I Tried The Viral Sleepy Girl Mocktail So You Don't Have To
The Wellnesss Girlies™ on the internet are at it again – this time with a sip known as the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail." The mocktail drink is made with only three ingredients, and is thought to facilitate deep, high-quality sleep when sipped right before bedtime. We put this trending nighttime recipe to the test so you can feel it out for yourself. Come along for the recipe + how it can help you get in some good shut-eye!
What is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail?
Image via Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist / PEXELS
The Sleepy Girl Mocktail originates from none other than TikTok. Holistic health influencers and athletes have been praising the concoction for its benefits in aiding restful sleep and healthy digestion.
“The wellness world is obsessing over finding ways to get better and more regular sleep,” says Lainie from @lainiecooks on TikTok. “I think this trend will start moving into daily habits you can change for optimal sleep, and what foods you can eat that contain natural melatonin or high levels of magnesium to help you unwind, relax, and lower cortisol levels."
Why is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail good for sleep?
The mocktail is made with tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and Olipop (our fave!) and it promotes the body’s melatonin production to support sleep, says Dr. Renee Korczak, Ph.D., RDN, CSSD, LD.
“Tart cherries, which as most people don’t know, are filled with a lot of nutrients, like antioxidants, anthocyanins, and notably for this use case, melatonin,” says Dr. Korczak. “Melatonin strongly affects the human sleep-wake cycle to help support sleep.”
When combined with magnesium, the drink’s effects are, well, more effective for sleep.
“Magnesium is a mineral with several functions, as it assists with hundreds of enzymatic bodily reactions like energy production, protein synthesis, muscle contractions, and more,” says Dr. Korczak. “In terms of sleep, magnesium can help regulate certain neurotransmitters, or chemical messengers that relay messages between nerve cells in your brain.”
Before taking a sip, it’s important to evaluate your needs for supplemental magnesium. It’s a good idea to talk with your doctor about any intake concerns, especially since magnesium can impact other medications you may be taking. Further, you can get in magnesium organically by snacking on fruits, nuts, chia seeds, and even dark chocolate!
Finally, Olipop supports digestion and a balanced microbiome, thanks to its prebiotic fiber contents and botanical inclusions. The fizzy drink comes in lots of different flavors, so you can play around with which mixture you like best.
How can I get better sleep?
Photo by SHVETS production / PEXELS
Accordin
g to Dr. Korczak, insufficient sleep and poor sleep quality are common issues amongst many Americans. She shared a few tips to consider before reaching for that tart cherry juice to make the mocktail:
- Establish a regular bedtime.
- Create a restful environment, and limit the use of devices and TV watching before bed.
- Don’t overeat before you go to bed. Also, don't go to bed hungry, and avoid alcohol and / or caffeine prior to bed, as these can interfere with sleep.
Recipe For The Viral Sleepy Girl Mocktail
- ½ cup tart cherry juice
- 1 serving magnesium powder
- Olipop Cherry Vanilla or Ginger Lemon
- Pour the tart cherry juice in a glass over ice.
- Add the magnesium powder, and stir until fully dissolved.
- Top your mocktail off with Olipop for added digestive benefits, and sip your way to good sleep!
My Reaction To The Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Photo by Meredith Holser
I am truly a Sleepy Girl by nature. I think I could fall asleep just about anywhere if I was tired enough, but figured I would try the mocktail recipe to see if it really could boost my tiredness and send me off into a peaceful night’s sleep.
Making the drink was terribly easy. I slowly sipped it about an hour before bedtime, when I already felt the sleepies kicking in. The taste was super tart, thanks to the cherry juice, but it wasn’t painfully sour. I definitely plan to play around with the juice-to-Olipop ratio next time I make it!
Upon waking the next morning, I didn’t feel like my sleep wildly transformed – but I did sleep good. I can likely attribute that to the regular sleep schedule I’ve been on for months now, so I can’t speak on the mocktail’s effects very strongly. It was delicious, though, and I could see myself sipping it whenever I’m craving a yummy nighttime drink.
I’m no expert, but I imagine this drink is super beneficial for those struggling with sleep already. If you’re having issues maintaining a regular sleep schedule, the Sleepy Girl Mocktail is perfect for you!
Overall, the Sleepy Girl Mocktail gets an 8/10 for me.
