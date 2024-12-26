5 “Outdated” Tech Gadgets You Should Probably Upgrade In 2025
2025 already has a nice ring to it – the new year always offers a fresh start, a nice chance to make improvements in all areas of your life. Technology is undoubtedly one of those things that’ll always make our lives better (well, depending on how you look at it), so the new year is the perfect time to revisit what your devices are doing for you. If you can think of more ‘cons’ than ‘pros,’ it might be time to upgrade your outdated tech gadgets.
Tip: do not throw your devices away – instead, turn them into an authorized recycling facility or sell them to a repair shop, because your old stuff may just be someone else’s treasure.
These 5 outdated tech gadgets are totally worth replacing in 2025.
1. Wired headphones
It feels weird to say, but wired headphones are so outdated, especially considering the vast variety of hands-free, wire-free bluetooth headphone options on the market now.
Not only are wired headphones outdated, they’re also not very practical. They aren’t very workout- or travel-friendly, since they can fall out (or rather, get ripped out) of your ears easily.
A lot of today’s bluetooth headphone options – from AirPods to over-the-head designs – also have way better audio quality than wired ones.
2. Anything older than an iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 launched in 2020, making it a whopping 5 years old in 2025. It doesn't sound that long, but Apple's made a ton of upgrades and improvements to their iPhone models since.
Due to the mass amounts of upgrades and improvements, snagging the newest iPhone may just surprise you in what it can do – and make your life easier all the while.
3. Chunky old speakers
My family’s owned the same stereo speakers for, like, 20 years. I mean, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, but music, TV shows, and movies could sound so much better on a modern speaker.
If you or your family tend to hold on to older technology like chunky old speakers, it’s time to convince them that a hi-fi sound bar is the right upgrade. Sound bars often display much richer bass sounds, clearer dialogue, and provide a more immersive audio experience overall!
4. Clunky printers
If you’ve entirely worn out your 2000s-era printer, shopping for a sleeker model could save you so much money, time, and result in higher-quality prints, no matter what you’re printing out.
Newer models often use less ink than older ones and can handle larger print jobs with ease. Plus, they don't take up nearly as much space in your home office.
5. Y2K-era PCs
If you’re still using a big ol’ PC, you’re way past due to treat yourself to a new iMac or Macbook. Get with the times, y'all! Apple models are the only computers I can recommend, based on my experience. They’re sleek, clean, fast, easy to use, and have great security measures.
It feels like everyone has at least one Apple device these days, so if you’re looking for a splurge moment, this is your sign.
