Swap Your Pop With These 5 Healthy Soda Alternatives
Nothing compares to a cold soda on a warm summer evening, that luxurious pop and fizz after a long work day, or a good cola cheers at your family bbq. But our favorite summertime beverage often comes with a major buzzkill: the sugar, artificial sweeteners, dye and acidic additives that are packed in that small can of goodness. Are the stomach aches, breakouts, short-term energy and addictiveness really worth it?
For me, this was a borderline addiction I struggled with for years. My mom told me once that she wouldn't keep liter sodas in the house because they would be gone in a day. I was the soda queen, and anything that had sugar in it, I wanted, especially if it cam carbonated. So when I started developing a bad case of IBS and noticed the hives I would wake up with the next morning after a large sugar intake, I knew I would have to make healthy adjustments to my diet and quit the cola.
I'm probably not the first to say that searching for a good soda alternative is not an easy task. When you find one that seems to be a healthy option, it tastes like mop water (I know you're thinking it, too). And when you find one that actually tastes good, the amount of sugar in it has me feeling like I might as well drink a regular soda. It can also be a costly search, especially when trying out alternatives generally costs double the amount you spent on pop. But as someone who needs their carbonation and can't handle the bad side effects of regular soda, I was determined to find the perfect alternative. Lucky for you, I tried them all, found the best, and want to share 'em with you. Here comes the pop!
Our Favorite Healthy Soda Alternatives
POPPI
First off, poppi, also known as the QUEEN of healthy soda alternatives. If you're like me and struggle with a low immune system, food allergies and aggravating stomach issues, you're going to want to try this. It's one of the only apple cider vinegar based drinks that doesn't taste like, well...apple cider vinegar. It's the closest thing to soda you're going to get, and the best part? It's GOOD FOR YOU! With less than 20 calories, only 4g of sugar, multiple vitamins and natural fruits, your gut will be thanking you for the switch. This soda has not only helped my digestion system, but it has cleared up my complexion, gives me more energy and has provided me with a healthy soda outlet.
poppi Healthy Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Real Fruit Juice, Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, 12-pack of 12 oz Cans Variety Pack, $29.99.
FIT SODA
For the health and fitness crowd, Fit Soda might just be your next best friend. I am loving these 0 calorie, 0 carb, 0 sugar drinks packed with BCAA's. I drink them before or after working out and can tell they play a huge role in my muscle and workout recovery, especially on heavy weight or long cardio days. And you guys, they taste SO good. The orange creamsicle flavor will bring you all the way back to those orange cream pops you used to eat as a kid on summer days. Still trying to figure out how they make something that, compared to the calories, sugars and carbs as water, taste so good. But hey, I'm not complaining.
Fit Soda, BCAAs for Recovery, Electrolytes for Hydration, Sugar-Free Orange Cream, 4-Pack, $15.95.
OLIPOP
Olipop is one of the more trendier soda alternatives that actually tastes great. It's almost as if the name was inspired by the sweet lollipop taste these sodas give off — and who doesn't love a lollipop? It has a few more calories than poppi does, but overall has the same amount of benefits packed within one can. The pros to this brand are that it's incredibly tasty with over 9 fun flavors and is a little more cost efficient than other comparable brands. It also has prebiotics in the ingredients, so it's a great drink for those with stomach issues.
HEALTH-ADE
Another favorite on the list is kombucha, of course. Not everyone loves the taste of the popular, fermented, probiotic tea, and I'll admit that I don't always love the taste either. But Health-Ade has completely changed my whole experience with kombucha. They have so many fresh flavors — truly, I haven't tried a single one that I didn't like. And the cool thing? They also make a "plus" version with more benefits, alcohol mixers, and prebiotic sodas. Flavors I'm loving this summer are the bubbly rosé, watermelon, and passion fruit tangerine. (Also, pro tip: Try it with tequila and you've got a mean, healthy cocktail on your hand.
Alani Nu
Last but not least, Alani Nu. I love this brand because their mission is all about creating products to help you succeed. And let's face it, we all need that cheerleader in our lives. On top of the amazing pre- and post-workout products they sell, they have amazing energy pops with B12 and Biotin that taste way too good to be good for you. I love these drinks when I need an energy boost but don't want a cup of coffee. With 200mg of caffeine, 0g sugar and only 10 calories, these drinks leave you feeling awake and fully refreshed compared to the caffeine "sugar high" regular sodas give you. And you guys… they have mimosa and Hawaiian shaved ice flavors, which sounds like summer in a can.
With a lot of determination and an open mind, I believe I found the best alternatives out there. From probiotics to workout recovery benefits and caffeine boosts, these have it all, and they taste even better. I hope that if you're looking to make the soda switch, you give these products a try. Personally, I believe you most certainly will not regret it.
