10 "Outdated" Relationship Rules You Should Ditch (But You're Probably Still Doing)

Like anything superoutdated, some relationship rules totally give us the ick — times 10! You'd think the progression of society would have led to their extinction, but they're still being touted as law among singles and couples alike. From pretending you're not excited to talk to someone to believing "happy" relationships are free from disagreements, we have 10 relationship rules that make us roll our eyes every time we hear them.

Stop letting these outdated relationship rules dictate your partnership:

Mizuno K 1. Being Afraid To Make The First Move Have you ever been out with friends and saw someone who caught your eye? What about if they noticed you looking and smiled? It's the perfect scenario for a meet-cute, but only if one of you makes a move. In our honest opinion, this is your cue to be the first one to break the ice because you never know what could happen. Based on personal experience, your courage could lead you to your future spouse!

cottonbro studio 2. Waiting A Certain Amount Of Time To Call Or Text Remember when we were told that you couldn't show how interested you were in someone? Ugh, we wish we could erase all traces of this "outdated" rule because there's no reason to pretend you're not. The whole "aloof" behavior is so early 2000s so just talk to the person you like. Chances are they're worried about the same thing and may be waiting for you to reach out anyway.

Vlada Karpovich 3. Assuming Date Nights Only Include Dinner & A Movie Please free yourself from the idea that date nights only count if dinner and a movie are involved. There are so many activities you and partner can do that won't feel repetitive if you're willing to switch it up. From picnics in the park or bike rides to letting your inner kid run free at an arcade, there's other ways to spend time with your partner.

Andrea Piacquadio 4. Avoiding Kissing (Or Sex) On The First Date Because You Think It's "Bad" Want to know a big secret? Someone on our team turned an online meet-cute into a first-date that led to sex and they've currently been with their partner for 10 years! Even if your goal isn't to enter a long-term relationship, it doesn't mean you're a terrible person if you feel compelled to share an intimate or sexual moment with someone. As long as both parties are openly communicating their desires in a respectful way, we don't think anything bad has to come from acting on what you want.

Kampus Production 5. Sweeping Emotions Under The Rug To Avoid Conflict We're letting out a huge sigh here because this is a huge lie we're also guilty of believing before. Emotions are temporary and shouldn't outweigh logic, but pretending no one has them is odd. We're hardwired to be expressive, but have come to believe that it's better to swallow them instead of being honest about how we're feeling. It can be obvious when you or partner are upset about something, so don't let those emotions linger as the elephant in the room. The more you try to push your feelings aside, the easier it becomes to lash out later.

Elegant Images 6. Feeling Pressured To Get Engaged Or Married Isn't it exciting when people announcement their engagement or get married? That could stem from an ingrained societal feeling or maybe our internal love radars get triggered by public displays of affection. Still, we don't believe you and your partner have to feel like it's time for the next step if you're not ready. The reality is marriage isn't just about cute photo opportunities so you shouldn't rush into something just because someone else thinks you should. As long as you and your partner know what works for your relationship, that's all that matters!

cottonbro studio 7. Feeling Pressured To Have Children (Even If You Don't Want Them) This is a hot take, but we don't think you should be worried about having children if you don't want them. I know it's the topic of conversation for a lot of reasons, but being responsible for another human isn't something to be taken lightly. Kids aren't toys you can pick up and put down when you don't feel like being bothered. They require a lot of love, attention, and direction even when you're sick. If you and your partner are sure you don't want to become parents, it's your right to remain child-free.

Mikhail Nilov 8. Believing Only One Person Is Responsible For Bills In a society where the price of groceries and healthcare have skyrocketed, it's bizarre that people believe only one should should be responsible for bills in 2025. If your situation allows for it then that's great, but there are more two-income households than ever. According to one study, around 52 to 58 percent of couples worked between 1998 and 2017. Realistically, it's a privilege to be in a situation where one partner can cover the bills by themselves. To make it a requirement for all relationships is not only "outdated," but it's also tone deaf since everyone's socioeconomic status isn't the same.

Kaboompics.com 9. Skipping Conversations About Money In General According to money expert Tori Dunlap, it's easy to make common financial mistakes whether you're single or in a relationship. But that's no reason to avoid talking about finances with your partner. Maybe you're afraid of triggering your partner if you've noticed red flags tied to sneaky expenses, or you've been taught that it's not your place to talk about money. Regardless of what makes you think you can't talk about something that affects both of you, there's no getting around having honest conversations in 2025. Both parties need to be aware of what's going on in case of unexpected emergencies or if you're planning for a huge trip, starting your homeowner journey, and more.

Timur Weber 10. Thinking You Shouldn't Get Into Arguments Because You're "Happy" It doesn't matter how much you love your partner, disagreements and arguments are bound to happen because you're two different people. The only thing we don't condone is allowing them to become violent because domestic disputes aren't healthy. If that's not an issue and you're only arguing about your partner leaving the kitchen cabinets open, we're not worried you're going to break up. Truthfully, neither should you!

Which "outdated" relationship rules are annoying to you?

