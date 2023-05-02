What Are The Healthiest Cocktail Recipes? And Answers To All Your Drink Questions
Summertime brings a renaissance of fresh drinks and cocktails to accompany your tanning seshes and evening BBQs, but if you're keeping an eye on your health, you may feel hesitant to join in on the fun. A lot of cocktail recipes are chock-full of sugars and syrups that aren't *quite* compatible with your goals, but there's no need to feel left out – there are plenty of health-forward drinks you can make this season. Read on for the healthiest cocktails to keep you going all summer long!
What are the healthiest cocktails?
Vodka sodas, gin and tonics, old fashioneds, skinny margaritas, ranch waters, skinny mojitos, vodka seltzers with fresh fruit, and any drinks low in sugar are the healthiest cocktails.
What is the healthiest alcohol?
Hard liquors are known to cause complications such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems, and more when consumed excessively. Red wine is widely accepted as the healthiest alcohol since it’s rich in antioxidants that promote cardiovascular health.
What cocktail has the least amount of sugar?
Vodka sodas often have the least amount of sugar, thanks only being made from two ingredients. 50ml of vodka contains zero grams of sugar and 100 calories.
What cocktail is the lowest in calories?
Gin and tonics are the lowest in calories, weighing in at around 80 calories per serving.
What makes a cocktail healthy?
Healthy cocktails are low in calories and sugar content, made with limited ingredients, don’t use syrups, and utilize fresh fruits and garnishes instead of artificial ones.
Our Favorite Healthy Cocktail Recipes
Easy Triple Citrus Margarita
Image via Rachel Mansfield
Blood orange and grapefruit meet OLIPOP Orange Squeeze to mix with tequila. This healthy cocktail recipe is definitely making its way to our summertime drink menus! (via Rachel Mansfield)
White Negroni Cocktail
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This cocktail's a strong one, but it's also healthy without needing any sugar or syrup. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Skinny Grapefruit Margarita
Image via Olive You Whole
This skinny marg recipe also wins points for being keto-friendly and sugar-free. Using hibiscus-flavored tequila removes the need for any sugary syrups, making for a no-fuss sip. (via Olive You Whole)
Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita
Image via Half Baked Harvest
This drink is giving smoothie, in the best way. Each infusion is fresh and healthy, from coconut milk to peaches. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gin and Tonic
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Gin and Tonics are one of the healthiest cocktails out there, since they're only poured with two ingredients. This recipe takes things up a notch with the addition of lime and juniper berries! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Paloma
Image via Culinary Hill
Made without any sugar or syrups, this Paloma recipe still delivers on full flavor and an alcoholic punch. (via Culinary Hill)
Cucumber Lime Margarita
Image via The Edgy Veg
Not only does the cucumber in this healthy cocktail recipe hydrate and refresh, it also boosts the nutrients of your summer sipper! (via The Edgy Veg)
Jade Mezcal Margarita
Image via Gastroplant
Kale, oranges, and ginger all scream health in this cocktail recipe. You can treat it more like a juice! (via Gastroplant)
Texas Ranch Water
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Pour up a Ranch Water just like the Texans do. This drink is easily crafted with tequila, lime juice, salt, and Topo Chico. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Salty Dog
Image via The Endless Meal
Blend your citrus with gin or vodka for a tasty sip anytime! This healthy cocktail recipe is a breeze, because it only uses 3 ingredients. (via The Endless Meal)
