: Ginger Lemon, Cherry Vanilla, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Doctor Goodwin, Tropical Punch, Cherry Cola, Classic Grape, Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Cream Soda, Lemon Lime, and Banana Cream. WIth the addition of Watermelon Lime, there are 14 OLIPOP flavors total.
Is OLIPOP healthy?
OLIPOP is definitely one of the healthier sodas out there. Each can has prebiotics and fiber that support your microbiome, positively impacting your gut health and digestive process. The brand is passionate about their functional soda recipes, and we can see why. Each sip only has 5 grams of sugar and 9 grams of fiber – which has more nutrition than your average Diet Coke.
