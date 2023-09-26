23 “It" Girl Knee High Boots For Your Fall Wardrobe
Ring! Ring! Ring! Autumn’s calling, and she’s here to stay for the next few months! September 23 marked the start of the first day of fall and we couldn’t be more ecstatic. What better way to sashay into our favorite season – besides stocking up on spiced candles, spooky home decor, and adorable mugs – than with a brand-new pair of stompers?
While ankle booties and over-the-knee boots will also have a special place in our closets, it’s without a doubt knee-high boot autumn according to our fav “It” girls. After scouring the internet for the perfect pair of knee-high boots for every occasion, our exhaustive list is here. From Renaissance tour-worthy razzle dazzle to classic comfort, we’ve got you covered.
Vince Camuto Sangeti Knee High Boot
Has anyone else been thinking about hightailing it back to 1999? Trinity from The Matrix instantly comes to mind!
Schutz Mikki Over-The-Knee Boots
Okay, while these are technically over-the-knee, she gets an honorary spot on the list for since you can easily fold the material down. We love versatility!
Naturalizer Kalina Boot
A cute boot shouldn't have to cost you comfort! Get from point A to point B in a breeze with this trendy style from Naturalizer.
Dolce Vita Kamryn Western Boot
Enter the steel toe stunners, a.k.a. your new favorite cowboy boot of the season.
Marc Fisher LTD Ofida Knee High Boot
Haven't you heard? Biker chic is in and these moto boots by Marc Fisher are bound to up the ante on your fits this Fall.
Dirty Laundry Veelo Knee High Platform Boot
Whoever said that wearing white after Labor Day was a crime never met these creamy Veelo boots from Dirty Laundry! If your Fall color palate stays in neutral, then these are for you.
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
Rain boots are an absolute must for transitional weather. We suggest opting for knee-high rain boots to avoid soaked socks and battles lost with unsuspecting puddles.
Lucky Brand Cirila Boot
Lucky Brand Cirilia Knee High Boot
There's absolutely no debating that black boots are the go-to, but sometimes a Fall look calls for a more mocha hue.
Azalea Wang Sutton Platform Boot
Enter THE Bratz boot! In a year where pink and furry have reigned supreme, the girls whose girlhood nostalgia starts with Sasha, Chloe, Yasmin, and Jade deserve a little representation.
Vagabond Shoemakers Ansie Knee High Boot
When Gigi Hadid cosigns a boot under $300, we give respect where respect is due. It's giving model off-duty!
Doc Marten Audrick Tall Lace Up Boots
With the 90s always making a comeback, I have my fingers crossed for a grunge girl Fall! Sure, you'll probably have to break these bad boys in, but Doc Martens are most definitely worth it.
Rhodes Tall Boots
Put your best foot forward in these glossy burgundy boots from Free People!
H&M Knee-High Heeled Boots
When it comes to affordable basics that rival high-priced wares, H&M always delivers.
Frye Campus 14L Boots
If you haven't heard, Frye is one of THE "It girl" boots of the season. Made to last, these go to boots will be in your closet for many seasons to come.
Dirty Laundry Upwind Metallic Western Boot
In our book, metallic counts as a neutral.
Madewell The Selina Tall Boot
The Selina boot from Madewell is a girl's buttercream dream!
Everlane The Knee-High Banana Heel Boot
The unique banana heel boot from Everlane exudes timeless style.
Mercella Carnegie Knee-High Boots
These boots are just effortlessly cool, with the geometric soles and slip-on style. They're giving, "Oh these? I just pulled them on!"
Jeffrey Campbell Aluma Knee High Boot
What would a Fall boot roundup be without a witchy pair for the season?
ALOHAS East Leather Knee High Boot
We are obsessed with the color blocking on these retro beauties.
Zara SLOUCHY DENIM BOOTS
Say what you want, but a denim-on-denim moment is in order!
ASOS DESIGN Campbell pull-on knee boots
No need to get green with envy — just add these to your cart! The texture and color combo are sure to make a statement this fall!
Nordstrom Alina Reptile Embossed Knee High Stiletto Boot
Embossed in a subtle yet chic take on croc print, these boots are the perfect way to sneak a little animal print into the Fall mix.
